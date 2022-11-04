What to watch for a relaxing stay in this weekend

The festivities are over. We are back with another week of what to watch this weekend.

The lull after a festive week is inevitable. But the good news is that the weekend is just around the corner. For those of you who don’t have any plans and want to stay in and detox from the festivities, it is a perfect time. In case you are staying in, these recommendations will come in handy. Stay tuned for our list of what to watch this weekend.

What to watch this weekend

New releases

Young Royals S2

This Swedish series is back with its second season. Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.

Watch it on Netflix

Shooting Stars

This K-drama is next on the list of what to watch this weekend. This is the love story of top star Gong Tae-sung and his love-hate relationship with Oh Han-byul, the PR team leader of his management agency.

Watch it on Netflix

Comedy

Plan A Plan B

An earnest matchmaker moves into an office next to a cynical divorce attorney and hell breaks loose. Their bitter conflict transforms into a growing attraction.

Watch it on Netflix

Hum Do Humaare Do

In this comedy of errors, a boy who grew up an orphan is in love with a woman who wishes to marry someone with a family. In order to fulfil his lover’s wish, he hires two older individuals to pose as his parents.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Thriller

Love Sonia

Sonia’s debt-ridden father sells her sister for some quick cash. That’s when she sets out on a journey hoping to rescue her. Sonia’s life takes an unusual turn when she gets trapped in the world of this trade.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Fresh

This 2022 movie shows the horrors of modern dating through the eyes of a young woman who is battling to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Vikram

In this year’s biggest blockbuster, a special agent investigates a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, a tangled maze of clues soon leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Romance

If Beale Street Could Talk

The lives of childhood friends and lovers Tish and Fonny take a drastic turn when Fonny gets falsely accused of rape. A pregnant Tish then sets out to prove his innocence.

Watch it on Netflix

Hello Goodbye And Everything In Between

After making a pact to break up before college, Claire and Aidan retrace the steps of their relationship on one last epic date, revisiting familiar and unexpected places as they question: stay together or say goodbye forever?

Watch it on Netflix

All Images: Courtesy trailer screenshots