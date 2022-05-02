Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of May 2 – May 8, 2022

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravelling all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. So it goes for April 2022 horoscope.

This week, we’ve made it through to the other side of the partial solar eclipse. Some of the effects shall be felt immediately with a major boom – while others shall be felt subtly over a period of time. Saturn has made its sidereal transit into Aquarius where Mars is placed – causing a cosmic feeling of being at ‘war with our karma’. It may be a hard time for some of us to accept what’s happening to us, but it’s important that we do, for those are the seeds we have sown in the past, as well as, in past lives that have fructified. They may taste bitter, but that bitterness can be healing. The stars are guiding us through beautiful messages that have been divined by the Tarot that will enable us to hopefully be at peace with our ‘karmic fruits’.

May 2022 Horoscope for all zodiac signs

Aries May 2022 Horoscope

‘The Universe’ wants you to speak up this week. There’s a weight that’s on your chest that’s blocking your heart chakra of love, and your throat chakra of openness. Lift this weight off by speaking your truth without any fear or hesitation. Your heart needs you to stop stifling and repressing yourself. The moment you release all that you need to, you shall not only feel better mentally, but you’ll also open energy portals that will allow divine love to flow freely through your heart.

In the realm of your professional life, the more you allow your voice to be heard, the more you shall be noticed. This is not the time to be a quiet wall-flower. You have brilliant thoughts and ideas, but only when you express them boldly with confidence, shall people take notice of you. You’ll be surprised how doing so will help accelerate your career.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you remember that open communication is the key to sustaining all relationships that we value. Whether they’re romantic, familial, or even platonic – honesty and trust are what keep them solid and filled with love. Do not hide how you feel from your loved ones. They want to hear you because that’s how they’ll understand you better! Just remember to speak truly from your heart and not from a place of ego. It’ll make all the difference.

Taurus May 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to work on manifesting the life of your dreams. Yes, manifesting is real, and it’s incredibly easy to do. However, it’s important to remember that for things to manifest – we need to have complete faith that the divine forces of ‘The Universe’ are not only listening to us, but they are working behind the scenes to make our manifestations occur. Just remember, don’t make them ‘time bound’. Time is a human construct and doesn’t work in the divine realms. Keep the pressures of a ‘time limit’ off your mind, and empower your manifestations with every ounce of faith within your heart.

In the realm of your professional life, it’s important for you to remember that you have the power to take your career to whatever level that you wish. The key to that is to actually listen to your heart’s true desires (the heart never lies – only the ego does), and then start working through it. Yes, manifestations require you to do the hard work to get there. Only when ‘The Universe’ sees you put in the work shall it bless your manifestations.

In the realm of your personal life, the love in your heart is real and it’s powerful. No matter what your relationship status is – there is a powerful loving force within your heart. It can only become empowered when you allow yourself to express love to those within your life. Be it through words of kindness and gratitude, or even through acts of love to show how much they mean to you, and how much you love and respect them. Doing so will not only increase the power of love within your life – but for some may even open powerful divine psychic portals.

Gemini May 2022 Horoscope

Trust your instincts and your intuition this week – it’ll never guide you wrong. Yes, you do have powerful instincts, and your intuition is real and it’s valid. However, the more you disrespect it with eye-rolls and cynicism, you’ll only disempower yourself all the more – preventing you from actually ‘seeing’ beyond what most others can see. Your natural ‘BS detector’ will never let you down – hence, see the truth for what it really is, instead of focusing on the veil of illusion that derails us from ‘reality’, as well as, our purpose. The more you harness your intuitive instincts, the more you’ll be able to navigate through life freely and successfully. They are what save you from sticky situations that most others get horribly tangled up with. All you need to do is trust and have faith in yourself.

In the realm of your professional life, all is not what it seems. When things are too good to be true, chances are they come with numerous hidden clauses and other ‘strings attached’. Thus, read the fine print – over and over again – and remember, if something feels off even in the slightest – don’t be pressured into it. The fact that anyone is pressuring you to do something is a big psychic red flag. Avoid them completely!

