‘Koffee With Karan’ season 7: Celebrity duos we want to watch on the Koffee couch

A pinch of sass with a hint of controversy and tons of gossip sums up the entire premise of Koffee With Karan. The explosive chat show is set to make a comeback with season 7 and everyone’s waiting with bated breath. Excitement is high as we are waiting for celebrities, both returning and new, to spill their dark secrets or make a boo-boo in the controversial rapid-fire round.

Ever since Karan Johar has announced the big news through his official Insta handle, a number of speculations have started making rounds about the celebrity guests. While there is still some uncertainty about the guests on Karan’s couch in the new season, we cannot wait to see some interesting duos like Sara Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani gracing the show.

And we have a wishlist of Bollywood stars we cannot wait to watch chatting with KJo.

Celebrity duos we want to see on Koffee With Karan season 7

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The golden couple of the year, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, are on the top of this list. Ever since the two made their relationship official, fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the Brahmastra duo together in an interview. So, what better than Koffee With Karan season 7 to make their first appearance as a married couple on TV.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

For the longest time Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora kept their love affair under wraps. However, the couple is often spotted out and about under the media’s watchful eyes and it’s been a while since the cat is already out of the bag. Now people are waiting for the duo to grace the Koffee couch and give some insights about their future plans.

Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

It will make for a super interesting and one of the most watched episodes if Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appear together on Koffee With Karan season 7. We’re sure they’ll have a lot to talk about their bond and some interesting anecdotes about their royal family too. Also, it will be Kareena Kapoor’s first appearance on the show after her second pregnancy.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Another newly wed couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the ideal pair to feature on this chat show. However, both the actors did make an appearance in the previous season of Koffee With Karan, but Kaif came with Varun Dhawan while her beau was accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana. Both of them didn’t shy away from praising each other but yet were tight-lipped about their relationship. Now, it will be exciting to see the Mr and Mrs together for the first time on a show after their marriage.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Although the reports suggest that Ranveer Singh will be a part of the show with his Rocky Aur Pinky Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt, we still want to see him making an appearance with his real life lady love Deepika Padukone. The two have been on Koffee With Karan previously, after their marriage, but not with each other.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

With Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the same room, it’s going to be an episode full of juicy gossip and amusing chatter. Remember Sonam Kapoor-Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra’s episodes? We are expecting that level of fun.

Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu

We want to see Karan Johar sipping hot coffee with Manoj Bajpayee and Tabu. The latter has made an appearance on the show’s 2nd season, and the two have also done a few interviews together, but we want to watch these powerhouses of talent more often. It will be interesting to see the two talk about absolutely anything.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The new parents in the lot, Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are one of the most desirable couples who we have wanted to see on Koffee With Karan for a while now. And it’s high time that the two make an appearance together on the show and share their lovely journey.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

With the increasing fan following of South actors among the Hindi-speaking audience, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will be an apt choice to debut on the Koffee couch. The two have gained immense fame across the country after their blockbusters Arjun Reddy and Pushpa: The Rise, respectively, and have even featured in a couple of films together. In fact, Deverakonda is the main lead in Karan Johar’s Liger which hints that there are high chances of him making his Koffee With Karan debut this season.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao

When there’s Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao present under one roof, the conversation is bound to be interesting. The talented duo have carved their niche in Bollywood as the mainstream actors with almost equal number of new age hits. The two can bring some interesting conversation to the table just like their films.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The new rumoured couple in town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of our favourite picks for Koffee With Karan season 7. Reportedly, the duo has been dating even before their Dharma Production film, Shershaah‘s release. However, the two have always kept mum about each other in public. Let’s see if we’ll get to know what’s brewing between them if they are featured on the show together.

Hero image: Courtesy Instagram/@karanjohar; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@saraalikhan95