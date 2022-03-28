Who is Namit Malhotra, who won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for ‘Dune’?

Namit Malhotra’s company DNEG was the one that provided special effects for the film Dune – and bagged an Oscar for the same. Here’s all that you need to know about the Indian-origin winner.

The 94th Academy Awards have an Indian connect this time around – and no, it’s not just Priyanka Chopra hosting the pre-Oscar event honouring the South Asian nominees. The movie Dune won multiple awards at the Oscars this year, one of them being for Best Visual Effects. And the company behind creating these effects, DNEG, is headed by an Indian, Namit Malhotra. Here’s what we know about him.

Who is Namit Malhotra?

That’s a wrap for the 94th #AcademyAwards! Congratulations to our incredible @dunemovie team and to all the other winners & nominees of the night! 👏 pic.twitter.com/0EOcAA4Cbg — DNEG (@dneg) March 28, 2022

The third generation of a filmmaking family, Namit Malhotra is the grandson of Bollywood producer Naresh Malhotra. He is the Chairman and CEO of DNEG, the VFX pro behind the Oscar-winning film Dune, and had also done the special effects for the James Bond film No Time To Die, which was also nominated for the award. However, this is not DNEG’s first Oscar – the company has won it six times before, for the movies Inception, Interstellar, Ex Machina, Blade Runner 2049, First Man and Tenet, reports CNBC TV 18.

Though coming from a film family, creating the company and making it successful was a challenging affair for Malhotra. He began his business from a garage in Mumbai, reports News18, and later grew it to the place it is at today. Talking about his Oscar win, he said, “Dune has set a new benchmark for what visual effects can mean for storytelling in cinema. I believe there will be conversations in terms of ‘pre Dune’ and ‘post Dune’ in terms of what we do in the arena of visual effects, in the coming years. I am grateful to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for this Award and these nominations and proud to see our team at DNEG receiving this laurel,” reports the publication.

Dune, which won Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best Cinematography at the 94th Academy Awards, stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson in lead roles.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Namit Malhotra/LinkedIn