Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 24 – January 30, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for January 2022 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

The double retrogrades of Mercury and Venus continue to create havoc in the heavens above. However, Uranus has gone direct, just in time for Aquarius season, thus bringing with it a greater sense of collective calmness, as well as, surprising sparks of inspiration in ways we least expect it. The stars have beautiful messages for us to navigate through the week ahead that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot. Let’s see what the heavens above have in store for us.

Read your horoscope for January 2022

Aries January 2022 Horoscope

It’s important for you to remember that at the end of the day, you are the true authority of your life, as well as, of your destiny. It is you who has to decide what path you must tread upon. When you do so, make sure you do it with your head held high, with absolutely no regrets. After all, when you are born with so much fiery energy, why give someone else the power to fizzle your sizzle? Take life by the wheel and speed away – just make sure to buckle up.

Furthermore, it’s also important for you to remember that while you have big mighty plans for your life ahead – pay attention to the advice of your friends and loved ones – especially those who have your best interest in mind, without any selfish motives. You’ll have to use your own intuitive abilities to figure out who they are. Remember, your success is a collective success – thus any milestone you achieve will be a celebratory moment for your entire ‘squad’.

Taurus January 2022 Horoscope

This week, dear Taurus, as much as we love you for your steadfast tenacity, as well as, your sure-footedness that could make a hurricane back down – not all of it has really worked in your favour. ‘The Universe’ wants you to carefully examine what hasn’t been working for you – short and long term. Once you discover that, figure out what are the toxic patterns that are responsible for them. When that’s done – you have to do something you fear most – make changes!

Oh come now, change isn’t such a bad thing. In fact, change is life’s only constant. Besides, this change you must make is for your own betterment. Why hold onto toxic patterns that are leading to repeated disappointments and regrets? Why not let them go and bring positive and empowering changes that will open doors to the great success that you deserve, but has eluded you so far? Yes, it can be scary – especially when change brings you out of your comfort zone. However, I promise that you’ll benefit greatly!

Gemini January 2022 Horoscope

As your ruler, Mercury continues its mischievously chaotic path during its retrograde, it’s important for you to bring about a certain level of detachment this week. Things that you believed were yours will be proven otherwise, and many might feel as though they’re being snatched away. Take a breath! They were never yours, to begin with. Let them go – even if they’re great and you can’t imagine life without them. Better and more rewarding things are coming your way. Make space for them.

It’s also important to remember, nothing is ever permanent. Life itself is temporary, as is the very air we breathe. The sooner we let go of attachments to things, and perhaps even people (especially toxic ones), a weight is lifted off our shoulder, and we’re able to not only process ‘reality’ better, but we’re able to march on ahead and live a relatively carefree life without the burdens of disappointed expectations. Always remember that square one is an opportunity for inviting greater successes.

Cancer January 2022 Horoscope

This week, as the moon begins its waning path, it’s important for you to practice gratitude. Yes, we all know about the sins of our fathers, and lord knows we know the impact of ‘mommy issues’ that still haunt us well into adulthood. However, pause – and then reflect. There has been oh so much gained through not only surviving and persevering the past – but also, so much you’ve learned from your parents, ancestors, and other role models that have made you the unique special soul that you are today.

Thus, this week, honour your family. Honour your ancestors. Honour your role models – and perhaps even your haters. Expressing gratitude towards them is the first step towards not only healing burned bridges and past traumas, but also creating new karmic pathways that will help you build a solid, beautiful, and empowering future ahead. Yes, it can be incredibly difficult to do so. However, ‘The Universe’ promises you that it will be an incredibly rewarding experience in the long run.

Leo January 2022 Horoscope

This week, Dear Leo, protect yourself. This is a time when ‘The Universe’ wants you to surround yourself in a cocoon of self-love and self-care. No, it doesn’t mean you have to isolate yourself from the world around you. It just means that you need time to recharge your batteries without having to be at the mercy of the unjust demands of those around you. As much as you love to shine your light, inspiring the world around you, sometimes that light needs to be shone inwards, reminding you of your true value.

Once you do so, start with taking some time to make some ‘changes’ to your environment – external and internal – in order to create a more empowering reality. It can be as simple as redecorating your bedroom (the ultimate cocoon), or it can be as deep as acknowledging toxic patterns and relationships and taking the bold step to release them. It could even be to perhaps do nothing, and just surrender control to ‘The Universe’, and float with life as it comes. Just be sure you feel good about yourself in the process.

Virgo January 2022 Horoscope

Yes, Mercury is in retrograde, and yes, with all the crazy things going on in the world around you, things might seem all blue. However, this week, Dear Virgo – try to just have some fun! It’s so totally needed, and you completely deserve it. Perhaps just call upon a few close friends and have a chill-hang at home. Maybe even find a reason to celebrate anything, and just go along with it. Whatever you choose to do – just make sure you’re having fun, without any sense of guilt for being happy.

This is important for your own mental well-being, for if you’re perpetually strung out by all the minutiae of life, then you’re basically being robbed of all the beauty and joy that life has to offer. Yes, there’s plenty on your plate – but nothing is so important that you can’t find time to squeeze in some much deserved ‘me’ time. After all, all work and no play, makes Virgo an anxiously dull star child. And we know for sure that you’re anything but dull!

