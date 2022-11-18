LSA Recommends: What to watch this weekend for some chill and thrill

As the weekend is nearing, it’s time to become a homebody and figure out what to watch this weekend. Not just the weekend, winter’s approaching as well, with many parts of India already experiencing a nip in the air. What better time to just get in the blanket and turn the laptop on for some weekend binge?

With the year almost coming to an end, there’s no better time to stay in, turn on the TV or laptop and be a content consumer. But the main problem comes when you are wondering what to watch. And that is why we are back with our weekly recommendation of ‘What to watch this weekend’. Listing content across all genres, along with new releases, you will never run out of ideas, whether you are watching alone or doing a movie night with your friends. Without further ado, let’s find out what this week’s recommendations have in store.

What to watch this weekend

New releases

FIFA Uncovered

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history and what it takes to host a World Cup. Just in time for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, this docu-series is one hell of a ride!

Watch it on Netflix

Monica O My Darling

This is the story of a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder. But where does it land him? Netflix’s latest thriller has been earning accolades all over and makes the perfect addition to the list of what to watch this weekend.

Watch it on Netflix

If Only

Emma, 30, is disappointed with her marriage to Nando and decides to divorce him. But few days later, a lunar eclipse sends her back in time, and she has a chance to reevaluate her choices with the advantage of knowing what’s in store for her.

Watch it on Netflix

Horror

Matriarch

After a woman is afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose, she returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Barbarian

A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. If you still haven’t been able to get over the spirit of Halloween, this movie will surely spook you out.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Hereditary

After her mother passes away, Annie and the rest of the family are grief-stricken. Soon, strange things start occurring and the horrifying truth about Annie’s ancestry begins to come to light.

Watch it on Netflix

Drama

House of Saddam

Next on the list of what to wath this wekeend is this television mini-series that chronicles the rise and fall of dictator Saddam Hussein. This includes his rise to power, as well as details of the two wars he fought with his armies, against the United States.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Big Little Lies

This drama series is about Madeline, Celeste and Jane, a trio of wealthy young women in Monterey, California. Their lives are shattered when a murder takes place in their idyllic town, unravelling a can of worms.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Rome

Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo are two ordinary Roman soldiers who turn into heroes after their feats in the arena. Their lives change as they witness the fall of a republic and the creation of an empire.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Comedy

Fresh Off The Boat

This story is set during the 1990s, when an immigrant Taiwanese family makes an attempt to adjust to the socio-cultural and socio-economic reality of living in the US.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Palm Springs

Stuck in a time loop, two wedding guests develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again. Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, this is a light take on a romance stuck in a time loop.

Watch it on Netflix

