Weekly Horoscope: A tarot reading of November 22 – November 28, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for November 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the week.

As November nears its festive end, the stars have aligned to bring us all beautiful messages that have been carefully and lovingly divined by the Tarot.

Read your horoscope for November 2021

Aries November 2021 Horoscope

This is a week to start doing things differently. Monotony and stagnation are the enemies of growth, and whenever things start getting mundane – that’s when our personal evolution stops. After all, if life is a dance, we can’t spend a lifetime dancing to the same song over and over. Toxic relationships are also bad patterns being repeated over and over.

Thus, the mantra of the week is, ‘change’. By making even a single change in your life – even something as minor as changing the brand of toothpaste you use– can lead to major life transformative moments. By introducing a change of any kind, you’re opening yourself to new opportunities that amongst other things – make life all the more exciting.

Taurus November 2021 Horoscope

Devotion is a superpower on its own. When you’re able to give all the energy of your mind, body, and soul to anything you believe in – not even an entire pantheon of mythological beings can stop you from achieving it. However, when that energy is given elsewhere, we lose focus on what’s important and thus are left feeling drained and directionless in life.

So this week, devote that ‘devotion’ to you! Yes – you read that correctly! No – it’s not selfish at all. Why? That’s because we are a reflection of the Divine! Thus, by devoting all the loving energy of our heart to ourselves – there’s no limit to what we can achieve. Think of it as the most powerful and rewarding act of ‘self-love’. Enjoy where it leads you.

Gemini November 2021 Horoscope

This week’s message for you is two-fold, kinda like the splits in your personality (just kidding – or am I?). The first is all about taking time to nurture yourself. All the chaos and clutter that’s around you – and within you – can truly drain you out in unimaginable ways. Thus devoting an week of ‘self-care’ is needed. You’ll thank me later.

The second is all about taking time to nurture the spirit of sisterhood. Relationships with your sisters – be it sisters by birth, cousins, ‘soul-sisters’, or even sister-in-laws (yes, I had to include them), need to be ‘refreshed’. Use this week to ‘clear the air’, make peace, forgive, forget, and most of all, love them. They’ll become your biggest source of love.

Cancer November 2021 Horoscope

As we move past the Full Moon of the last week, ‘The Universe’ wants you to know remember that in this journey of life – you are not alone. There are not only plenty of loved ones who will support you unconditionally throughout in your life at present, but you’re also being loved, protected, and blessed non-stop by the spirit of your ancestors.

This week, spend some time honouring them and their energies. Be it by praying to and for them. Perhaps even by taking time to understand ‘where you come from’ – you’d be surprised by what that reveals. In some cases, honouring them might even require you to ‘cut-cords’ with many in your present, in order for you to heal and evolve further. Do it!

Leo November 2021 Horoscope

This week – imagine yourself as an ever-unfolding rose. As beautiful as that rose is at present, every moment, old petals naturally fall, while new fresh ones emerge in their place. The rose doesn’t make it happen by force. It just allows itself to be present, and ‘The Universe’ does the rest.

Similarly, like the rose, allow yourself to just be present in the moment, and let ‘The Universe’ take care of the rest. Let go of the need to be in control, and be surprised by how things seem to fall into place. Those that don’t serve your best interest will be replaced by those that do. By being present, you align yourself with divine forces, and life becomes smoother. Try it and see!

Virgo November 2021 Horoscope

Take a break! Seriously, you need one. No, this isn’t just a mere vacation from work. This week, you need to get off the ‘treadmill’ that keeps you chasing after unrealistic and unreachable goals and expectations – professionally and personally – for they just feed your anxieties, which then feed on your reserves of calmness, leaving you feeling drained.

This is a week for you to seriously ‘give it a rest’ on oh so many levels. You seriously do not need to be ‘on’ all the time. By allowing yourself to ‘pause’ and ‘re-set’, you’ll not only get a clear picture of where you’re making mistakes – but you’ll also attain incredible clarity of what truly matters and how to live the life of your dreams. So ‘take a break’. It’s worth it.

