Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of March 7 – March 13, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for the March 2022 horoscope.

This is a powerful week as the moon escapes the celestial vortex of the ‘Kala Sarpa Yoga’ – where the lunar nodes, Rahu and Ketu, had entrapped all the planets within the astrological solar system. This can lead to major shifts not just in our personal sphere, but also on a global, and perhaps even on a ‘universal level’.

A lot of karmic baggage gets cleansed this week, but at the same time, a lot of it gets unleashed as well. Making things out to be quite astrologically dramatic. However, the stars have powerful messages for you that have been lovingly divined through the cards of the Tarot. May they bring you much-needed insight, along with hope, as well as, joy.

Read your horoscope for March 2022

Aries March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to not only show the world, ‘who is boss’, but also act the part so that others take you seriously. Now is the time to establish your authority, as well as, take charge in any and every situation. However, remember that with authority comes responsibilities. As much as we love the glory that comes with authority, there’s a reason why they say, “Heavy is the head that wears the crown”. Take this as an opportunity from ‘The Universe’ to test whether you can talk the talk, as well as, walk the walk.

In the realm of your professional life, this would be a great time to not only ask your superiors for more responsibilities, as well as, other opportunities that can help you rise higher. Show them that you’re worthy of growth and have the mettle for it.

In the realm of your personal life, take responsibility for your role within your personal relationships. Own your mistakes and ask how you can do better – accept the feedback with love. For the singles out there, remember that only you are responsible for your happiness – never depend on anyone else to make you feel a different way.

Taurus March 2022 Horoscope

This is the time where you need to make a choice – do I choose to remain in the state of ‘I don’t know’, or do I make the bold move of asking for and seeking clarity? If you choose the former – good luck to you, you’re definitely a more patient person than I am. If you choose the latter, then you’ll have to break out of your comfort zone and actually be more forthright than usual. It’s important that you are at least honest with yourself before seeking clarity from others around you. Both choices can be very isolating if you aren’t honest with yourself.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important that you take a firm stance in planning out the direction in which you’re heading and see if it’s the path that you wish to be on. Figure out how can you achieve your goals, and eliminate all forms of doubt and ambiguity.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important for you to actually talk things out rather than remain unsure about where you stand in the eyes of another person. Even if you’ve been with them for years, or are single and talking to someone on a dating app – be clear about their intentions and ask how they view you. You’ll be surprised by their answers. Remember, clarity works both ways.

Gemini March 2022 Horoscope

Continuing with the theme of last week’s reading, this week, we need to carve out more time to find a state of ‘balance and rest’ within our lives. However, more than just basic rest and relaxation, this week is all about just making peace and calling it a truce. It’s time to just choose the path of peace and focus on relaxing. Easier said than done, but it’s not an impossible task. Just be patient with yourself and others (don’t roll your eyes).

In the realm of your professional life, make sure that you’re able to carve out enough ‘break time’ during the workday, and draw firm boundaries during non-business hours. Nothing is so urgent that it comes in the way of your much-needed rest and relaxation.

In the realm of your personal life, perhaps if things are getting stormy (in a not-so-fun way), be the first one to call a truce. Even if you’re ‘in the right’, sometimes it’s okay to let the other person win just to maintain the peace, as well as, your own sanity. Sometimes, for us single people, taking a small break from dating apps can be a good idea – especially if you feel that they’re sapping you of your energy.

Cancer March 2022 Horoscope

As your ruler, the Moon shall escape the torrential celestial cluster of the planets trapped within the Lunar Nodes this week, a lot of things that were perhaps stalled will be moving forward. This is a week of taking much needed action and not sitting back. The energies are all about having an affirmative ‘take charge’ attitude, instead of laying low and just letting things happen to you. Gone are the days of surrendering to the ebbs and flow – this is a week to be (uncharacteristically) forthcoming and giving it your all.

In the realm of your professional life, do not be afraid to take initiatives, especially if they are to bring about changes in both the short, as well as, long term. The old way of doing things may have worked in the past, but now is the time to bring about a much-needed ‘shake up’ to freshen things up.