In the realm of your personal life, when dealing with matters of the heart, it’s important that we understand that subtext is key. Not all of us are comfortable speaking our emotional truth with frankness and confidence. Hence we rely on subtext, subtle cues, and hide behind phrases that can be interpreted in multiple ways. Channel your sensitive side to pick up on these cues and respond accordingly. Doing so will not only allow you to have a better understanding of your loved one’s needs and desires but will also help strengthen your relationship.

Cancer May 2022 Horoscope

As your ruler, the moon has escaped from the partial solar eclipse of the last weekend, this week is all about experiencing grace. Sometimes we get so overwhelmed with the flow of life, that fighting it becomes all the more draining an experience. In such moments, all we need to do is gracefully accept the challenging parts of life that aren’t in our hands to change. Doing so will not only lift the burden of Sisyphean tasks that rob us of our power but will also empower us to focus on working on the aspects of life that we can change for the better – enabling us to live a happier existence. When these unnecessary burdens are lifted, some of us will receive waves of inspiration for powerful ideas. Some of us who follow a spiritual path may even receive powerful universal downloads through our dreams or even through meditative practices. Even the sceptics amongst us shall receive powerful loving energy from ‘The Universe’. Thus, let’s unburden ourselves and receive this with an open heart and mind.

In the realm of your professional life, your work, your talents, and even your natural abilities need to be shared. Keeping quiet about them won’t really help you get far in your career, because no one will know your worth – not even yourself. Remind yourself, as well as, others of your power. It will only be respected when you honour it enough to showcase it. How will a flower blossom to its best if it’s hidden from the sun and the sky?

In the realm of your personal life, sometimes it’s important to remember that people can never change until and unless they truly want to. Even then, if they’re not willing to put in the effort – they’ll remain the same. Gracefully accept people for what they are, for there’s nothing we can do about it. Forcing them to change will only deplete us of our energy, and poison the relationship with feelings of anger and resentment. They are what they are, and you are you! Accept and move on accordingly.

Leo May 2022 Horoscope

The eclipse is over, and the moon has moved on. However, your ruler – the sun – is still entangled with the north node of the moon (Rahu – the dragon’s head), and it seems it shall be so for the next few weeks. However, do not fear – for this can actually be a powerful time for you in many ways. This is the time for you to stand up against suppressive forces and remind them that you are a divine child of ‘The Universe’ with a heart that’s as brave as a mighty lion. Thus, feel free to unleash your spirit and express your talents, gifts, and abilities, and feel free to dance to the sacred rhythms of life. This is the time to access your divine feminine powers (yes, even men have access to it) and show the world who truly is boss. Spread your wings and listen to your heart’s wisdom – it’ll keep you afloat.

In the professional realm, make the women in your field your allies instead of your competition. Earn their faith and trust, and prove that teaming up will be for the greater good. Together, you all can grow successfully by supporting each other instead of tearing others down. Plus, what better way to conquer the world than with a powerful ‘girl squad’.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important for you to take care of yourself by honouring your body, mind, and your soul. Ensure that you eat healthily, but allow yourself an indulgence now and then. Exercise and build strength, but not at the cost of injuring yourself. Pamper yourself with a massage or even a trip to the salon (take precautions and wear a mask). Meditate, focus on your breath, so that your mind can function at its optimum best. Drink ample fluids (non-alcoholic) and focus on sleeping well for the healing of your body, as well as, the growth of your soul.

Virgo May 2022 Horoscope

This week is all about understanding the importance of the art of give and take. There’s no shame in taking, nor should we feel guilty for wanting what we rightfully deserve. To give and just keep giving is unhealthy, not just because it’ll deplete us in every which way, but it’ll block blessings from flowing into our lives. It’s only when we learn to be comfortable with taking, can we learn to open our hearts in order to receive love, abundance, prosperity, and most importantly joy – and thus live a more fulfilled life. Guilt and shame are demons that rob us from living our life to the fullest. Exorcize them!

