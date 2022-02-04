Who is Michele Morrone, the Netflix hunk set to make his Bollywood debut via a music video?

The first time we heard of the name Michele Morrone was on Tik Tok. That too, with a caption “Why Indians are crushing on this star”. One hit on the hashtag, and you see an explosion of videos on Netflix’s Italian hunk, with tags like “Christian Grey is nothing on him” and hilarious ones like “Outfits to wear if I married a mafia leader”.

If you are wondering what all this means, then you haven’t watched Netflix’s latest erotic romance 365 DNI, and after reading these hashtags, you will definitely look up this new-age star who is also starring in Mud Mud Ke music video opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

Who is Michele Morrone?

For one, he’s the new Christian Grey and an attractive Italian don in 365 DNI who means business.

Born in Melegnano, Italy, Michele is a 29-year-old actor and singer whose claim to fame has been the Netflix movie 365 DNI – he acted and sang in it. Before this, he acted in web series like Medici and other plays, also starring in a few Italian and Polish films. He studied theatre at the Teatro Fraschini Di Pavia, and in his Instagram videos (of which there are many) he talks about his passion for cinema and how he struggled to get to where he is.

Not just acting, his musical career also deserves applause. Michele Morrone has been a professional guitarist and singer with a popular album called Dark Room, which is suddenly climbing up the charts, thanks to the Netflix movie. His song, ‘Feel It’ featured in 365 Days was one of the most downloaded songs.

His personal life, especially his dating life, is now being speculated (P.S. no news on his current paramour). But at one time, Morrone was married to a fashion designer at Elie Saab, Rouba Saadeh, and has two sons, Marcudo Morrone and Brado Morrone. Though the couple divorced in 2018, Michele and Rouba are co-parenting their kids together and share a great rapport. Whether it’s the pictures or the videos that feature their sons, they make sure their family life is as good as it comes.

Pictures courtesy: Michele Morrone / Instagram