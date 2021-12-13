Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of December 13 – December 19, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it does for the December 2021 horoscope.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the drastically dramatic times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

Already we’re halfway through December, with barely a couple of weeks left before this year ends and a new one takes over. As the yearly energies play out their final acts, the stars bring with them special messages that are beautifully divined by the Tarot, for the sake of our own betterment, and personal, mental, and spiritual evolution. Let’s look and what they have to say, shall we?

Read your horoscope for December 2021

Aries December 2021 Horoscope

Even though we are guided by mysterious forces beyond our conscious comprehension, we have the power of free will that enables us to take charge of our lives. This week, you have the power to re-write your future courtesy the expression of your free will. How does one do that? Well, the answer is simple – to start healing oneself. Easier said than done, true – it’ll definitely take longer than a week, of course!

However, just the act of starting your healing journey can have a profound effect not only on the life you’re living at present, but also help build an empowered future. Through the process of healing the self, we break toxic patterns not only of our own making, but those we’ve unknowingly inherited from our ancestors, and even past lives. A good qualified healer/therapist will guide you through this journey well.

Taurus December 2021 Horoscope

This is a week where you’ll be highly sensitive to the energies of the people that surround you and the environments you inhabit. Your natural empathetic self may cause you to become a magnet to those who just seem to feed on your strength, thus leaving you depleted of your vitality and light. Thus, it’s so important that you ground and centre yourself well, and avoid toxicity in all forms as much as possible.

This is a sign for you to start taking better care of yourself. Be it regulating your eating and sleeping patterns, or even getting enough physical exercise, or just learning to say ‘no’ to the demands of others – especially when your own peace of mind is at stake. A calming meditative practise and spending time in nature will help recharge your energy. Do not underestimate the power of a morning walk in the park.

Gemini December 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful week to establish new ways to nurture yourself. This isn’t just about self-love. This is about learning how to value yourself – your skills, your abilities, or any quality that makes you special and unique – and how you can build upon and expand them further. This is about being kinder to yourself by replacing that self-critical and cynical inner voice with one that unironically cheers you on and empowers you.

The act of self-nurturing is one that needs to be constant. When we start, it’s so easy to be discouraged for numerous reasons, especially due to the fact that it all seems to be ‘silly’. However, once you are able to establish a habit of it, you’ll be able to not only become a stronger individual – especially mentally and emotionally – but you’ll be able to see life with greater clarity, enabling you to navigate it all the more smoothly.

Cancer December 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes we tend to experience certain situations over and over again. When that happens, it can get extremely frustrating because it makes us feel as though all the efforts we have made have been futile, and thus we’re back to square one – having to go through it all again and again. Well, this week, when you feel this is happening – stop, breathe, and take a step back to see things for what they really are.

Repeating situations are a sign of unlearned lessons – especially karmic lessons that led to your soul being born within this present lifetime. The fact that they keep coming up again and again – is a sign from ‘The Universe’ to start the process of self-examination and self-exploration. This can be scary, but with the right person to guide you, it can be an incredibly healing and rewarding experience. All of life’s mysteries can be found within ourselves – dive deep!

Leo December 2021 Horoscope

The theme of your week is creating heaven on earth. By that, I don’t mean you re-decorate your space with a pearly-white cloudy aesthetic – but more about taking charge to make the world around you – and within you – all the more ‘heavenly’ – protecting yourself from all the harsh and ‘crazy’ energies that are going on in the world at large that seem to throw you ‘off-balance’ in subtle and overt ways.

It’s important that you prioritise your own personal self and lay your boundaries strong and thick. This isn’t about locking yourself away and being a hermit – it’s more about taking time to build a ‘sanctuary’ where you can recover without any disturbances, and re-emerge with all the strength and vigour to take the world by storm. After all, old caterpillars re-emerge as young vibrant butterflies from their healing cocoons.

Virgo December 2021 Horoscope

Now is the time to step up and take charge! Now is the time you need to be a leader! However, before you get an upset stomach over the stress of this – as you’re a better follower than a leader – it’s important you understand that when it comes to our own lives – we are solely responsible for its journey. Thus, it’s so important to establish a sense of personal autonomy, rather than just being a ‘slave to situations’.

The difference between a follower and a leader is that a leader is brave enough to go first. Bravery doesn’t mean fear is absent. It’s the ability to face fear because living a life ruled by it isn’t an option. Fear debilitates us and robs us of the divine spark of joy that makes life worth living. Life is for living with our heads held high, not cowering in fear. So go ahead and take charge – you’ll be surprised how you’ll inspire many others!