In the realm of your personal life, take the initiative to spice things up a little. Sometimes you need to be the ‘knight in shining armour’ within your relationships – especially in the relationship you have with yourself. Damsels in distress can become quite exhausting after a while. Maybe a little get-a-way would be a good idea. A solo trip perhaps can recharge your batteries in ways you cannot even imagine.

Leo March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where ‘The Universe’ wants you to face your fears. Even though for many, you are the epitome of fearlessness, only you know what lays beneath your sunny veneer. Fears cripple us, and the more we hold on to them, the more they prevent us from becoming better versions of ourselves by halting us on our evolutionary journey. Understand that you have more power within your heart than what your fears have over you. Go within and tap into that pool of courage, and face whatever is haunting you head-on. You deserve to be free.

In the professional realm, be open to criticism. Sometimes criticism, when constructive, can teach us valuable lessons that can actually help us grow. Never take it personally, for even when it comes from ‘trolls’, there is always something to learn. It could also be a lesson in mastering the art of toughening our skins and becoming invincible.

In the realm of your personal life, take time to have ‘difficult talks’ with the people you love. Try not to avoid doing so, because then it’ll just snowball into messy situations that can escalate chaotically. Perhaps it’s time to have ‘difficult talks’ with yourself regarding all the things that are haunting you. It could perhaps lead to some much-needed closure.

Virgo March 2022 Horoscope

It’s always the darkest before the dawn. Yes, that is such a cliché, but it’s also completely true. Remember that life always moves on. No matter how hard or difficult things may seem – joyous times will always follow. When we feel alone, that only means soon we’ll find new fulfilling relationships – especially with ourselves. What we need to remember is that we need to be patient. Yes, it can be so painful, but like the other cliché goes – no pain, no gain! And that works powerfully on an emotional level.

In the professional realm, perhaps this is a time to tighten all loose ends, as well as, close chapters on difficult projects or professional relationships. It might be daunting to do so, but at the end of the day, it’s for your own betterment.

In the realm of your personal life, perhaps it’s time to cut cords with relationships that have turned toxic. There’s nothing we can gain from holding on to people who drain us emotionally, physically, and energetically. It’s also a powerful time to cut cords with toxic beliefs and habits that are derailing you from living the best version of your life. It can be hard, and perhaps even a drag, but let’s be honest, you do enjoy doing the ‘dirty work’.

Libra March 2022 Horoscope

This is a week where you need to channel all your Venusian diplomacy and tact and bring it into action. There may be moments where you feel as though you have one foot in hell, and the other at the bottom of the deep blue sea, but that’s where your natural ability to harmonise the outside (in spite of the chaos running rampant on the inside) will come in handy. Just make sure you draw healthy boundaries and practice much-needed self-care during this juggling act that’ll test your will and patience. Then again, who else can do it better than you?

In the professional realm, the juggling of responsibilities, as well as, people can perhaps get too intense. This is where it’s absolutely essential for you to carve out breathing space so that you take a calm pause and take stock of the situation in order to strategise a powerful ‘win-win’ outcome for all parties involved.

In the realm of your personal life, as good as you are at being the peacemaker (especially since you’re the one to stir the pot in the first place), remember not to lose your ‘true self’ just to please and live up to the other’s vision of you – or at least the vision of you that you think they have. It’s also a time to perhaps ask yourself if all the ‘juggling’ is basically your way of distracting yourself from an important truth about yourself that you don’t want to acknowledge.

Scorpio March 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes we get so disillusioned by what is in front of us that we blind ourselves not only to opportunities within our periphery, but we also forget to see the magic and power of the things that we consider – for lack of a better word – ‘blah’. Cynicism sucks the fun out of life, and it makes us feel all the more nihilistic about the world we’re in. Sure, sometimes it may feel all ‘doom-and-gloom’ – especially with the current state of the world – but remember, there is more than what the disillusioned eye can see. You just have to open your heart and mind to see the brilliance that’s before and around you.

In the professional realm, there are so many rewarding opportunities that you’re missing out on. Maybe it’s because you’ve become disenchanted by your work, or you’re just unable to see any growth or purpose to it all. There is plenty – but you need to stop blocking yourself with all the negativity and explore aspects that you’ve ignored for whatever reason.

