LSA Recommends: What to watch on OTT to fuel your weekend binge ritual

Long work weeks call for some classic couch time, complete with binge-worthy snacks and shows. And there’s plenty of exciting titles – from new releases to the latest seasons of classic shows – to choose from across OTT platforms. Here’s what you should watch this weekend.

Last week, OTT platforms presented viewers with a smorgasbord of new releases – romantic comedies, historical dramas, and supernatural thrillers. This week, the theme’s quite the same. On offer is a mystery thriller that sees a detective unravel a complex bank robbery, a comedy that features an unlucky assassin, and a reality series that will have you rooting for love. And as always – K-drama aficionados, there’s something in the lineup for you as well. Here’s our pick of the titles that are worth an addition to your watch list this weekend.

Binge-worthy: Here’s what you should watch this weekend

Mystery/Thriller

Inside Man

This exciting drama-thriller features a former law lecturer who’s on the death row for murdering his wife. The prisoner now offers advice on cold cases. Also in the picture? A vicar in an English village, his son’s math tutor, and a journalist who’s in a difficult situation on the subway. As their worlds collide in the most complex and unexpected manner, you’re bound to find yourself on the edge of your seat. Watch this for the adrenaline rush, stay for David Tennet’s compelling performance.

Watch here

Enola Holmes 2

The second edition of this popular movie sees Enola Holmes follow the path laid out by her famous brother Sherlock Holmes by opening her own agency. This, right on the heels of solving her first case. However, she soon discovers that a female detective isn’t quite as sought after, leading her to contemplate shutting shop. That is until a penniless girl seeks her skills to find her missing sister. What follows is a series of dangerous and confounding occurrences, featuring colourful music halls, 221B Baker Street, and an ominous conspiracy. With Sherlock himself stepping in to help her with the case, there’s plenty to look forward to. Besides, if you enjoy a good mystery to unravel, you’re bound to enjoy this one. Naturally, it had to make it to your what to watch list for the weekend.

Watch here

Comedy

Bullet Train

With a starry cast – Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Michael Shannon – this action-thriller comedy follows an unlucky assassin who hasn’t had the most successful runs. And just as he’s about to do his job a bit differently, he finds himself on a mission that has him entangled with several lethal adversaries on the world’s fastest train. The best part? They all discover their individual missions have a mysterious connection. This one promises to be an entertainer if there ever was one.

Watch here

K-drama

Under The Queen’s Umbrella

This historical K-drama takes you back to the Joseon era, spotlighting its education method. In focus is a queen who’s expected to act with grace and dignity but has sons who are quite the troublemakers. Determined to turn them into princes worth ascending to the throne, she abandons protocols and takes charge of their education. All this, while her competitors vye for the position themselves. This one’s a must-watch this weekend.

Watch here

Behind Every Star

This Korean series spotlights the lives of celebrity managers at an entertainment/travel management firm called Method Entertainment. As each of them try and keep their star clients happy and thriving, they tackle strong personalities and navigate office politics. If you’ve got your sights set on something breezy yet engaging for the weekend, this one’s worth a watch this weekend.

Watch here

Reality

Love Is Blind

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host the third season of this engaging, and highly entertaining social experiment that features a set of strangers on the lookout for love. For 10 days, they date each other through experimental pods – communicating from either side of a wall without seeing each other. If you enjoy watching reality shows or can’t help but root for love, give this one a go.

Watch here

What will you be lining up on your watch list this weekend?

All images: Courtesy Netflix