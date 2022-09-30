LSA Recommends: What to watch this weekend for some dose of love and laughter

The weekend is here. If that’s not good news enough, we have compiled a list of recommendations for what to watch this weekend.

All you need to do is just grab some popcorn or snacks, turn on your laptop and hit the play button. If you are staying in this weekend, summoning your inner homebody, we’ve got you. Thanks to the recent boom in OTT platforms, everything is right on our phones and laptops. Truly following the mantra of ‘Content is king’, filmmakers and showrunners have started producing content for every kind of viewer. Whether you like documentaries or romcoms or dystopian realities, the world of OTT has got it all. Our weekly recommendation for what to watch on OTT across all genres is here. Let’s find out more.

What to watch this weekend

Dramas

Blonde

Netflix’s latest film on the block, this movie follows the rise to fame and the epic demise of actress Marilyn Monroe, one of the biggest stars in the world. Watch Ana De Armas as she morphs into Monroe and does it brilliantly.

Watch it on Netflix.

Partner Track

Next on the list is this Netflix drama. The show revolves around Ingrid Yun, an idealistic lawyer, who struggles with her moral compass as she fights to climb the Partner Track at a New York City law firm.

Watch it on Netflix.

When The Weather Is Nice

If you love K-dramas, you are going to love this show. It chronicles the life of a young cellist, who having grown tired of the city, moves back to her hometown. There she meets a man who runs the local bookshop.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Comedy

Do Revenge

Your run-of-the-mill Netflix drama, revenge shows are always fun. In this one, the popular girl Drea wants revenge on her boyfriend for publishing her sex tape. On the other hand, exchange student Eleanor is haunted by a rumour. The two teenagers team up to take action against their tormentors.

Watch it on Netflix.

Living With Yourself

Just Paul Rudd being cute and iconic! This Netflix show is a hilarious comedy of errors, where Rudd accidentally creates his clone and now has to literally live with himself.

Watch it on Netflix.

Chai Time With Kenny

If you are bored of watching non-fiction and looking to dial things up a bit, a stand-up comedy is a good thing to start. This light-hearted comedy show is clean, appropriate and most importantly, funny.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Romance

Tell Me Lies

We immediately love a romance drama that has a good title. But this show is more than just its good title. The romance recommendation for what to watch this weekend, this is a show about intense love and navigating through it.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Heartbreak High

Set in Hartley High, this show is based on Amerie, who along with her new friends Quinni and Darren, try to navigate love, sex and heartbreak. It has only one season, and is perfect for binge-watching this weekend.

Watch it on Netflix

Scenes From A Marriage

An adaptation of Ingar Bergmann’s 1973 Swedish TV miniseries about a marriage falling apart, the show stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. For a real take on marriage and its complexities, add this to your watchlist.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

