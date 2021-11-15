Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 15 – November 21, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for November 2021 Horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

A full moon approaches us this chilly month of November. The stars have aligned to bring us all beautiful messages that have been carefully and lovingly divined by the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for November 2021 —

Aries November 2021 Horoscope:

This is a powerful week for you to ‘activate yourself’. On a physical level, this is a sign to take your fitness levels up a notch. After all, the holiday season is in full swing, and winter’s make us want to stay in bed snuggled up under a mountain of blankets, whilst indulging in sinfully delightful goodies that are so freely available these days.

On a mental level, this is a sign to undergo an intellectual upgrade by fine tuning your existing skills, but also take time to learn new ones – especially those which you’ve always wanted to learn, but never got a chance. Grow and expand your horizons so that you can experience the best that life has to offer.

Taurus November 2021 Horoscope

Reflection is a powerful thing, for not only does it give us a clearer and unbiased perspective of our life so far, but it also allows us to remember what we’re meant to do in our lives, as well as, who we are meant to be. Take as much time as you need to reflect, and discover answers that’ll amaze you.

Sometimes it can be incredibly scary to look within – especially when we’ve spent so much energy trying to forget ‘closeted skeletons’ and all that we’ve swept under rugs. However, by shining light on all the darkness and confronting all we’ve avoided closure with – we actually become stronger, and opportunities open up.

Gemini November 2021 Horoscope

As exciting as it can be to hold onto the opposite ends of life’s extremities, it’s also incredibly draining and not worth the rush. Peace of mind isn’t something that the ‘self-help’ industry made up to sell more books. It’s real, and it’s powerful, and its absence can truly wreak havoc upon our physical, mental, and even our immune levels.

This week, just surrender! Let go off the need to control, as well as, the need to be swept up by the excitement of chaos – especially the self-created kind. The best way to surrender is to just have trust in the fact that not everything is ‘life or death’, and that at the end of the day – you’re going to be fine. Building that trust can be hard, but it’s so worth it.

Cancer November 2021 Horoscope

As the moon turns full this week, it’s so important that you keep yourself nourished – especially emotionally. Be tender with yourself and remember that not all triggering people and situations are a reflection of you. They are things beyond your scope of control, and thus it’s so important that you step back and practice detachment.

It’s also important to remember that at the end of the day, the world will only treat you better the minute you start doing it yourself. The love and value you give yourself is how you’ll appear to the world, and thus, that’s the treatment you’ll attract from it. Self-work is incredibly hard-work. However, with time, it becomes incredibly rewarding.

Leo November 2021 Horoscope

Always remember that you are a divine child of The Universe. All the greater creative intelligence and magical energies that fill the heavens above, and allow them to function effectively, are all within you. Everything you are looking for is actually buried deep inside. Why do you need to seek approval of any kind from anyone else?

This week, tap into that fabulous universal magical energy within you and start making major and minor changes in your life in order for it to be in alignment with your higher self. You already know what’s needed to be done. There’s no need to seek confirmation and validation from anyone else. Take the reins and charge ahead on your journey.

Virgo November 2021 Horoscope

Connecting with your mother, as well as, your matriarchal lineage may help you understand so much about yourself that has baffled you. Beyond just examining what characteristics or physical features you inherited from your mother – this is about uncovering past wounds and actually working on healing them and other traumas beyond the flimsy bandaid.

It’s so important that we let go of maternal resentment that’s buried deep within us. The more we try to deny it – the more it’ll continue to haunt us – making the pain all the more stronger. Forgive. Forgive your mother and your matriarchal lineage. Forgive yourself. Forgive past mistakes. It’s the first step towards a more fulfilling life.

Libra November 2021 Horoscope

You cannot control everything – especially other people’s thoughts and reactions. Not everyone processes information the way you do, nor do they see the world from the same point of view. And yet, they and their worldview is as valid as yours. The minute you realise this, you allow happiness to not just feel invited, but also comfortable to stay longer.

The more we let go of the need to be right and be in charge, the more we are able to actually enjoy life at any given moment. Even if someone else is in the wrong, remember – it’s a reflection of them, and where they are on their journey in life – not yours. So this week, let’s focus more on compassion and the art of letting go.

Scorpio November 2021 Horoscope

Sometimes, we just need to trust our gut instinct no matter how ‘illogical’ it may seem. Understand that your intuitive intelligence is the most ‘truthful’ advice you’ll ever get. Your conscious mind will always try to block it, or question its validity. That’s only because your conscious mind is fuelled by fear. Imagine what life would be without fear?

This is a powerful week to take much needed ‘leaps of faith’, and just allow yourself to be led by your intuitive abilities – yes, you all have them – especially the most sceptical ones. Honouring your intuition is akin to honouring your divine connection to The Universe. Life will become all the more ‘adventurous’ and surprisingly rewarding.

Sagittarius November 2021 Horoscope

At the end of the day, what truly matters? Is it what others think? Is it what people expect out of you? Is it living up to those expectations? It’s neither! What truly matters is how you are during this present moment of life, and whether the choices you’re making are supporting your overall well-being and evolutionary journey. That’s it.

It’s time to re-prioritise your life and focus on the things that truly matter and truly fulfil you in ways that aren’t superficial and surface-level. Focusing on the superficial is basically just sheer escapism, and will just create more chaos in life. All that glitters is never gold. Chasing after them will only lead to unforetold losses. Choose wisely.

Capricorn November 2021 Horoscope

Be patient with yourself. This is not the time to be rash and rush into things. Things are being woven as we speak. Tapestries of destiny are being created with threads of karma and destiny. So please, don’t put so much undue pressure on yourself. The pain and heartache is so not worth it – especially when there’s so much more coming your way.

The Universe wants you to remember that patience truly is a powerful virtue – one that is always rewarded well in unexpectedly delightful ways. As tempting as it may be to make a quick rash decision just to move things along faster – don’t! There are greater divine forces at play. Let them figure out the details. Just trust, and wait – patiently!

Aquarius November 2021 Horoscope

As much as we pride ourselves on our ethics and ideals, at the end of the day, holding onto them rigidly can become an incredibly toxic trait. We must remember at the end of the day, the things that differentiate us don’t really matter. In fact, nothing really matters because we’re all lost souls seeking help along our scary journey in life.

If you take time to ‘zoom out’, you’ll notice that all we’re all suffering in similar ways. The details may be different and individualistic – sure – but the pain is very real and very universal. So instead of sticking rigidly to our belief systems – focus more on finding common ground with those around you and spread compassion. It’ll make life all the more pleasant.

Pisces November 2021 Horoscope

This week is a karmic ‘wild card’ for you. This is a time where decisions you make can trigger a ‘butterfly effect’ that could alter the course of your life path. It could be something so trivial, or it could be something incredibly major. Either way – the ripple effect it’ll have on your life will be very real! So keep that in mind whilst making decisions.

Doors are opening, opportunities and knocking on all windows, and even the most innocent of all coincidences are all part of the carefully crafted divine web of destiny. To make the most of this week, silence your critical mind that seeks mainly to deny you of the true joys of life, and listen to your heart that truly wants you to soar high into the heavens.