What we learned about Sid Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal on ‘Koffee with Karan’ S7E7

Gracing the couch this week were actors Sid Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan S7E7. And boy, it is everything you expect it to be!

Both of them industry “outsiders”, who have carved out a name for themselves and are currently riding high on success, both in their personal and professional lives. Meet the most desirable men in tinsel town, one of them the most eligible bachelor, as they call it, and the other one, well, ex-most eligible bachelor. They both had a lot of fun and fire, which is exactly what Koffee With Karan is about. So let’s take a look at everything we got to know about Sid Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan S7E7.

Things we learned about Sid Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan S7E7

Of course, this happened

First things first, how can one not address the beginning of one of the most epic love stories of Bollywood that began on this very couch? If you have followed the show closely, we don’t need to tell you how the love story of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started. The episode began on this note and we were all happy.

Sid Malhotra brought Shershaah to Karan Johar

As Karan Johar mentioned in the episode that the story of Captain Vikram Batra was something that needed to be told to the world. We all agree. And then he revealed that it was Sid who pitched the story to Karan. And the rest is, of course, history.

KJo revealed this fun piece of information

Karan Johar revealed that Akia Bhatt and he were so emotional about Katrina Kaif’s wedding that they drunk-dialled Vicky Kaushal right before the wedding. This was right after he confessed that he was sad about not being invited to the wedding.

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he didn’t know that Katrina Kaif was even aware of him

Talking about his married life with Katrina Kaif, Kaushal revealed this. When Karan Johar asked him if he had ever imagined being married to Katrina Kaif before becoming a movie star, he said that before the previous season, he didn’t know if Katrina Kaif knew him.

And then he revealed where Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif met for the first time

And talking about manifesting things on the Koffee with Karan couch

This happened. Sidharth Malhotra was teased a great deal for being secretive about his relationship status with Kiara Advani.

We also got to know this heartwarming detail about Vicky Kaushal

Talking about the success of contemporaries and how the industry works, Vicky Kaushal on Koffee with Karan revealed that Vicky Kaushal is so supportive and appreciative of his contemporaries. The world doesn’t adore him for no reason!

KJo on his thoughts while making Student Of The Year

We all know Karan Johar to be someone who can make and take a joke on himself. He dissed his own film and even confessed that four days into shooting the film, he was questioning as to why did he even decide to make Student Of The Year. Oops!

All Images: Courtesy screenshots from episode