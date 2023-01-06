Shahid Kapoor’s edgy web series ‘Farzi’ to arrive on Amazon Prime in February

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi will premiere on February 10, 2023. The much-anticipated series will see the two in a cat-and-mouse chase through a series of high-stakes, murky instances – promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here’s all about it.

Filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K – who go by the moniker Raj & DK – are currently riding the high of success, courtesy of their titles The Family Man, Stree, and Go Goa Gone. Hoping to add to the lineup, they’ve roped in Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor as well as Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi to make their OTT debuts. In the spotlight? A crime thriller called Farzi that’s all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. The series also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in key roles and will span eight episodes.

Farzi will see Shahid Kapoor play an artist turned con man

Kapoor plays an ambitious artist in the show, working out of his grandfather’s printing press. This is hinted at in the teaser, which places him in a studio, painting. “Meri life ka naya phase. Kya logon ko pasand ayega? Par artist toh artist hota hai, nahi? (translated, my life’s new phase. Will people like it? But an artist is an artist, right)?,” he says while looking into the camera, splattering the words Farzi on a canvas. In line with this the official synopsis reveals that his character finds himself being dragged into a high-stakes con job to challenge a system that favours the rich. Only to be pitted against a fiery task force officer – played by Sethupathi – who’s determined to bring him down.

Dubbed ‘one-of-a-kind,’ the thrillers posters recently made it to social media – spotlighting the two in their respective roles. The first, featuring Kapoor, read “Con hai ye farzi? (Who is this conman?),” with the actor sporting a gray T-shirt and tattoos. The second is captioned, “Here to uncover the asli behind the Farzi (Here to uncover the truth behind the con),” and sees Sethupathi in a dark blue blazer, brandishing a gun.

This quickly set off a flurry of conversations online, with many anticipating the filmmaking duo’s wit to shine through. In a statement, as per a report by NDTV, they noted, “It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world.”

Rashi Khanna had earlier built on the hype, stating in an Instagram live, ““I have been dubbing for Farzi, and I have to tell you guys that there is something amazing coming your way. This is something I am very happy about. I loved mine and Shahid’s chemistry. I remember calling him and telling him that he has done an amazing job.” This marks the star’s first venture into OTT.

Reflecting on the decision he said, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited,” as per a report by Indian Express. He further added, “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

All images: Courtesy Amazon Prime Video India/Shahid Kapoor