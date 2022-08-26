LSA Recommends: What to watch on your favourite OTT platforms this weekend

The end of the week calls for some good old-fashioned bingeing. Fortunately, OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime have got the memo. Whether you’re in the mood for an engaging K-drama or have the popcorn going for a nail-biting thriller – we’ve got some exciting recommendations in store. Here’s what you should watch this weekend.

As we roll into the last few days of August, OTT platforms have stepped their games up with all-new seasons and episodes. Best part? They span a diverse range of genres. From wildly popular series that will help you brush up on your pop-culture knowledge to well-written comedies that will leave you in splits – there’s something for everyone. Here are all the titles that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

Binge-worthy: Here’s what you should watch this weekend

Fantasy

House Of The Dragon

The show that’s taken social media by storm, House Of The Dragon takes viewers back to the era when the Targaryens reigned – two centuries before the War Of The Five Kings. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series offers an insight into the events that led to Daenerys Targaryen being a Khaleesi in exile. Expect family tensions and succession disputes. Whether you were hooked to the witty, nail-biting storyline of Game Of Thrones or are curious enough to see what the fuss is all about, this one’s worth the watch.

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Sandman

Based on a 1989-1996 comic feature by popular fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics – The Sandman follows a wizard who attempts to capture Death to solicit eternal life but accidentally traps her younger brother Dream instead. Also known as Morpheus, the latter has powers that are greater than that of God. He rules the kingdom of dreams and nightmares but remains imprisoned in a glass bottle for decades. Once he regains his freedom, he sets out on a quest to recover his lost objects of power.

Where to watch: Netflix

See

Season three of this popular fantasy series is all high-stakes and heart-thumping action. Set in a cut-throat, brutal landscape, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. All except a father of twins – Baba Voss – who develops the mythic ability of vision and is tasked with protecting his tribe against a power-hungry queen. New episodes see a warfare brimming. Baba Voss lives remotely in a forest after defeating his nemesis brother Edo until a Trivantian scientist develops a weaponry that threatens the future of his tribe and all of humanity. Watch for Jason Momoa in action, stay for the storyline.

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus

K-drama

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

This legal K-drama has been all the rage on social media of late. And for good reason. The storyline is engaging, exploring the life of Woo Young Woo – a young lawyer with Asperger’s Syndrome. Despite being different, her wit, creative thought process, extraordinary memory, and high IQ make her a force to be reckoned with in the courtroom. The only catch? She struggles with everyday interactions, especially with friends and colleagues. At once heartwarming and side-splittingly hilarious, this one’s a must-watch this weekend.

Where to watch: Netflix

All Of Us Are Dead

This wildly-popular Korean zombie series is based on a webtoon titled Now At Our School. It follows a set of high-school students who lead a fairly normal life until one of them returns from the science lab with an unusual infection. Soon enough, the teenagers fight for survival while hunting for escape routes. Expect blood-soaked chase sequences, witty planning, and the constant threat of being turned into the undead. Best part? Season 2 is in the works, so there’s no better time than now to binge-watch this show.

Where to watch: Netflix

Thriller

Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise brings the action as a top aviator in Top Gun: Maverick. The movie follows Pete “Maverick” Mitchell who evades promotions that would take him off the field. This leads to him training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a one-of-a-kind mission that’s dangerous as it is exciting. Expect high-speed sequences and the lead confronting an uncertain future and his turbulent past all at once. Also on the cards? The ultimate sacrifice from most everyone on board. This one promises to be a nail-biter of a watch, deserving of a spot in your weekend plans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Delhi Crime Season 2

While we’re on the subject of nail biters, we’d be remiss not to mention this popular series that grapples with crime and the system of justice in India. Back in uniform is Shefali Shah, a.k.a DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who looks into a series of brutal murders of senior citizens in a quaint South Delhi neighborhood. Right alongside her are her right-hand man Bhupendra Singh and young cop Neeti Singh. As the hair-raising atrocities continue, viewers can expect witty planning, action-packed sequences, and an unflinching zeal for justice in the face of political and organizational pressure. If you plan on being on the edge of your seat this weekend, we can’t think of a better watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

All images: Courtesy Netflix