Libra December 2021 Horoscope

This week, Libra is all about protection! This is a time for you to take back your power – especially from people and situations that constantly make you feel helpless in any which way. If they can’t handle it, then too bad – if the need arises, feel free to cut cords. There’s no point living life if you’re forced to give up pieces of your soul to appease the greed of others – especially when your personal autonomy is being compromised severely.

The simple act of saying ‘no’ to the unjust demands of others on your time, energy, and mental peace, can be an incredibly powerful one. It may even create major ripples throughout your environment, creating a butterfly effect of changes and transformation. However, protection works both ways, as sometimes we need to maintain appearances to protect harmony in complex interpersonal situations. Listen to your intuition, and balance and harmonise according to the situation.

Scorpio December 2021 Horoscope

Your intuition is on fire, and it is desperately trying to communicate with you. This week, you just need to trust it completely – especially that ‘niggling’ feeling we get whenever we have to make certain decisions, or even when it’s about trusting people and situations. Listen to that ‘niggle’ – trust it! It’s what’s going to guide and protect you in moments where you feel lost and helpless. It may even save lives.

Understand that your intuition is a powerful gift from ‘The Universe’. Like all divine gifts, they’re meant to be honoured and respected. The more we do so, to more we open ourselves to more blessings. The more we ignore it, the more we block blessings, and soon ‘The Universe’ takes it back. Thus, it’s so important that you give importance to your intuition, especially the ‘niggle’ – for it’s divinely empowered and blessed.

Sagittarius December 2021 Horoscope

You don’t have to do it alone, Sagittarius. You have an army of friends, family (of blood and soul), and loved ones who are willing to help you out in your time of need. Call upon them, ask them without any fear or hesitation. You’ll be surprised at their willingness to help out, as well as, how that help comes from people and places you least expected. It doesn’t have to be a lonely journey. You can make it a loving one.

Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. It’s a sign of great strength – for expressing vulnerability is not for the faint-hearted. Vulnerability is what makes us human – it’s what keeps us real. When we show that without any faux bravado to keep up appearances – people warm up to us, and are all the more willing to help us when we need it. Instead of refusing help, take it, and bless those who help you. Life will be all the more beautiful.

Capricorn December 2021 Horoscope

What lights you up, Capricorn? What truly makes you feel happy and at peace? What keeps you in that ‘blissful flow’ state? Take your time to ponder the answer to these questions. When you do arrive at the answer, ask yourself, whether it is a part of your life at present. If yes, ponder how you can build upon it further to last longer. If not, ponder how you can bring it into your life and sustain it so that you can attain happiness.

These are important questions to ask yourself because these are what will give you a massive ‘reality check’. It’s what’ll help you figure out what’s really important, and what you truly need to focus upon and prioritise. The good thing is, doing this towards the end of the year means you can start the new year with a powerful affirmative first step towards a happier, peaceful, blissful life filled with light and love. So seriously, what lights you up?

Aquarius December 2021 Horoscope

This week, establish your boundaries. Keep them clear, keep them strong, and make sure they’re respected by others, and especially by yourself. Boundaries are important for they protect our hearts from breaking and keep our souls from being torn due to the greed of others. Saying no is sometimes the greatest spiritual act of self-love we can ever do. There’s nothing ‘rude’ about it at all. If they love us truly, they’ll understand.

The clearer our boundaries are, the more people in our lives will understand where they stand in it. This prevents them from taking advantage of us in any which way, leading to a life free from resentment, confusion, and unnecessary energy blocks and trauma. Always remember that you don’t need anyone’s approval. The only one who can validate you is your own self. Your value is established only by yourself.

Pisces December 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, Pisces, especially those of you that are deeper in your spiritual journeys. Divine portals are opening, bringing with them numerous ‘downloads’ of spiritual and mystical information. Be open and receptive to them, for they contain not only numerous mysteries of ‘The Universe’, but also will enable you to communicate deeply with your higher selves, guardians, angels, and other spiritual protectors.

Those of you that are more sceptical or ‘rooted in reality, this is a week for you to pay attention to subtle clues around and within you – as that’s the way ‘The Universe’ is trying to communicate with you. Be it through repeating number patterns (11:11, 777, etc.), or even seeing certain signs and symbols repeatedly. Maybe even a certain inner feeling that keeps repeating, or perhaps even a literal sign on aboard. Pay attention. Keep an open mind. You’ll be pleasantly surprised.