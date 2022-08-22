Everything we know about ‘Sex Education’ season 4 so far

Netflix show Sex Education has been in news, recently, for a slew of actors not returning for season 4. But on August 20, it was revealed that Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy will be joining the cast in the upcoming season.

The Emmy-winning actor will join the show as Mr Malloy, an author at the university in the US that Maeve is attending.

The popular show’s third season hit the screens in September 2021, ending with a few cliffhangers. And, fans are excited to see what happens next at Moordale Secondary School.

Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news. pic.twitter.com/PQmjx1tEPL — dan levy (@danjlevy) August 19, 2022

More about Sex Education season 4

The Plot: What to expect

Sex Education season 3 ended after Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) come to terms with their feelings for each other and kiss. However, in the last episode we also find out that Maeve will be flying to the United States for further education. So, what’s next for the lead duo in the upcoming season? She did say, “have to see where they’re at when I’m back,” before leaving.

Jean, Otis’s mother (Gillian Anderson) gives birth to a beautiful baby girl but the DNA test shows that her father is unknown. This could steer up some more drama in her and Jakob’s (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship.

Our favourite character in the show, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) discovers a some new things in the last season, especially when he travels to Nigeria with his family. He comes back a little changed and breaks up with Adam (Connor Swindells), with this statement: “I’m ready to fly, and you’re just learning to walk…I’m beginning to lose who I am.”

Needless to say, we are excited to find out what is in store for these characters in Sex Education season 4.

Watch all the seasons till now, here.

What Netflix says about Sex Education season 4

As per Hollywood Reporter, Netflix describes season 4 as: “Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier — their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, while Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students — they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being … kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the U.S., Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus.”

New and returning cast members

Most of the main cast of the show is set to return except for some characters. Rakhee Thakrar, who plays Emily Sands didn’t mention the actual reason but expressed her love for the show and parted ways on a good note.

Tanya Reynolds, who plays Lily Iglehart, and her on-screen partner Ola, played by Patricia Allison, will not be joining the show too. Reynolds told Digital Spy that she loved playing Lily but her storyline got wrapped up in season 3 pretty well. Allison said that she enjoyed being on the show and has been in it for three years. She added that she has now got some new and exciting opportunities she’d like to work on.

Simone Ashley who plays Olivia is also saying goodbye to the show. She plays Kate Sharma in Bridgerton and said “I’m a Bridgerton girl now,” in a statement.

Along with Levy, Doctor Who‘s Thaddea Graham and Kamikaze‘s Marie Reuther are also on board.

Other than Butterfield, Anderson, Gatwa, Mackey, Swindells and Keene, the returning cast members include Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie and Samantha Spiro according to Netflix.

(Main and featured image courtesy: Image Credit: Netflix UK & Ireland/Twitter)