In the professional realm, you must remember that you deserve to be rewarded for all your hard work. It’s important that you learn to accept credit for what you do, as well as, honour yourself enough to stop others from stealing or downplaying your enormous contribution. Do not feel the need to include those who have done nothing. They’ll only rob you of your glory. Take all that’s due to you with pride and acceptance!

In the realm of your personal life, remember that it’s perfectly acceptable to have your loved ones do things to make you feel better. As much as you enjoy serving them in order to make their lives a better place, it’s important for you to realise that they too need to return the favour as well. If they don’t – that creates a mighty power imbalance, which leads to even the most beautiful relationships becoming incredibly toxic. Honour yourself and your worth by being receptive to the goodness of others, as well as, making sure they’re willing to put in the work too. If they aren’t – well, move on with no regrets.

Libra May 2022 Horoscope

You are stronger than you believe you are. It’s tragic because so many people not only see your strength, but they’re some who are even a little afraid of it too. Thus, it is so important that you not only recognise your true strengths but also allow them to blossom and grow to their fullest potential. Remember that true strength doesn’t require brutal harshness out of now. Nor does it mean to fly into fits of fiery rage. True strength is all about how we can gracefully take on life and all that it throws at us, keep on moving, and thrive beautifully with every step of the way.

In the professional realm, it’s important that you stand your ground and not let people walk all over you. If they dare do so, confront them, but do not give them the benefit of seeing your anger. You getting mad is basically them winning the power battle. Keep your cool, and ice up your sword, and without losing your cool – they’ll quiver all the more.

In the realm of your personal life, remember that sometimes those we love or are related to, are flawed human beings who come with their share of baggage and discontent. When they trigger you, they do so from a place of hollowness and regret. To allow yourself to fall prey to it will only make them feel superior to you – when they truly aren’t. Draw your boundaries clearly, and ensure that no one can encroach on them in any way.

Scorpio May 2022 Horoscope

This week, whatever situation you face, choose peace. Let go of the need to be right, as well as, the need to always have the upper hand in the situation. It’s not worth it, especially if it’s costing you your own mental and emotional peace. Understand that there are way more important things in life that demand your attention. Allowing triggering influences to get the best of you, will only derail you from your path and achieving all that you’ve set out to do. Start by being kind and gentle with yourself, as well as, work on forgiving yourself. By doing so, not only will you bring about more harmonious energy shifts within you, but you’ll build a stronger resistance against all triggering forces.

In the professional realm, this week is all about finding a middle ground and negotiating win-win situations for everyone involved. Yes, those are very possible, and they are easy to come to! However, it’s important that all parties involved – especially you – operate from a place of honesty without the ego getting involved. Remember, this week is all about choosing peace, and thus ensure that you do so even at work. It’s totally doable, provided you put forth an honest attempt!

In the realm of your personal life, beyond just choosing peaceful paths when dealing with your loved ones, ‘The Universe’ wants you to heal issues you have with your mother, as well as, all the maternal influences within your life. In some special cases, it may be a powerful time to begin doing some ancestral healing work – particularly with regard to your maternal lineage. After all, that’s the line that builds your intuitive and magical connection with ‘The Universe’.

Sagittarius May 2022 Horoscope

The message this week is a two-fold one that is powerfully entwined. First of all, build a mindful connection with the earth. Make conscious choices with regards to how they impact the environment in both major, as well as, minor ways. Beyond just being good for the planet – especially in these times of climate crises, as well as, environmental degradation – you’ll build a strong connection with ‘Gaia Consciousness’, that’ll enable you to build a powerful life where no one can uproot you in any way. This brings us to the second part of the message – stay grounded!

In the professional realm, if possible, start making eco-friendly choices at the workplace. Avoid using styrofoam cups or plastic utensils. Perhaps even reduce the EMF pollution by all our devices by having a potted cactus, snake plant, aloe shrub, or even a stone lotus flower on your desk. Mustard’s greens work wonderfully too!

