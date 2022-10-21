What to watch and indulge yourself this long weekend

The weekend is here. Adding to the charm is the long weekend, thanks to the festivities. If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, we are back with our weekly recommendations.

The festive season in India brings with it a wave of joy and festivities. The upcoming weekend is a long one with Diwali coming up. So amidst your Diwali plans and parties, if you are looking for some alone time to watch something fun, we’ve got you. From the new releases to look forward to, to content across different genres, we have everything here. Check them out here.

What to watch this weekend

New releases

Mismatched S2

One of the most awaited shows, for reasons we all know, (Rohit Sarah ahem!), Mismatched is back with its second season. After Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, watch to know what happens to Rishi and Dimple this season.

Watch it on Netflix

Love Is Blind S3

The first four episodes of this reality show air this week, and for loyalists of the show, this is good news. In this show, men and women from all walks of life go on blind dates with each other and try to find love.

Watch it on Netflix

The Watcher

In this miniseries, a family moves into their dream home to find themselves being plagued by ominous letters, strange neighbours and sinister threats.

Watch it on Netflix

Comedy

Single Drunk Female

Next on the list of what to watch this weekend is this comedy series that follows the life of Samantha Fink who, after an extremely embarrassing public breakdown, is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother in order to sober up and avoid jail time.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Outmatched

This sitcom is about a working-class couple who find themselves facing multiple challenges while raising their three high-IQ children in South Jersey.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

I Love you, Man

In this comedy, Peter Klaven is a friendless man who goes on a series of man-dates to find a Best Man for his wedding. But his bonding with his new BFF puts a strain on his relationship with his fiancée.

Watch it on Netflix

Thriller

C.B. Strike

For your thriller recommendations on what to watch this weekend, this series is first on the list. It is based on a retired soldier-turned-private detective in London who solves the difficult cases that slipped away from the observation of police, with his assistant.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Mirage

This thriller is based around a space-time continuum glitch that allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years in the past, but somehow she ends up losing her daughter and Vera must fight to get her back.

Watch it on Netflix

The Weekend Away

In this Netflix thriller, a woman loses her best friend during a trip to Croatia. As she tries searching for her, each clue leads her to an unsettling discovery of deception and lies.

Watch it on Netflix

