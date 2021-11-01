Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 1 – November 7, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for November 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

After a year filled with multiple retrogrades that skewered our personal and global functioning, devastating second waves of the deadly pandemic, and overall unexpected curveballs that were thrown our way, we finally arrive at Diwali – the sacred Festival of Lights. Though primarily a Hindu festival, Diwali also holds significance to the Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhist communities. Of course, ‘Light’ itself holds no affinity to one path. ‘Light’ illuminates us all equally without any hesitation. For ‘Light’ is Divine Love – and that’s the kind of love that’s given freely to everyone and anyone without any exceptions. Thus, this Diwali, the stars bless us with special messages that have been divined through the Tarot. Hope they add that special spark for you this Diwali. And yes, of course – I wish you all a very Happy Diwali.

Read your horoscope for November 2021 —

Aries November 2021 Horoscope

The week of Diwali is a powerful one for you, for it brings with it the promise of not only happiness but also the possibility of wishes being granted in subtle and unexpected ways. This is a time for you to allow yourself to just be present in the moment in order to enjoy life as a whole. Just sit back, relax, and just rejoice in all the goodness around you.

However, though this is a powerful ‘manifestation’ time for you, it’s also important for you to understand that what we want may not necessarily be what we need. The Universe will grant only that which serves our higher purpose – for it knows the grand scheme of your life, and will always help guide you to live your best self. So just trust it – joyfully.

Taurus November 2021 Horoscope

Diwali week is one where you need to focus on your family – the one of birth, as well as, the one you’ve built within your heart. This is a beautiful time to not only mend broken hearts and resurrect burned bridges but also strengthen the bonds that have held steadfast throughout. You’ll be surprised how doing so enriches your life oh so beautifully.

This is also a time where you need to shift focus from the professional to the personal. Yes, work is important, however, The Universe wants you to remember that at the end of the day, we are not defined by how well we did at work, but the memories we build with our loved ones. Plus, when your heart is filled with love – channels of abundance and prosperity open up – making life all the richer.

Gemini November 2021 Horoscope

Dear Gemini, there’s a special yet succinct message that ‘The Universe’ has for you this Diwali – chill! This is a time where you need to ensure that you’re not being hassled as life drags you in opposing and conflicting directions. How does one do that? Simple –all you have to do is –breathe.

Okay, before you roll your eyes – hear me out. Let’s face it, there’s a part of you that not only attracts but thrives in chaos. Too much calm gets you bored, and boredom is your kryptonite. Thus, there’s a kamikaze side that creates drama for giggles. So, for the sake of those around you – don’t! Let’s make it a peaceful Diwali, shall we?

Cancer November 2021 Horoscope

Diwali – though a Festival of Lights – is also a time when your ruler, The Moon, has its own light diminished as the festival falls on a new moon night. Though some of you may feel low on energy or and may even be overwhelmed by all that’s happening around you – there is a way out, and it’s a very beautiful one.

All you have to do to successfully navigate the emotional roller coaster of this Diwali week is to bask in the light of others around you. Surround yourself with people who bring you joy – directly or indirectly by just being their joyful selves. Allowing yourself to receive the light from others will give you the strength to remain afloat even during an emotional flood.

Leo November 2021 Horoscope

Dear Leo, it’s Diwali time. You don’t need to outshine everyone. Considering you already do it naturally and effortlessly throughout the rest of the year. Oh no, this is a time when all you need to do is spend time only with those you truly love – and tell the rest of the world to ‘back off’.

This is a time when you’d be needed by so many people to bring that extra sparkle – personally and professionally. While there are good opportunities for growth in both worlds – you need to remember that it’s your Diwali too! Thus, draw your boundaries firm and celebrate the festive season with only those who truly matter.

Virgo November 2021 Horoscope

Even though the rest of the world around you may be taking it easy during this festive time – you need to keep your eyes peeled for special opportunities that can bring incredible qualitative and quantitative gains. After all, you know best that opportune windows open during times when most people least expect it. Grab them immediately!

It would be incredibly wasteful to miss out on such chances. Doing so may not only cause you to miss out on incredible boons from The Universe – but also block further potential lucky breaks from coming your way easily. Yes, it’s a holiday time and we need to relax, but you yourself know that relaxing too much never did anyone any good. Don’t fight it. Grab it! Own it!

