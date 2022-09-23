LSA Recommends: What to watch this weekend and indulge your inner couch potato

The end of this week is all about that classic crisps-couch-and OTT combination. On offer? Rib-tickling comedies, bone-chilling crime thrillers, and a breezy reality show to keep you engaged. Here’s what you should watch this weekend.

For some, the weekend binge is a near religious ritual. For others, it’s a solid backup for when plans fall through (as they inevitably do). Regardless of the reason, there’s no denying that few things can beat the comforting experience of watching something engaging, especially after a long week. Thankfully, OTT platforms are all about it – lining up brand new seasons and exciting releases. From comedies to fantasy – there’s something here for everyone. And we’ve curated a list of the ones most talked about titles to truly elevate the entertainment factor. Here’s looking at what the weekend has in store.

Binge-worthy: Here’s what you should watch this weekend

K-drama

Little Women

Three close-knit sisters – Oh In-joo, Oh In-kyung, and Park Ji-hu – grow up in poverty, each developing their own ambitions and hopes for life. In-joo wishes to lead an ordinary life, Oh In-kyung is an enthusiastic reporter with a strong moral compass, and Park Ji-hu is a talented arts student who often feels suffocated by them both. Things take a turn when all three sisters get caught up in a major incident that pits them against one of the wealthiest families in South Korea.

Comedy

Kobra Kai

Fans of The Karate Kid franchise have been treated to the fifth season of the popular Cobra Kai series – a direct sequel to the original four films that focuses on the characters of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The series sets the scene of the All Valley Tournament results, where the students of the Miyagi-Do dojo lose to the billionaire Terry Silver. However, when Silver begins to expand his empire, attempting to make “no mercy” karate the norm the team – including a few people in the past – needs to get together. The stakes are as high as ever.

Do Revenge

A classic teen drama with plenty of dark comedy, this series looks at popular student Drea whose boyfriend publishes her sex tape. Also in the picture? Eleanor, an exchange out-of-her-depth student who’s coping with a rumor. The two team up to resurrect their social standing – going after each other’s trauma in the most Hitchcock-fashion. Combine this with quirky fashion choices, engaging dialogues, and stellar acting performances and we’re hooked.

Panchayat

A beloved comedy drama, Panchayat tells the tale of an engineering graduate who – over a lack of a better job – finds himself working for a panchayat (village government) as a secretary. His biggest tasks? Tackling several mundane challenges – such as laying roads or weeding out a footwear thief – while also preparing for his CAT examination. All that, with an all-new season of the most engaging storyline.

Thriller

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Few things are as binge worthy as a classic crime thriller (Ted Bundy tapes, anyone?). Adding to Netflix’s repertoire of hair-raising features is this limited biographical drama that follows the murders committed by the infamous serial killer Jefferey Dahmer. The point of view is that of his victims. As events unfold, the show brings to light the failures of the police which allowed the murders to continue for over a decade. Evan Peters, who plays Jefferey Dahmer, has received rave reviews for his performance, which alone is reason enough to watch this one over the weekend.

Fantasy

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Harry Potter fans unite, Hufflepuff’s most beloved wizard is back in action. The latest movie follows dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald who, in an attempt to rule the wizarding world – amasses a large army. The only hope? Magizoologist Newt Scamander and his team of wizards, witches, and a muggle baker. Expect plenty of old and new beats, hair-raising action sequences, and some good ol’ wise talk. You might also see Dumbledore jump into action.

Reality TV

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

If you enjoy watching light-hearted shows that come with a healthy dose of drama, this popular reality TV series might be up your alley. It follows four women from Bollywood’s inner circle – namely Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey – as they go about their glitzy lives in front of the cameras. This new season comes with renewals of marriage vows, discussions on botox and menopause, and a whole lot of banter. At once entertaining and amusing, this one’s the perfect watch for when you’re not in the mood for anything too serious this weekend.

All images: Courtesy Netflix