Libra January 2022 Horoscope

We all have skeletons in our closets, and we all have dirt that’s been swept under the rug. Trouble is, those skeletons can make a lot of noise, and that rug can’t cover up everything for too long. This is a week where ‘The Universe’ would love it if you’d just come clean and release all that. There’s no point holding onto it all, for all it’ll bring is sleepless haunted nights that bring about stress, guilt, anxiety, unnecessary wrinkles and thinning grey hair. No, you definitely don’t need any of that. So let it all out!

Nothing is too sacred, nor too sinful, to be released. Holding onto them will just blind us to the actual magic and beauty of our present life. How can we enjoy the divine nectar of life if we’re so full of the acidic helpings of all that we’re suppressing that’s buried deep within us. No one will judge you for it. No one has the right to do so. Only you have the power to judge yourself – but why even judge yourself? Isn’t there enough madness in the world? So just let it out, and breathe a sigh of relief!

Scorpio January 2022 Horoscope

Not all battles are worth fighting, Scorpio. Not all fights are worth winning. Sometimes it may seem important to be right, but in the process, it just ends up being an experience that leaves us feeling hollow and empty from within. That’s why they say, compromising makes us the bigger person, because though it may feel horrible doing so, sometimes we must do so for the greater good – and for the sake of our own inner peace and overall sanity. Besides, it’s not so bad to compromise. It means you’re allowing space for a peaceful resolution, instead of letting things escalate to the point of no return.

No, it’s not a loss, if you compromise. It’s actually a great victory. For not only have you helped maintain the peace, but you’ve allowed space for better and more empowering solutions to all the things that plague you. In fact, doing so might even bring about incredible levels of clarity, and you may just realise that whatever was bothering you so deeply was actually quite trivial. Whatever happens, try not to react dramatically to it – even if you hide it behind your carefully crafted poker face. Breathe! And find a peaceful solution.

Sagittarius January 2022 Horoscope

This is a beautiful time for you to plant seeds for a flourishing future. ‘The Universe’ wants you to know that the time is right to make long term plans in order to build the life of your dreams. Be it brushing up on your finances and creating a sturdy investment portfolio, or even taking on healthy habits of food and exercise for your health and well being – do it as soon as you possibly can. This is a powerful window of opportunity where whatever you plant manifests beautifully at the right time.

If you’re clueless as to where to begin, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are many loved ones, as well as, wise professionals, who are willing to help you realise your dreams. Trust that, ‘The Universe’ will guide you well. However, at the same time, common sense is also much needed, so make sure you tap into it and follow your gut intuitive instincts. Most importantly, keep an open mind and learn all you can. New information will prove quite handy in the long run!

Capricorn January 2022 Horoscope

Capricorn season has come to an end, and this is why you just need to wash away whatever bits of sorrow and regret remain within you, letting go of all the heaviness and anything that’s even remotely embittering, and make room for a year filled with ample new opportunities for growth, success, and abundance. Easier said than done, I know, however, it is the need of the hour – or should I say – the week. Think of it as a final removal of all the dregs, before divine nectar can spring forth and nourish our lives.

If you need professional help to do so, please avail of it at the earliest. If you need to reach out to loved ones to be by your side, they’re more than happy to be there for you. However, one of the lessons you must learn this week is letting go of how you see the world. As wise as your vision is, it’s stagnant and limited. To broaden it, and allow yourself the clarity to recognise love and opportunities in places you least expect – it might be essential to see the world from a totally different point of view. It can be scary to do so, but if done with a loving spirit, it can be powerful and incredibly revelatory.

Aquarius January 2022 Horoscope

Welcome to your season, Aquarius. Yes, the world seems to be quite crazy right now, but we all know how much you secretly thrive within it. This is the perfect week for you to start afresh and embark upon anything new that you fancy or desire. Whether it’s deep-diving into an online conspiracy theory, or even building up existing or embracing new skills to take your professional life up a notch – go for it! Even if you wish to pursue a course or further your education – do it with full aplomb!

‘The Universe’ wants you to own and express your curious nature, and expand your horizons by learning and building yourself up. This is a wonderful time for you to open yourself up to new experiences, and learn as much as you wish to about anything and everything under the sun. Don’t worry, it’s also a beautiful time for professional growth as well. After all, what’s the point of learning so much if you’re not able to put it to good use? Please do so, and open your heart to receive all the blessings coming your way.

Pisces January 2022 Horoscope

Continuing with the previous week’s message, ‘The Universe’ wants you to continue embracing, enhancing, and expressing your creative gifts with full flair. There is oh so much more for you to discover, as well as, so much more to create and share with the world around you. Keep at it, and don’t discourage yourself. You’re getting cosmic boosts to charge full speed ahead on your chariot of creativity. Hold tight and enjoy the ride.

This is also a powerful week for you to explore uncharted territories. Not just physical ones (please wear a mask), but also you have a chance to navigate through the depths of your psyche and discover not only answers to questions that plague you, but also attain a new level of clarity that will illuminate your life in ways you could never imagine – making it so much easier to not only grasp ‘reality’, but also tread merrily on your path ahead. Go for it!