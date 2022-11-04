What to watch for a relaxing stay in this weekend

The festivities are over. We are back with another week of what to watch this weekend.
The lull after a festive week is inevitable. But the good news is that the weekend is just around the corner. For those of you who don’t have any plans and want to stay in and detox from the festivities, it is a perfect time. In case you are staying in, these recommendations will come in handy. Stay tuned for our list of what to watch this weekend.
What to watch this weekend
New releases
Young Royals S2
This Swedish series is back with its second season. Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.
Watch it on Netflix
Shooting Stars
This K-drama is next on the list of what to watch this weekend. This is the love story of top star Gong Tae-sung and his love-hate relationship with Oh Han-byul, the PR team leader of his management agency.
Watch it on Netflix
Comedy
Plan A Plan B
An earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney and hell breaks loose. Their bitter conflict transforms into a growing attraction.
Watch it on Netflix
Hum Do Humaare Do
In this comedy of errors, a boy who grew up an orphan is in love with a woman who wishes to marry someone with a family. In order to fulfil his lover’s wish, he hires two older individuals to pose as his parents.
Watch it on Disney+Hotstar
Thriller
Love Sonia
Sonia’s debt-ridden father sells her sister for some quick cash. That’s when she sets out on a journey hoping to rescue her. Sonia’s life takes an unusual turn when she gets trapped in the world of this trade.
Watch it on Disney+Hotstar
Fresh
This 2022 movie shows the horrors of modern dating through the eyes of a young woman who is battling to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.
Watch it on Disney+Hotstar
Vikram
In this year’s biggest blockbuster, a special agent investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, a tangled maze of clues soon leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai.
Watch it on Disney+Hotstar
Romance
If Beale Street Could Talk
The lives of childhood friends and lovers Tish and Fonny take a drastic turn when Fonny gets falsely accused of rape. A pregnant Tish then sets out to prove his innocence.
Watch it on Netflix
Hello Goodbye And Everything In Between
After making a pact to break up before college, Claire and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?
Watch it on Netflix
