LSA Recommends: What to watch on OTT to get your binge on this weekend

Last week saw a potpourri of thrillers, dramas, and comedies – with shows like Mismatched and The Watcher taking centre stage. This week has exciting new releases in store – from a Telugu-language romantic-comedy that’s taken social media by storm to the much-anticipated return of a beloved historical drama. K-drama aficionados – there’s a few titles of interest in our lineup for you as well. Here’s our pick of the best, most talked about titles to watch this weekend.

Binge-worthy: Here’s what you should watch this weekend

Romance

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

A man from an orthodox family lands a software job in Hyderabad and falls for someone he sees in the office. The only catch? She can’t have children. And the only solution? An elaborate lie that leads to a set of the most hilarious occurrences. This romantic-comedy is an absolute entertainer and has been garnering praise for its heartwarming performances, particularly by Sherley Setia who’s made her Telugu industry debut with this movie. Besides, social media has been abuzz with news about this film since it first released. Don’t miss out.

20th Century Girl

Set in 1999, this show follows a cheery high school student who’s skilled at taekwondo and is a member of the broadcasting club at school. The story goes that her best friend – who has to head to the US for a surgery – asks her to gather information on her crush. It just so happens that this said crush is a friend of a fellow club member. A tale of first love and friendships, this is a light-hearted K-drama that promises to make you smile.

Drama

Downton Abbey: A New Era

The beloved British historical drama that began with the crash of the Titanic is back. In the spotlight are the aristocratic, benevolent Crawleys who stick together through life’s ups and downs. This time, however, that involves journeying to the South of France where the dowager countess has a newly appointed villa. Watch for the charming cinematography and witty dialogues, stay for Maggie Smith’s unbeatable performance.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Teenagers Paul Baumer, Albert, and Muller voluntarily enlist in the German army in patriotic zeal – only to watch it shatter as the realities of World War I set in. For one, Paul’s notions about the enemy and what’s right and wrong see themselves dissipating. All this, while he needs to continue fighting in the trenches until armistice. If you’re a history buff, don’t miss out on this one.

Thriller

The Good Nurse

Single mother Amy who’s struggling with a life-threatening heart condition works to the bone to keep up with the demands of working nights at an ICU. Things settle down when help arrives in the form of thoughtful and equally empathetic nurse Charlie. The two grow close, fostering a friendship that has Amy feeling secure about the future. All this, until a series of mysterious patient deaths places Charlie in the seat of the prime suspect. Based on a true story, this one’s a must-watch, especially considering the stellar performance of Eddie Redmayne.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

This new release follows sixteen-year-old Nathan – the son of a notorious witch who’s responsible for a deadly massacre. Afraid the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, he’s closely monitored throughout childhood. With his friends Annalise and Gabriel, however, he sets off on a journey to discover his powers and place in the world. Watch to truly discover the lines of good and evil blur. This one’s based on the Half Bad books by Sally Green.

Shadow Detective

Rounding out this list is an action-packed K-drama that follows a detective Taek-rok who has retired after a highly respectable career in the police force. The story goes that his partner gets into a bit of trouble and just as he’s about to go to his aid, he blacks out. When he awakens, he discovers that he’s been framed for a murder that he didn’t commit – all while being blackmailed by the murderer with re-investigation of his former cases to clear his name. This one will keep you on the edge of your seat.

