Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of August 8 – August 14, 2022

This weekly horoscope of August brings with it the powerful full moon of Rakshabandhan – the Indian festival of honouring our siblings. It’s important to remember that we have two kinds of siblings: ones we are related to by blood and those of soul – friends, colleagues, and even special individuals.

Thus, beyond powerful messages that the stars have for us, our celestial rules also have an insight of how to work with our various siblings this full moon. These messages have been lovingly divined by the Tarot, and empowered by the Angels to help us through this powerful and transformative period. May they fill you with all the light and hope that ‘The Universe’ has to offer.

What the stars have in store this week:

Aries August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week to express gratitude for all that you have been blessed with in life. For those who are going through a tough time – the Angels want you to examine your life again with more compassionate eyes. When we let go of self-critical internal lenses, we begin to see how abundant we truly are. From friends who truly support us to family who is always there for us to fall back on. For some it could even be opportunities that are enabling important doors to open. Even for the most pessimistic of us – we must remember that there are Divine Forces that are illuminating a path for us to tread upon to live our best lives.

Gratitude is a powerful spiritual practice. A simple thanks can truly go a long way in not only strengthening relationships that are on the verge of drifting away, but also in opening portals of abundance and prosperity in our life. As it is the full moon of Rakshabandhan – perhaps the first place to start is expressing gratitude towards your siblings. No matter what your relationship with them is, reaching out and expressing thanks – especially for teaching you important life lessons – could be the first step towards building powerful bonds.

Taurus August 2022 weekly horoscope

This full moon brings with it lessons of self-love and self-acceptance. If we are struggling with loving and accepting ourselves, how can we do that for anyone else? Furthermore, it would be difficult for others to love and accept you. True, the journey of self-love can be an uphill battle and a long one too – however, the more you keep delaying it, the more arduous it shall be. Thus, maybe it’s time to change the way we look at ourselves, replacing stubborn critical belief-systems with more nurturing and loving ones that allow us to see how wholesome and beautiful we truly are.

There are many who are willing to love us, and they truly want to be there and help us live our best lives. However, until we believe that we are worthy of the ‘good things’ in life, we won’t be able to accept the help of even our most well-intentioned benefactors. As this is the full moon of Rakshabandhan – perhaps the first relationship wound we must heal is the one we have with our siblings (of blood, and of soul). Even if the relationship you have with them is a loving one – make sure that you express your love for them – you’ll be surprised at the effect it’ll have on them, as well as, your relationship together. If your relationship with them is strained, then perhaps this week is where you reach out and offer the proverbial ‘olive branch’.

Gemini August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is the week for you to take that leap of faith – literally and metaphorically. Now is not the time for you to give power to your fear and live a life of self-imposed restrictions because you’re too scared to get out of your comfort-zone. There’s a big difference between being secure and being stagnant. The former allows us to feel wholesome, while the latter causes us to turn anxious and in extreme cases – feel the need to live a lie to maintain appearances. Thus, the question you must ask yourself is whether you’re comfortable living a lie or would you rather take a risk and express your truth? Perhaps that very answer could be the very leap of faith that ‘The Universe’ wants you to take.

Furthermore, it’s important that you understand that you have a powerful ‘Spirit Squad’ of angels, guardians, spirit guides, ancestral spirits, and even personal and familial deities that are there to guide and protect you. All you have to do is ask! It’s also important that you believe in them, and trust that they’ll always guide you to your greatest good. Even if you’re filled with cynicism, or are completely sceptical of all spiritual forces – remember, they’re still there – waiting for you to ask and accept their help. This full moon of Rakshabandhan is a powerful one to make major life decisions, as well as, heal various sibling related karma. If you don’t know how – ask your ‘Spirit Squad’ – they’ll guide you well.

Cancer August 2022 weekly horoscope

Your celestial ruler – the moon – shall be full this week, and with it come numerous abundant blessings that’ll enable you to create a beautiful life in ways you cannot even imagine. For those of you who follow a spiritual path – be open to receiving powerful etheric downloads of divine guidance. This can come through as messages received during meditative practice that provide great insight and guidance. Sometimes these can also come as subtle omens, signs, and even messages through our social media feed through the ‘almighty algorithm’. Keep an eye out for repetitive number sequences – especially (but not limited to) 111,1111, 222, 2222, 333, 3333, 777, and 7777. Seeing these means that you are in alignment with ‘The Universe’ and that the angels are watching over you.

