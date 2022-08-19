LSA Recommends: What to watch this weekend on OTT for a fun weekend ahead

Who doesn’t love a weekend? Extra brownie points if it’s a long one. Check out our recommendations for what to watch this weekend.

From romance, drama and tearjerkers to action, thrillers, and documentaries, you name it, we have it. If you want to stay curled up indoors this weekend, and enjoy the rains while sipping on garam chai, you are at the right place. Scrolling through OTT platforms is a never-ending loop nobody likes to get stuck in. And we just want to save you the trouble. So here are our top recommendations for what to watch this weekend.

What to watch this weekend

Most popular movies and shows right now

Darlings

This superhit stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Bijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. However, when his rage goes too far, she and her mum boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge.

Watch it on Netflix

Shabaash Mithu

From child prodigy to trailblazer, former Test and ODI captain of India women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj is a sports icon. This is her story, her biopic and celebration of women in sports. Taapsee Pannu takes charge as Raj in this sports movie.

Watch it on Netflix

Never Have I Ever Season 3

After a traumatic year, a first-generation Indian-American teenager wants to improve her status at school, but friends, family, and feelings don’t make it easy on her. Looks like the world is loving the story of Devi and her mother. Not just ours, this is also Netflix’s recommendation of what to watch this weekend.

Watch it on Netflix

Locke & Key Season 3

Following their father’s murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys; from the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

Watch it on Netflix

Indian Matchmaking Season 2



Sima Aunty is back with a bang! The woman we all love to hate is doing what she does best- making matches. Drawing from decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods, Mumbai’s premier matchmaker Sima Taparia strives to help single people find their perfect matches.

Watch it on Netflix

Shamshera

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor in his first double role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Set in around the 1800s, the story follows a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British rule.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Thirteen Lives



Next on our list of what to watch this weekend is this thriller. A rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of underground caves that are flooding.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Mind the Malhotras Season 2



The sitcom series by Dia Mirza, based on Israeli comedy La Famiglia, enters the second season as it still follows the lives of Malhotra family, who have reasons to be happy but the couple is going through a mid-life crisis so they go for therapy.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Duranga



Sammit is the ideal family man. What happens when his wife, inspector Ira’s investigation into a series of murders leads her to him? Has Sammit been living the perfect life or the perfect lie? Brand new on this list, this thriller is next ont he list of what to watch this weekend.

Watch it on Zee5

Our recommendation for what to watch this weekend

Comedy

Uncoupled



A man has had his life turned upside down after his partner walks out on him after 17 years. That’s what this story is about. Starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins, this heartbreak saga is laced with comedy and makes for a heartwarming watch. 10/10 recommended.

Watch it on Netflix

Crashing



You can’t not have a whacky comedy when it comes to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. And Crashing is just that. In exchange for low rent, a hodgepodge group of 20-something tenants set up residence as property guards in a disused hospital, where hilarity ensues. Extra points for you if you are a Bridgerton fan.

Watch it on Netflix

Wedding Season



Pressured by their parents to find partners, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings, but they find themselves falling for each other. If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, this would be a good watch.

Watch it on Netflix

The IT Crowd

If you are a fan of whacky British humour, this is a great watch. In this British sitcom, two tech geeks are based out of Reynholm Industries’ basement. When a new supervisor is hired, she turns out to be illiterate in technology and together they land in hilarious situations.

Watch it on Netflix

Comicstaan Season 3



4 judges, 7 mentors, 2 hosts and 8 new contestants. The favourite stand-up comedy reality show is back with a third season. If you haven’t watched it yet, this is a great option to binge-watch this weekend.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Romantic

Chemical Hearts



Next on our list of what to watch this weekend is this 2020 film. The story follows a 17-year-old Henry Page who is the editor of his high school newspaper and hopes to become a successful writer one day. He has never been in love, yet he dreams of the great and romantic love story that fulfils and inspires him.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things



Based on his 2016 short story of the same name, it stars Kathryn Newton and Kyle Allen as two teenagers who are stuck in a time loop. They find each other and things change. But do they?

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Meri Pyaari Bindu



Childhood friends Abhimanyu and Bindu, played by Ayushmaan Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra, come tot erms with reality when she realises that she does not love him after their brief relationship. After getting famous, Abhimanyu decides to pen a story based on his life.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Carol

Next up for what to watch this weekend, we have a classic. Depicting a queer love story, Therese Belivet works at a department store in Manhattan where she encounters the beautiful Carol. Things take an unexpected turn when Therese develops strong feelings for Carol.

Watch it on Amazon Prime Video

Heartstopper

High school love stories are pure, innocent and always heartwarming to watch. In this British series, high school boys Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love.

Watch it on Netflix

Little Things

If you believe love is all about the small moments and little things, this small, heartwarming watch is for you. Follow Dhruv and Kavya as they set upon a journey of love, cherishing the little things that come along.

Watch it on Netflix