In the realm of your personal life, if relationships are losing their spark, then perhaps you need to be the one to be the ‘reignite’ it. Sometimes we need to be that ‘breath of fresh air’ in order to breathe new life into stale situations – in others, as well as, ourselves. But if it’s time to go, don’t be afraid to do so.

Sagittarius March 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week to check whether you’re actually making progress along your path, or you’re just being pulled in opposing directions by all of the many distractions of life. If it’s the former – great, bravo to you! If it’s the latter, then you need to ask yourself whether these distractions are worth giving so much time and energy to? If they aren’t, then it’s time to figure out a way in which you can refocus the energy that’s being wasted on them and channel it towards yourself. It’s important to make yourself and your well-being your first priority.

In the professional realm, avoid and let go of doing tasks that aren’t really rewarding you in any which way. There’s no point in ‘doing it for the exposure’ if it’s draining you. Nor is there any nobility in doing other people’s ‘dirty work’. Martyrs never make successful career people.

In the realm of your personal life, ask yourself if you’re using ‘distractions’ as a way to avoid discussing certain issues with your loved ones. Maybe there are things about yourself that you wish to sweep under the rug, hoping no one would notice. That’s not really healthy, and eventually, things will chaotically escalate. Speak your truth, but be open to listening as well.

Capricorn March 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time to finally take much-needed action after spending so much time in the ‘planning stages’. This is the time to take that much-needed first step on a journey where there’s absolutely no going back. It can seem quite daunting, especially when the road ahead is uncertain in oh so many ways. However, if your goal is clear, and the reason(s) behind achieving them are powerful and not toxic in any which way, do not be afraid.

In the professional realm, this is a perfect time to move full speed ahead on certain undertakings. Sometimes it’s important to snag an opportunity just as it arrives. Wasting too much time on hemming-and-hawing may just cause it to slip out of your fingers and go to someone else less deserving than you.

In the realm of your personal life, apply the mantra of ‘carpe diem’ (seize the day) and make the first move. Whether you’re in a romantic relationship or not, this is the time to be the one in charge of your romantic destiny. Being passive – on every level – is so last season!

Aquarius March 2022 Horoscope

Sometimes we need to be ‘reckless’ in order to get things done. The good thing about it is that we break free from all inertia and general ennui, and we progress further. However, reckless actions can lead to dire consequences – with greater chances of falling flat on our faces instead of getting away scot-free. If the latter is you – brilliant, go on ahead! However, in case, the former come true – don’t worry. Just get back up, and keep on moving ahead. Just make sure you look before you leap and have no regrets along the way.

In the professional realm, do not be afraid of taking risks. After all, there’s a reason why high risks yield high rewards. However, make sure you take time to assess the risks before going all in. Keep an eye out for the ‘fine print’, and make sure you’re able to discover the devil that’s hiding within the details.

In the realm of your personal life, as much as, ‘spontaneity’ can be fun, remember that there are other people involved who may emotionally react in ways that can take you by surprise. Be mindful of their feelings, and make sure all your intentions come from a place of love. And this goes without saying, do not be reckless with your health – use protection – always.

Pisces March 2022 Horoscope

Why are you stopping yourself from being the best that you can be? You are so much more powerful than you give yourself credit for. It’s almost tragic that you’re unable to see or experience it, and thus are letting external factors and situations fence you in – trapping you with fear and apprehension. It’s so vital that you take back the power that’s rightfully yours, but for some reason, you’ve given it away to people and situations who are actually beneath you in oh so many ways. Only you can recognise it, but in order to do so, you have to be willing to see ‘reality’ for what it is, without the rose-coloured Instagram filters you use to make life seem all the more ‘pleasing to the eye’.

In the professional realm, this is perhaps a good time to see whether the path you’re on is actually one that’s fulfilling you financially, as well as, emotionally and spiritually. If yes, carry on! If no, then take time to identify and discover a more fulfilling path – and how you can walk upon it successfully.

In the realm of your personal life, identify whether you’re maintaining a level of personal autonomy, or if you’ve given it away to others, just for the sake of maintaining a sense of calmness and peace. There’s no point in making others happy at the cost of your own self-worth and self-esteem. Be brave enough to take your power back and cut cords if needed.