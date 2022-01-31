Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of January 31 – February 6, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for January 2022 horoscope.

Venus’ retrograde has come to an end. This week, Mercury too shall end its mischievous retrograde. With the new moon falling upon the new month, the world is ready to make a mindful and fresh start. To make the most of this, the stars in the heavens above have beautiful messages that shall guide and empower you throughout the week. These have been lovingly divined through the Tarot just for you.

Read your horoscope for February 2022

Aries February 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about communicating not only your heart’s desire, but also being frank and honest with yourself about the direction your life is taking, and whether it’s in harmony with the life you wish to lead. This is also a wonderful time to assess your present skill set. Seek avenues to build up and update your existing skills, and if possible, try learning and incorporating new ones that’ll add value not only to your career but your life as a whole. Don’t be afraid to try new things.

This week, try strengthening your bonds with your siblings – of blood and of soul. Take time out to communicate with them, as well as, bury the hatchet wherever necessary. Even if bridges have been burned, this is a powerful week to rebuild them through the power of love and forgiveness – the two go hand-in-hand beautifully. Remember that at the end of the day, a family that plays together stays together. In the most extreme cases, try to just be the bigger person and offer the olive branch.

Taurus February 2022 Horoscope

The practical side of you understands the concept of give-and-take far better than anyone else. Thus, this week, look into ways to collaborate with others by offering what you can best. This way, not only will you be able to showcase your skills and assets, you’ll also get the best out of others, thus increasing your chances for future gains and success. As capable as you are of doing things on your own, remember that no person is an island, and thus we need others to help us move on in life.

This is also a powerful week to build your network circles, professionally and personally. Keep your eyes and your ears wide open, for you never know how even the most random nugget of information may prove to be incredibly valuable in the short or even long run. Certain circumstances may cause you to don a mask and adapt, which can be hard for someone with a sense of integrity. However, it’s a great skill to develop to not only gain important information but also see different perspectives.

Gemini February 2022 Horoscope

Breathe a sigh of relief, your ruler, Mercury is finally going direct, and it’s definitely going to allow many ruffled feathers to calmly settle down. However, before that can happen, it’s important that you confront all the things (and people) that you’ve been ignoring, hoping that they’ll smoothen out on their own. They won’t. Delaying it will only make it tougher with each passing moment. Avoiding it will only create a future avalanche to tumble upon you. So better just take it all head-on.

Not all confrontations have to be messy. Remember that at the end of the day, neither party wishes to be the loser in the scenario. Rather than just go in with the intent to one-up the other, try to listen to their point of view, and figure a way to end things on a win-win situation. True, that takes calmness and patience – things that cause you to roll your eyes – but at the end of the day, what matters most – a hollow temporary victory or a peaceful compromise? Choose wisely.

Cancer February 2022 Horoscope

As the moon cycle comes to an end this week, this is an important time to dig deep into the dark crevices of your psyche and clean out all the cobwebbed memories that have been buried within. Yes, it can be hard to do on your own, so please take all the help – professional and personal – that you can get. This is important because as one lunar cycle ends, a new one begins, and thus, cleaning out your ‘closet’ will enable you to gracefully leave the past behind and start afresh with the new moon.

If you allow room for yourself to be emotionally honest and open, this might perhaps be a transformative week of sorts. Don’t let that scare you. Yes, it can be quite daunting to unleash the floodgates, however, you know best how tears can be powerful healers. Don’t worry about other’s being able to handle that – because as long as you own your emotional integrity and value it – people will make room for it. However, it’s a two-way street. So make space for the emotions of your loved ones too.

Leo February 2022 Horoscope

This week is where you need the channel your inner warrior and charge full steam ahead into the world. After all, you are a powerful solar being, why let clouds of despondency and despair hide your ability to shine gloriously? However, this warrior isn’t purely physical. This is the thinking warrior. One that strategises like a chess player, thinking multiple moves ahead. Though that might be tedious for you to do, especially when you’re all psyched to get started – it’ll pay off!

Remember that blind passion and courage often causes one to slip off at the most inconvenient of times, leading all their past efforts to go wasted. Preparing oneself for anything and everything not only gives us an incredible advantage, but it also allows us to ‘fight’ on a more ‘stable ground’ – making victory all the more possible. Think well before you speak, as well as, before you make your move. Anticipate what’s going on in the minds and hearts of others, and surely you’ll win them over!

Virgo February 2022 Horoscope

As your ruler, Mercury is ending their retrograde journey during the week, this is the perfect time to bring about a sense of ‘balance’ and ‘harmony’ within your life. One of the best ways to do so is to perhaps go on a week-long detox (consult a qualified health specialist) in order to nourish and heal and nourish your internal organs and cleanse your mind, body, and soul of unnecessary toxins that only create more disharmony and chaos within you that get reflected in the world around you.

If that’s not possible for you at this particular time, then perhaps just eliminating toxins from your diet, and upping your hydration would be perfectly alright. Remember that everything on the outside is a reflection of everything within. Thus, if you wish to change the world, it’s important to bring that change within yourself. The easiest way to do it is through your eating habits, as well as, through managing your sleep cycles. After all, a good eight hours does wonder to bring in ‘balance’ to your life.

