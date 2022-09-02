LSA Recommends: Here’s what to watch to get your binge on this weekend

September has arrived with a slew of new titles to whip out a bag of popcorn for. We’re talking intriguing tales set in mystical lands, hair-raising action thrillers, and comedy-dramas that will have you laughing and reaching for a tissue all at once. Here’s what you should watch this weekend.

If your ideal weekend involves a comfortable couch, a platter of snacks, and an engaging show on your television (or laptop) screen – OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime have quite the lineup in store. Spanning a range of genres – thriller, romance, comedy, and horror – these feature classic shows, new K-dramas, and trending titles that you shouldn’t miss out on. Needless to say, there’s something for everyone. Here are all the shows that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

What to watch on OTT platforms this weekend

Comedy

Mo: Netflix

A tale of representation – this warm, moving, semi-autobiographical comedy follows Mo Najjar who’s on the hunt for a job after losing his position at a mobile store. Meanwhile, his family awaits an update on their asylum request – with his mother, sister, and older brother having fled to Texas after the Gulf war. The path to US citizenship requires juggling two cultures, several languages, and everything in between. A lesson in laughing away the pain, you can expect stellar acting performances and plenty of cultural learning with this one.

Peacemaker: Amazon Prime Video

A classic superhero series – Peacemaker picks up right where The Suicide Squad left off. It follows the extremist murderer Christopher Smith, a.k.a Peacemaker who believes his kills will bring peace. After recovering from his injuries caused by Bloodsport, he’s forced to join a mysterious black ops squad named ‘Project Butterfly.’ Their mission? To take out parasitic butterfly-like creatures. Along the way are some quintessential DC-style action-packed sequences, poignant realisations, and chuckle-worthy humor. Watch to keep up with the franchise and see John Cena in action, stay for the comedy.

Thriller

Cafe Minamdang: Netflix

A crime thriller with classic K-drama elements of romance and comedy, this series tells the tale of a former criminal profiler for the police who turns to a life of fraud by fortune-telling. Business thrives until he encounters a police officer who suspects his psychic powers. Along the way is pure chaos – with a series of entertaining events that will keep you hooked.

Shershaah: Amazon Prime Video

A riveting movie set in 1999, Shershaah tells the story of Vikram Batra, a young man who dreams of being a soldier. He goes through the motions of life – training and falling in love until he goes up the military ladder and finds himself face-to-face with the Kargil War. The movie looks into all the events that lead up to the war and culminates with him having to make the ultimate sacrifice. Based on real life, a popular dialogue from the movie is “ye dil maange more,” (this heart asks for more) – based on the iconic Pepsi commercial. This critically-acclaimed, award-winning film is a must-watch. It’s also the perfect option for a family watch.

Drama

Echoes: Netflix

The latest addition to Netflix’s most recommended titles – this series follows identical twins who’ve secretly swapped their lives since they were children. As adults, they continue this ritual, leading a perfectly-crafted double life – two homes, two husbands, and a child – until one of them goes missing. What follows is chaos as both their lives fall apart. Although not the most favoured when it comes to the critics, this drama-mystery series has managed to grab the attention of viewers – perhaps due to its numerous twists that are engaging and enthralling. While your mileage may vary – this one is worth a watch for the weekend.

Crash Course: Amazon Prime Video

Eight students are at the centre of this series, with each heading to Kota to study in the city’s two largest rival coaching institutes – led by Ratanraj Jindal and Arvind Batra. Each is determined to show up the other to monopolise the education business in town. And as the students begin to bear the brunt of the pressure that comes with competition, scores, and the Indian education system in general – they discover heartbreak, friendship, love, and everything in between. An engaging watch – if you enjoyed Kota Factory, this might be up your alley.

Romance

Purple Hearts: Netflix

If dreamy love stories are your guilty pleasure, this slow-paced romance will appeal to you. It tells the tale of a struggling singer-songwriter who agrees to a marriage with a soon-to-deploy Marine for the convenience of military benefits. Soon enough, a tragedy strikes, causing the line between pretense and reality to blur. An engaging soundtrack, stunning cinematography, and heart-warming storyline – this one will have you reaching for the tissues. That alone make it a must-watch this weekend.

Sci Fi/Fantasy

Alchemy Of Souls: Netflix

From the makers of the hit series, Hotel De Luna comes this exciting fantasy K-drama that follows a young nobleman in need of developing certain combat skills. At his service? A house help who just so happens to be a warrior whose spirit is trapped in the body of a weak young woman. And although she’s sworn to get rid of him (or tame him) once she’s regained strength, she stands the risk of defeat at his demands. Dealing with heaven and earth – the critically-acclaimed series will keep you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss out!

Manifest: Netflix

This sci-fi series explores all the events that transpire after Montego Air Flight 828 – an aircraft that had disappeared into thin air in 2015 – finally makes a landing. As the 191 passengers slowly come to terms with their reality – while reintegrating into the society – they’re confronted with a set of harrowing truths. This one’s an absolute nail-biter – making it the perfect watch if you’ve a hankering for some excitement this weekend. And with season 4 set to release on November 4, there’s no better time than now to catch up on everything the series has to offer.

