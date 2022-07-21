What we learned about Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E3

Making her Koffee debut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan, along with Akshay Kumar, was a riot! While the South superstar made a lot of statements, we got to know a lot of things about her, thanks to the truth serum that the Koffee couch is.

Predominantly reigning the film industry down south, Samantha Prabhu became a household name after her superhit song from Pushpa, Oo Antava. While her dance moves with Allu Arjun lit up the dance floor, her witty answers and usual glam self lit the Koffee couch. Alongside was Akshay Kumar, almost a KWK veteran, being his usual fun self. While this was a fun episode, we got to know so many things about this Koffee duo. In today’s round up, here are all the things we learned about Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Koffee with Karan.

Things we learned about Akshay Kumar and Samantha Prabhu on Koffee with Karan S7E3

Akshay Kumar is legit the strongest and fittest actor in Bollywood

In Samantha’s own words, there was no effort at all in carrying her while they were making their entry on the show.

Samantha declared Akshay Kumar the ‘Bollywood royalty’

Well she isn’t wrong. With as many hits and being as hardworking as Akshay Kumar is, giving him this tag is completely justified. Even though AK denied the title, we all second Samantha!

Samantha was in college when the show debuted

Koffee with Karan is a legend of its own. Like most of us, Samantha was quite young too, when the show started airing back in the day. How do we know? Courtesy Samantha Prabhu on Koffee with Karan.

Samantha Prabhu on Koffee with Karan is basically all of us

We know how you feel. Being on this show and this couch with the OG host is indeed a dream come true.

Samantha Prabhu is not only the top female actor in Tollywood, but in the entire nation

We have proof!

Akshay Kumar is the only Hindi film actor to make it to the top 10 biggest male actors in the country

The list was dominated by South actors who have truly had a great couple of years in terms of box office numbers and rising popularity.

Akshay revealed how difficult it was for him to get two male actors working in the same film

Akshay Kumar revealed that the reason why South actors are more popular than Bollywood actors is that they are not scared of doing two-hero or three-hero films. He then revealed how it’s the insecurity of male actors that did not let him cast another actor in his film that he is producing.

When Samantha corrected Karan Johar’s honest mistake

Well, that was awkward.

Samantha was ruthless with her attacks on Karan Johar

Well, Karan Johar, also famously known for his gossiping talent admitted how he wouldn’t want to encroach into Samantha’s personal life with regards to the split from her husband. To which, Samantha immediately had this response. It was instant, to-the-point and well, said in good humour.

Samantha revealed THIS!

Samantha Prabhu on Koffee with Karan revealed how things are not in the best shape right now between her and her ex-husband. But she hopes things will change in the future.

Samantha told us why she decided to do Oo Antava

And TBH, we all really relate to this. Also, thank God she chose to do this song.

And finally, this is what Akshay Kumar’s advice to all the husbands out there is!

Can’t say he’s wrong!

All Images: Courtesy screenshots from episode