Libra February 2022 Horoscope

This week, honour your emotions. Rather than putting up a façade to please the world around you, allow yourself to feel your emotions without rationalising them, or even trying to find the ‘logical explanation’ behind them. That’s why they’re emotions – they’re beyond logic and defy all things ‘rational’. Thus, this week, rather than push aside or fight against your emotional state – sit with it. Let your emotions sink in – allow yourself to feel them completely. Embrace them, and let them leave gradually.

This is important to do so, because not only will it allow you to harmonise your mind with your heart, but it’ll also bring great clarity to areas and situations that have been quite ‘foggy’ off late. However, it’s also important to understand that processing emotions can get messy, and thus it’s important to take time to be by yourself and carve out clear and powerful boundaries that others will respect. Try to stay away from triggering environments and toxic situations and allow yourself to just be.

Scorpio February 2022 Horoscope

Change is definitely in the air as a sudden burst of energy activates dormant energies around you, causing you to be more active – especially within your professional life. This isn’t the time to rest, for sparks are flying, and the time to take action is now. Time is of the essence, so be quick to grab onto opportunities before others are even aware of their existence. Aim carefully, as even the tiniest step of progress may cause you to zoom ahead in unpredictable ways. Fasten your seatbelt!

Along with this extra-voltage of zest and energy, it’s also important for you to keep an eye on your temper and moods. Yes, it’s great to be driven by your passions, but too much of a passionate drive can lead to things crashing and burning. Thus, a little bit of mindfulness will allow you to temper that fiery blaze so that it becomes a long-lasting fire that keeps you warm throughout the night – rather than a burst that lights up bright but fizzles out soon. Just be careful not to scorch yourself!

Sagittarius February 2022 Horoscope

This is a week for you to unleash your creative side, Sagittarius. Even if you don’t consider yourself ‘artistic’ in any way – you don’t have to be in order to be creative. Creativity can be expressed in anything and in every possible situation. All it requires is the ability to see and experience the world from a different point of view. Even something as mundane as a morning walk can turn out to be a creative experience if you decide to take a different route altogether. It can be quite revelatory!

This is the time to think outside the box – be it in your professional life or even your personal life. Doing the same thing, the same way, over and over, can be so completely boring – and in many ways, draining to your system. Dare yourself to be different. The slightest act of switching things up can lead to new unexpected avenues to explore new possibilities and might even unleash untapped potential that’s been lying dormant within you. Besides, isn’t it high time you shook things up for some excitement?

Capricorn February 2022 Horoscope

This week brings with it calming energies for you, dear Capricorn. Lord knows you need them – especially after the roller coaster you’ve been through recently – the emotional one too! The calming and peaceful energies that surround you will allow you to finally breathe a sigh of relief and gain a sharper and clearer perspective of all that’s been going on around you, as well as, within you – leaving you with the ability to have greater clarity on how to move on ahead and live a better life.

See this as a beautiful way to start a brand new chapter in your life, especially after a rather tumultuous one has ended. This period of calm and rest is needed so that you can recuperate and re-energise yourself for all the exciting things that are coming your way in the upcoming weeks and months. So give yourself a much-needed break, and just enjoy ‘being present in the now’ (take time to process that). This is the first step you need to build the foundations for a powerful life ahead. Enjoy it all.

Aquarius February 2022 Horoscope

This week is perfect for you to envision your dream life, as ‘The Universe’ has created a powerful portal of ‘manifestation energy’ that’s being poured directly to you. Thus, do not be afraid to dream big, for those dreams are powerful seeds you’re planting to help transform your life the way you wish. If you can think it, feel it, and yes, dream it – you can definitely manifest it. Don’t be afraid of anything lofty or even far-fetched. You’ll be surprised how far even a little faith can take you.

If you wish to, you can even create a vision board of the life you wish and hang it in your room, as a way to reinforce your powerful manifestations. If that’s too tedious or messy for you – perhaps consider a Pinterest account to help take your future visions to a whole new level. Even keeping a journal to affirm your ‘dream life’ will be an incredibly powerful – and even magical – exercise. After all, words are powerful – which is why it’s called ‘a spell’. Pay attention to your dreams – they contain divine guidance.

Pisces February 2022 Horoscope

This week, dear Pisces, pay special attention to your food. Food, according to the ancient ayurvedic sages, is either the medicine or the poison for our mind, body, and soul. All that you consume is reflected not only in your skin but also in your demeanour, energy levels, as well as, the life you’re living. Thus, if you wish to get rid of toxicity within your life, then perhaps the first step should be to eliminate toxic elements in the food you eat. If this is too hard, consider working with a good nutritionist to help make it an easier and more empowering journey.

Beyond just ‘food’, it’s important to be mindful of all the other things you consume. Even the media you watch and listen to is a kind of ‘consumption’ that can have powerful effects on your physical, emotional, mental, and even spiritual states. Thus, this is the ideal time to consider what is it that you’re putting inside your body, heart, and mind, and examine whether it’s actually nourishing your wholesomely or just exhausting and draining you by filling you with negativity.