Those of us who are more pragmatic and sceptical, it’s important that you understand that these ‘Divine Downloads’ are still available to you. You just have to be mindful about your surroundings andpay attention to the cycles of your body and the sensations you feel within your physical being. Furthermore, as this is the full moon of Rakshabandhan – it is important for you to work on making peace with your siblings (of blood and of spirit). Doing so will not only heal major karmic wounds, but may even cleanse out lifetimes worth of familial and generational karma.

Leo August 2022 weekly horoscope

This full moon is a powerful one for you to bring back focus to your life’s path. After all, the full moon is only possible because your ruler – the Sun – shines it’s benevolent light on the moon. This is a week for you to prioritise and focus on what is truly important, instead of wasting your time and energies on people and things that don’t serve your greatest good. By doing so, not only will you be able to manifest your greatest intentions, but you’ll be able to reap their benefits and blessings without being bogged down. Thus, it would be a wise idea to spend at least a few minutes on the full moon night meditating on mindfulness. Even silently focusing on your breath can work wonders in oh so many ways.

Furthermore, this would be a powerful time to actually decide what you want in life. For some, it would be wise to actually grab a pen and paper and write down the things you wish to manifest within your life. Once done, the next step is to map out the journey on how to allow those intentions to – well – manifest! When you’ve been able to do that, you’ll know what exactly needs to be focused upon, and what isn’t worth your focus. As this is the full-moon of Rakshabandhan, perhaps it’s high time you let your siblings know how much they mean to you.

Virgo August 2022 weekly horoscope

There’s a powerful creative side to you that’s been neglected for far too long. This is the week for you to tap into it and explore all the wonders that it has to offer. For some, it’s all about re-exploring a forgotten talent that’s been shelved in order to focus on the more ‘practical’ and ‘mundane’ aspects of life. Doing so will enable to not only add a magical ‘breath of fresh air’, you’ll also be surprised at the brilliant solutions it’ll enable you to discover. For others, it could be about exploring different ways of doing things that have turned suffocatingly monotonous. Whether it’s exploring a new style of cuisine to cook or discovering a new app to streamline your life – do it!

The most important thing is to have fun doing the things that you normally do. After all, one of the greatest literary Virgo characters – Mary Poppins – has so wisely stated, “In every job that must be done, there is an element of fun. You find the fun and snap, the job’s a game! And every task we under take becomes a piece of cake!” As this is the full moon of Rakshabandhan – perhaps it’s time we stop being so critical of our siblings. They’re on their journeys and have their own burdens to deal with. A little compassionate understanding (and maybe some forgiveness) can go a long way in healing frayed relationships.

Libra August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to work on being more gentle and compassionate with yourself. If nothing else, it’ll at least allow you to live all the more comfortably within your skin in the present moment. The more we allow critical self-talk and negative reinforcement to dominate our mental landscape, the more we invite difficulties, and thus, allow toxic situations, relationships (especially with ourselves) and habits in general to fester. A simple act of unconditional love can perhaps undo a lifetime of bitterness. Imagine how powerful channelling that love towards yourself can be! Allow yourself to discover that by adopting a healthier means of building a more loving relationship with yourself.

Taking care of animals can be a powerful way of inviting compassionate energies in your life. Those who have pets, spend more time nurturing and loving them. Those who don’t – consider adopting one – or even feed stray animals (especially birds). Portals of abundance and universal blessings shall be opened by doing so. During the full moon of Rakshabandhan – allow yourself to make peace with your siblings. Even if forgiving them (let alone loving them) can be quite the Herculean task at present, at least start by making peace with them.

Scorpio August 2022 weekly horoscope

This full moon week signifies that important (literal and metaphorical) doors are opening up for you. Be prepared to walk through them, for doing so can transform your life in powerful ways. It’s so important for you to not look back, because that will only disrupt your progress and slow down your overall evolutionary journey. Thus, if there’s any unfinished business of sorts – do what you can to complete it all – with love! Be sure to cut cords with all that isn’t serving your highest good – toxic relationships, unhealthy habits, or even limiting belief systems – so that you can not just walk triumphantly through those doors, but fly merrily along the paths that follow.

If you feel daunted by the idea of crossing those thresholds, then it’s important that you remember that you have a powerful ‘Spirit Squad’ that is always there by your side – protecting you along the way, while guiding you with love. With the power of unquestionable faith within your heart, ask them for help and then surrender to their magical abilities to take care of you. This full moon is a powerful one to heal even the most frayed relationships with your siblings. If an immediate reconciliation isn’t important, then at least forgive them in your heart, cut the cords of trauma, and move on. The effects of doing so can be incredibly powerful if done with pure loving intentions.

Sagittarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

This full moon is a powerful and magical time for important divine portals are opening up for you, where important spiritual downloads are being delivered to you. For those who follow a dedicated spiritual practice, be open to receiving them in the form of answered prayers, visions and ‘whispers’ that come in meditative practices, intuitive hunches or that visceral ‘gut feeling’ that enables you to just mysteriously ‘know’ things without any logical explanation. Pay attention to subtle signs, omens, and even messages received through social media algorithms. Spotting repetitive number patterns – especially (but not limited to) 1111, 222, 2222, 333, 3333, 777, and 7777 means that you are in alignment with ‘The Universe’ and that The Angels are watching over you.

Those who do not have a dedicated spiritual practice, or are sceptical to all things ‘woo-woo’ – you must remember that these divine downloads are available to you too. Perhaps this is a sign for you to either explore a spiritual path – or maybe even keep an open mind to the various synchronicities that appear before you. What we consider ‘fluke coincidences’ are actually the result of powerful divine forces at play. Dedicating a few moments to just sit quietly and focus on our breath can perhaps lead to powerful and magical illuminating experiences. This full moon, allow yourself the chance to have a heart-to-heart with your siblings and clear the air on all that’s needed.

Capricorn August 2022 weekly horoscope

Dear Capricorn, no matter how dark life may seem, or how overwhelmed you may get by all that’s thrown at you – it’s important that you remember that you are truly being protected and looked after by your ‘Spirit Squad’ that is working mysteriously behind the scenes to help you navigate through the choppiest waters with ease. It’s so important to recognise that not only are you worthy of their help, but you deserve all the wonderful things that ‘The Universe’ has to offer. All you have to do is ask. Doing so will show that you’re ready to stop lifting all the burdens of life and are willing to make room for goodness within your life.

Asking for help doesn’t make you weak. Doing so is a sign of strength because it means that you’re willing to let go of stubborn pride and be vulnerable to recognise limiting self-beliefs and are open to receiving the help. This full moon of Rakshabandhan, just be there for your siblings in whatever way you can. Just the fact that they know you’re there for them can help strenghten your relationships and heal lifetime’s worth of karma. Not only that, you might even discover how your siblings can actually help you out in powerful ways that you couldn’t even expect. Don’t close yourself – open up to them. Be sure to express gratitude to all they have to offer you.

Aquarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a powerful full moon for you to get in touch with your emotional side and express how you truly feel. Yes, feelings can often be messy, tricky, and at times even frightening; but you need to understand that those very feelings are what make us human. Accessing, honouring and expressing them will not only help unburden your heart and soul, but will also enable you to be far more compassionate in general – especially towards yourself. Sometimes, it can be such an ordeal to be the calm, cool, and collected one. It’s okay to allow yourself not to be. It could actually be the beginning of a life free of unnecessary complications, while also enabling you to gain clarity in areas that have been an uncomfortable puzzle.

Expressing your vulnerable side won’t make you weak. Nor will it mean that you’re incapable of handling life as a whole. It’ll actually help you get a better understanding of your true self, as well as, open you up to more powerful ways of dealing with life’s most complex problems. This full moon of Rakshabandhan, allow your siblings to see you for who you truly are. Make sure you allow yourself to see your siblings for who they truly are as well. This way, not only will all dysfunctional aspects of your relationships begin the process of healing, but in turn, you’ll start healing parts of yourself that you may have (falsely) believed were beyond repair. You have nothing to lose by doing so.

Pisces August 2022 weekly horoscope

The upcoming full moon signifies a powerful time to open yourself to learning. In a more literal sense, it could mean a time for you to open yourself to learning new skills, or upgrading your already existing skill-sets to gain an edge in the world at large. It could also mean that it would be wise to learn from deceptively inconsequential mundane events on a day-to-day basis. Keeping an open mind, and mindfully observing your emotional reaction to things can truly be an illuminating experience. You’d be surprised by the powerful and transformative revelations that might occur just by being open to learning.

It’s important to understand that the minute we feel that we know it all and what we know is absolutely right – that’s a massive sign that we’re headed for a mighty downfall. After all, there’s a reason they say “Pride comes before a fall” in almost all spiritual belief systems. To believe there’s nothing more left, can lead to ‘shattering consequences’. Keep that ego in check – even if it’s a subtle one. This full moon of Rakshabandhan, take time to actually ‘know’ your siblings from a place of loving compassion. It may lead you to discovering powerful things about yourself that you’ve been blind to all this time!