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important that you keep both feet firmly planted on earth. This way, you’re immovable to whatever surprising forces come your way that shake up weaker individuals. The easiest way to be grounded is through eating healthily (especially proteins and root vegetables) and having a strong strength-based exercise routine. A spiritual tip would be to walk barefoot on grass that’s still covered in morning dew – it’ll empower you in magical ways.

Capricorn May 2022 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for you, as ‘The Universe’ wants you to shine your light with the world. Those of you who are on a spiritual path – important spiritual guidance shall be delivered to you through astral and etheric channels. This can appear through meditations, omens, subtle signs, perhaps even repeated numerical patterns (like 1111, 2222, 777, etc), and even through vivid dreams. Pay attention to them, for they contain important information that’ll enable you to build a joyful and empowered life. For those who do not follow a spiritual path, it would be advisable to pay attention to all that’s happening around and within you.

In the professional realm, information is currency, so keep your ears and eyes open – especially the third one. You’ll be surprised how something most considers ‘mundane’ or ‘frivolous’ could actually be truly vital when used in the right way. Pay attention to your gut instinct – it will always guide you well, especially when you need to make urgent decisions. Don’t be surprised if you make a powerful impression with people in superior positions.

In the realm of your personal life, you must understand that the relationship you have with yourself is a reflection of all the relationships you have with others in your life. Be it romantic, familial, or even platonic – the way you react to and handle situations around them is based on how you deal with yourself. Thus, if you need to make improvements in any of those relationships – reflect and find out how you can improve the way you accept and love yourself. You’ll be surprised how powerfully cathartic this kind of introspection can be!

Aquarius May 2022 Horoscope

For some of you, this is a wonderful time to retreat into nature and connect with the natural forces. Doing so will not only strengthen your overall vitality but will also enable you to clear your headspace and detox yourself from all the chaos and complications that living in an urban jungle brings with it. However, this is also a powerful week to ask yourself, ‘What am I truly passionate about and how can I express my passions within my life?’ Take your time exploring this, for the answer would be revelatory. Perhaps it may inspire you to make some major life changes in order to incorporate your life’s passions more wholesomely.

In the professional realm, know that you are a master in your field and possess special talents that make you unique and irreplaceable. Know your worth, and make sure that no one can make you feel lesser in any way. If they do not value you for what you are, start preparing yourself to make certain changes. Of course, think before making drastic decisions!

In the realm of your personal life, for those of you who are coupled in a romantic relationship, it’s time you and your partner discuss your passions inside and outside the bedroom. Doing so may lead to surprisingly delightful results. Those who are single, well, don’t let that stop you from living out your passions. You’ll be surprised where a certain ‘right swipe’ can lead you!

Pisces May 2022 Horoscope

This week, dear Pisces, it’s so important that you rise up to all that life throws your way. Honour your inner force for it will remind you that you are far more powerful than all the problems, issues, and chaotic moments that come your way. Nothing in the world is powerful enough to keep you down. You’ve seen worse, and that’s toughened you in ways most people cannot even imagine. Do not worry – you are not alone in this. The divine forces of ‘The Universe’ are working in subtle ways to illuminate the path you need to tread upon. All you need to do is trust them wholeheartedly with each and every step you take.

In the professional realm, it’s important that you do not take things personally. There’s already far too much chaos in the world, and thus there’s no need to let the drama at work bring you down. However, that doesn’t mean you ignore injustice or disrespect in any form. Au contraire, just draw your boundaries firmly and ensure that no one dares to encroach on them. You know best how to treat trespassers in a way that’s ‘professional’.

In the realm of your personal life, it’s important to remember that boundaries are important in all our relationships – whether they are romantic, familial, or even platonic ones. Boundaries help keep things healthy, and they help us honour each other for the people we are, rather than stifle them with the version of them we’ve built up in our minds.