What we learned about Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E5

The Kapoor cousins graced the couch this week. Presenting Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on Koffee with Karan and all the scoop we got from this episode.

A pregnant and radiant Sonam Kapoor and cousin Arjun Kapoor were in their usual fun element, being candid and a quite the riot on the sets. Which is how we got to know a lot of things about the two of them. Let’s take a look.

Everything we learned about Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor on Koffee with Karan

Arjun Kapoor spilled the beans on how he knows the last leg of pregnancy is getting difficult for Sonam Kapoor

That Sonam Kapoor saying later to taking pictures means that she indeed is having a difficult time. We all know this person who’s always ‘photos first’.

Sonam Kapoor got candid about eating disorders

Keeping it real, as always, Sonam Kapoor on Koffee With Karan addressed the body weight issues that both she and Arjun had been through. Talking about how they got there, Sonam spoke about something we have all done and been through- emotional eating. It’s when you are feeling low and down, and binge on something to feel good. Thank you, Sonam, for speaking up.

Arjun and Sonam had a moment about how progressive their grandmother is

Big sibling/cousin energy and we’re loving it!

Sonam Kapoor on Koffee With Karan just outed her brothers

Like this! This was in context to how many of Sonam’s friends had her brother hooked up with.

This is the one thing Sonam Kapoor finds the most annoying about Bollywood currently

And we agree with her!

And Arjun Kapoor filled us up on some Aditya Roy Kapoor goss as well

That he is always flirting with strangers while on a holiday. And that strangers flirt back with him too. Well, who wouldn’t?

And of course, this epic moment happened

Sonam Kapoor not knowing Brahmastra is just peak ‘pregnant lady just wants to chill’ vibes!