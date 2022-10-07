LSA Recommends: What to watch on OTT to enter the binge zone this weekend

October has arrived with festive fervour and plenty of exciting titles to explore on your days off. From a rib-tickling comedy special to a hair-raising thriller based on true events – we’ve lined up a list of the best, most-talked about shows and movies on OTT of late. Here’s what you should watch this weekend.

Of late, most top shows and movies across OTT platforms offer an assortment of heart-thumping action sequences, hair-raising mysteries, and gory details. In part, this appetite for thrillers across the globe could be courtesy of the wild popularity of Netflix’s Dahmer. Naturally, if you enjoy kicking back at the end of the week with some popcorn, prepare to be at the edge of your sofa. However, if shock-value moments and adrenaline rushes aren’t really your cup of tea, there’s a comedy special and a period drama to keep you entertained. And as always, we’ve thrown in a breezy K-drama for good measure. Here are all the titles that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

Binge-worthy: Here’s what you should watch this weekend

Drama

The Good Doctor

This show follows Shaun Murphy – a young, talented surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who joins a renowned hospital in California. Using his skills to solve the most challenging medical problems while being unable to connect with most people around him – Murphy works to bust scepticism around his personality. The medical show comes highly recommended by critics and viewers alike. Besides, with the new season set to hit the screens soon, there’s no better time than now to catch up on everything you may have missed out on.

Watch here.

The Empress

The wildly popular Bridgerton truly paved the way for period dramas. In the spotlight at the moment is this series that’s set in 19th century Vienna. Emperor Franz and Elisabeth find themselves in love. While the former is hailed for shaping society and championing modernity, the latter is rebellious and bold, thwarting the dictates of her time. The two, while meant for each other, navigate jealousy, political elements, and dangerous power struggles at the Habsburg court. You might find yourself rooting for the two while swooning at the romance and intrigue of it all. Don’t miss out.

Watch here

Comedy

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester

Known to champion South-Asian representation through comedy, Hassan Minhaj is a household name. His ability to tell a story – complete with elaborate gestures, sarcastic quips, vulnerable confessions, and well-timed pauses – finds a new platform in his latest special which touches upon themes of fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech. A follow-up to his award-winning special Homecoming King, this segment has several rib-tickling moments. Think the comedic underbelly of tinseltown and all that could occur while meeting Saudi officials. If you need a good laugh, line this one up.

Watch here

Thriller

Jamtara

This series has set social media ablaze with reviews, theories, and everything in between. It follows a set of young, ambitious, and impulsive individuals who hatch a successful phishing scam from the village of Jamtara. In the team? Cousins-in-charge Rocky and Sunny as well as their friends who manage to keep things under wraps until a news report thrusts the business into the limelight. As things unravel, they find themselves coping with a politician who wants in on the game and the police who’ll stop at nothing to bust it all. And with season 2 out for viewing, there’s no better time than now to sink your teeth into this one. Heads up, you might end up watching it all in one sitting.

Watch here

Runway 34

Based on a real story, Runway 34 follows the events of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. The incident involved a narrow escape after the flight crew struggled with landing difficulties due to weather-induced low visibility. With over 150 people’s lives at stake, the investigation that followed saw the captain being demoted to the co-pilot seat as well as a series of secrets being unravelled. Expect hair-raising instances of the emergency as it occurred as well as an engaging battle between a commercial airman and an investigating officer. Watch this movie this weekend if you enjoy being on the edge of your seat.

Watch here

Money Heist

If you’ve somehow missed out on the absolute entertainer that is Money Heist, we recommend lining it up this weekend. The story follows a mysterious man called The Professor who recruits a set of robbers with nothing to lose to carry out the biggest heist known to mankind. This involves months of seclusion and careful planning – all culminating in weeks locked up in the National Coinage and Stamp Factor of Spain with hostages, while being surrounded by the police. On the table? A suicide wager. The show has everything – action, romance, character development, and moments of joy and sorrow. It’s no wonder that it’s so popular.

Watch here

K-Drama

Once Upon A Small Time

If you’re hankering for a feel-good K-drama this weekend, watch this series this weekend. It follows a veterinarian who – against his wishes – moves to the countryside from the big city. There he meets a policewoman who looks out for the townsfolk and seems to have a secret. Perfect to kick back with, this breezy show will have you smiling throughout.

Watch here

Which of these do you look forward to binge-watching the most?

