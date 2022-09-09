LSA Recommends: What to watch this weekend on OTT and chill

Another weekend, another round of our recommendations of what to watch this weekend. So put your *bingiing* glasses on and let us take care of your weekend plans!

If you are a homebody whose idea of a fun weekend is to unwind, binge-watch something and eat junk (or not), you are at the right place. Trying to find something to watch can be quite the task, we get it so we actually went to all your favourite OTT platforms and chart out a list of recommendations for you, so that you don’t have to. Let’s find out more on what to watch this weekend.

What to watch this weekend on OTT platforms

Comedy

Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Rebecca Bunch, a successful young woman, impulsively gives up her life in New York, ahead of a big work promotion and moves to California in hopes of winning her old boyfriend back. Come on, we are all a wee bit guilty of being hung up on our exes for an annoyingly long period of time. Ain’t it? Oh, and there’s a surprise too! Watch it to know.

Watch it on Netflix

Community

Students of diverse temperaments join a study group at a community college which leads to quirky and memorable encounters. A lawyer, whose law degree has been revoked, is compelled to join the college and what follows next is a comedy of errors, a bunch of quirky characters and unusual friendships.

Watch it on Netflix

Father Of The Bride

A father has to come to terms with his daughter’s upcoming wedding and handle multiple relationships within his sprawling Cuban American family. A romantic comedy, this one’s based on a 1949 novel of the same name. If you are wondering what to watch this weekend, this makes for a fun watch.

Watch it on Prime Video

Good Luck Jerry

A remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, this film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the titular lead alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. A woman from a tiny Bihari family in a Punjab town, surrounded by all kinds of men make this film an easy breezy weekend watch.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Drama

Labor Day

A depressed mother and son, Adele and Henry, offer a ride to a wounded and frightening man. Meanwhile ,the police are searching the entire town for the escaped convict. They learn about his dangerous past and try to escape from him. If it is thriller and drama on your list for this weekend, this will make for a compelling watch.

Watch it on Netflix

Mimi

Kriti Sanon’s career-best performance might be a work of fiction, but this is a story that needs to be told. Dealing with complex issues like surrogacy, adoption, motherhood and more, Mimi makes for an endearing watch.

Watch it on Netflix

Dog

If this one had you at the name, you are not the only one. If you are looking for what to watch this weekend, you might want to pause and give this one a watch. Directed by Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin, this is a comedy-drama that’s about an Army Ranger who is tasked with escorting the military dog of his fallen friend to his funeral.

Watch it on Prime Video

Shiddat

If dramatic love stories are your thing, Shiddat would be a good watch this weekend. This is the story of two couples who highlight the contrast between a regular, mature yet egoistic husband and a unique, happy go lucky, enamored, overzealous boy chasing after the love of his life.

Watch it on Disney+Hotstar

Horror

Hereditary

Annie and the rest of the family are grief-stricken after her mother passes away. But not long after, strange things start occurring and the horrifying truth about Annie’s ancestry begins to come to light.

Watch it on Netflix

Deliver Us From Evil

A combination of humour, wit, action, and detective-crime drama, this one’s inspired by real events. That makes it all the more a riveting watch. If horror is on your radar this weekend, we would 10/10 recommend this!

Watch it on Netflix

Andhaghaaram

A supernatural thriller from down south, the story moves around three main characters, as a blind librarian, a dispirited cricketer and a desolate psychiatrist each seek retribution and release. Their lives overlap under eerie influences.

Watch it on Netflix

Have a great weekend ahead!