Libra November 2021 Horoscope

This week, the theme is ‘surrender’. Understand that even though we are divine reflections of the heavenly creator, we are mere humans at the end of the day. There are far more powerful forces in the Universe that are pulling numerous strings behind the scenes for our highest benefit. Thus, rather than fight them in a Sisyphean ordeal – embrace them!

Surrender only means you’re letting go of the egotistical need to control, while still maintaining your dignity and self-respect. By ‘surrendering’ to higher forces, you’re also freeing up a lot of time and energy to focus on what’s truly important. Even if you’re sceptical about them, that’s okay – they really don’t care! Would a lion care what an ant thought of it? Hence – surrender.

Scorpio November 2021 Horoscope

An incredibly wise woman once said, “Power is being told you aren’t loved and not being destroyed by it.” Thus, this week, you need to reflect where, and for whom, you’ve compromised your ‘power’; and whether it was worth diminishing yourself for. Sometimes it’s okay to keep the peace, but never at the expense of your own self-respect!

When we feel the need to dim our light for the sake of fitting in – we’re definitely are in the wrong crowd. When we shine our light by living a life of authenticity, the right kind of people will not only be drawn to us, but will be our champions in oh so many ways. Living your highest truth is perhaps the greatest act of self love you’ll ever do. Shine away – unapologetically.

Sagittarius November 2021 Horoscope

‘Break the chain’, Sagittarius! Be it chains that bind you to bad habits, or those that enslave you to repetitive toxic patterns, or even those that have you entangled in messy and complicated matters of the heartbreak them. So not worth it! Take all the help you need – even if it has to be professional help – but just break the chain. Isn’t your freedom important?

The simple act of liberating yourself from even a single ‘chain’, can have an incredibly fortunate healing effect on your life in ways you’d never even expect. By freeing yourself from the shackles of the past, you gain the power and the ability to re-write your future, while enjoying every moment within the present.

Capricorn November 2021 Horoscope

Your intuition is a powerful divine gift and your natural gut instincts are eerily spot on! Even that nagging voice that always warns you, turns out to be right at the end of the day! This week – pay special attention to them, because what they have to tell you may completely alter the course of your life in strange and mysterious ways.

Yes, it might be scary to just base a major decision on a ‘niggling’ thought or feeling – some might even call it down-right-absurd. However, even the slightest ‘niggle’ is a sign that something is ‘off’. What may seem like a minor and insignificant doubt can turn out to be incredibly revelatory. Don’t be afraid to trust it! Fear is what blocks abundance and joy.

Aquarius November 2021 Horoscope

The theme of this week for you, dear Aquarius, is ‘Unbinding’. It’s time for you to release yourself from all that’s binding you from living your best possible life. Be it toxic habitual or karmic patterns, soul connections from the present and past lives, or even limiting thought processes and belief systems that do not serve your being. Let it all go.

The act of ‘unbinding’ isn’t really hard. What makes it seem hard is the fact that sometimes we actually fear what a liberated experience could truly feel like. Fear of joy, love, and success are real issues that affect us in subtly with debilitating consequences. They need to be worked upon with proper care and attention. Free yourself from fear, and live a life that’s truly free!

Pisces November 2021 Horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, dear Pisces, for there are divine portals opening up that bring with them great blessings. These can be accessed simply by taking a minute or two to meditate daily (at least this week). Just sit comfortably, and close your eyes, and imagine brilliant white light flowing through the crown of your head – filling every inch of you!

Allow yourself to sit in this pillar of brilliant white light every day, and experience divine blessings within each and every cell of your body as your chakras activate and your aura strengthens. Not only will you receive unexpected divine signs with crystal clarity, but you’ll gain a deeper understanding of your true self. Try it out, and experience the magic unfold.