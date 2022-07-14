What we learned about Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E2

Ever since Koffee with Karan made its season 7 announcement, the buzz has been high. This time Janhvi Kapoor Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan came together to create what we call a riot!

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been known to be buddies even before they got into films. The two have been spotted taking vacation together and working out together. This time they graced the KWK couch and needless to say, a lot of beans were spilled. In Karan Johar’s own words, it was “fun, slam and a lot of glam!” But we got to know some interesting things about the new BFFs in town. Warning: Spoilers ahead! So now would be a good time to stop reading if you haven’t watched the episode yet and absolutely hate spoilers

Things we got to know about Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan

When KJO revealed he was secretly waiting for a tiff between the two leading ladies

Introducing the episode in true Karan Johar style, KJo did admit that this friendship has surprised him time and again. He even admitted that he was secretly wishing and waiting for the claws to be out in a competitive industry like this. But this friendship is not something he had expected.

When Janhvi revealed how lockdown helped her work on her dynamic with her father after losing her mother

While Janhvi Kapoor is not known to open up much about her mother’s demise, she did that in this episode. she revealed how the lockdown was a much-needed time in her life because it let her figure out how her dynamic with her father and sister were going to be post her mom’s untimely demise.

Sara and Janhvi dated two siblings before they became famous

Again, KJo and his love for gossip made him dig out the past when this actress duo dated siblings in the past, long before they became famous. For the uninitiated, the actresses dated the Pahariya brothers, Veer and Shikhar, who are the maternal grandsons of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

When they hung out at Disneyland and Sara broke all the lines

You could learn a thing or two from Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan on how to get ahead if you’re stuck in a queue, especially outside Disneyland. Janhvi revealed how this one time Sara was getting ahead of everyone in the line in Disneyland in 2016 and how she found it absolutely cool.

What happened in Kedarnath

What happened in Kedarnath did not stay in Kedarnath! The two went to Kedarnath on a trip for some hardcore trekking and some spirituality. But the trip ended in a mess for both of them. Janhvi had to battle the cold and as revealed by Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan, she had to climb a mountain and hang from it, and she thought they would fall off and die! It was scary but the way they said it was hilarious!

Sara is just like us when it comes to saving money

TBH, we’d do that too!

This is relatable on another level

Now if that’s not us!

Every Indian kid ever!

The fear of Indian mom is real after you come back from a trip. This was after Sara and Janhvi’s debacle on the Kedarnath trip, where they had to be rescued by Janhvi’s bodyguard.

Sara doesn’t want to date anyone at all

And that’s understandable. After the entire dating controversy with Kartik Aaryan that started on this very couch, Sara Ali Khan began this segment by stating that she doesn’t want to date anyone. What followed was a hilarious chain of events.

And then immediately after, this happened

And this!

The moment after it was revealed by Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan that she wanted to date Vijay Devarakonda, KJO pointed out how Janhvi has a thing for him. While there were many mentions of the Arjun Reddy actor throughout the rest of the episode, this moment reminded us of a conversation we’ve all had with our BFFs!

And then Sara gave Karan the role of her cupid. Once again!

Person in question? Vijay Devarakonda again!

Janhvi Kapoor has a fake Insta ID!

On the Koffee Bingo round, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she has a fake Insta, or a Finsta. And later accidentally revealed the handle too.

Janhvi Kapoor broke up with someone for this reason

Janhvi Kapoor also spilled the beans on how she broke up with someone because he didn’t order her a chicken salad. And then they got back together six hours later too.