Libra November 2021 Horoscope

Diwali is a festive time indeed, but it’s also a time when our ability to ‘grin and bear it’ is put to the test. Yes, you are perfectly capable of cutting someone down (especially with kindness) whenever the situation calls for it, however, during this week, it’s best if we practice the art of restraint – only because doing so will help preserve the harmony we need to function.

A good rule of thumb is to keep the sword upheld. What that means is that while you allow yourself to be your usual charming self during all the festivities – make sure you (subtly) establish your boundaries well so that they aren’t violated in any way. This way, not only is peace maintained but your own fun isn’t hampered by “well-meaning family and friends”. Win-win isn’t it!

Scorpio November 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful time for you Scorpio – for not only is it Diwali, but it’s “Scorpio Season” at it’s peak. Thus, it’s so important that you enjoy yourself to the max and celebrate every moment gleefully. After all, you know how dark life can get – especially the life you live within your headspace. Thus, think of it as a ‘free pass’ you’ve been given by ‘The Universe’ to party till there’s no tomorrow.

Of course, you having a few extremist sides of your psyche, it would be wise to remind you to not go overboard. However, it’s very important that you let loose and celebrate because doing so will open divine channels of prosperity, growth, love, and abundance that allow these energies to flow towards you. How and why? Well, that’s your own personal karmic deal with the Divine. So enjoy it.

Sagittarius November 2021 Horoscope

This is a beautiful time for you because not only will you receive the fruits of past labours in ways you never expected, but it’s also a beautiful time to plant seeds of a future life of your dreams, that the Divine will help nurture into fruition. That is a beautiful boon the Goddess Lakshmi grants you during this festive season – honour her respectfully with love.

This is also a time for you to allow yourself to enjoy luxuries and comfort without any traces of guilt. Indulgence – at least this week – is definitely not a bad thing, and after all, you’ve been through this year – haven’t you earned it? Thus, allow yourself to let go of worries, and trust that ‘The Universe’ is handling things, as you allow yourself to luxuriate guilt-free.

Capricorn November 2021 Horoscope

This Diwali – it’s so important to learn the lesson of ‘team work’. As much as, you’re ever so capable of doing everything on your own perfectly, you must remember that no man – nor woman – is an island. You need to open up and trust others with your vision, for not only will it inspire them to help you – but you’ll attain your goals all the more quickly and smoothly.

On a personal front, this week is all about you learning to open your heart to those you care about. This can be incredibly difficult and scary – however, we must remember that unless we learn to express what’s within our hearts, we cannot build strong and long-lasting relationships based on love and mutual trust. Plus, upon doing so, you’ll be so surprised how receptive others are to your heart, and how easily you’ll get theirs in return.

Aquarius November 2021 Horoscope

Many times we keep a strong guard over our hearts. It’s a way we protect it from breaking. Contrary to what many believe, underneath your airy glamour, there is a sensitive soul that practices detachment as a way to preserve oneself. However, as much as, this helps you move on in life, this can also strangely paralyse you in ways that make life seem stuck.

As much as you may feel that this means of self-protection is essential – this Diwali weekend – let go of it, and allow yourself to just express and embrace your emotional self without any restraint or hesitation. It may just motivate you to heal past wounds, as well as, take necessary steps to evolve on your own, as well as, in your relationships. A heart needs to be open in order to blossom and grow.

Pisces November 2021 Horoscope

This Diwali, dear Pisces, your motto needs to be – receptivity! Allow yourself to be open to receive all the blessings that ‘The Universe’ has to offer you. You’ll be surprised at not only how doing so enriches your life, but also how this leads to new and perhaps unexpected beginnings in various areas of your life in ways you could never imagine.

However, receptivity works best when we’re able to let go of all the dregs of the past, and throw out the cob-webbed skeletons in the closet that haunt you. After all, this is also the time for ‘Lakshmi puja’, and part of it entails a thorough cleansing of not just the physical space, but also the mental, emotional, and spiritual space within us. So let it all go without a care or worry – and allow yourself to receive, perhaps, the keys to a new life.