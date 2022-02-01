Who is Shreya Lenka, the girl who might be India’s first K-pop star?

Even though the K-pop craze had reached India a while ago, we haven’t ever had an Indian gracing the K-pop scenario.

But that might change soon, thanks to a teenager who is on her way to bag the title of India’s first K-pop star. Meet Shreya Lenka, the girl who might finally put India on the K-pop map.

All you need to know about Shreya Lenka

Why is Shreya Lenka making headlines?

The K-pop all-girls band Black Swan has been looking for a fifth member, after one of their members Hyemi, had exited the band in November 2020. And now, after conducting global auditions, they have zeroed in on Shreya Lenka and Brazil’s Gabriela Dalcin, who have to fight it off to bag the spot in the band.

If Lenka beats Gabriela, she will be the first-ever Indian pop star to join the K-pop scene. Since a lot of K-pop stars are from Korea itself, this will be a great step for them too, to create diversity.

Who is Shreya Lenka?

An 18-year-old, Shreya Lenka was born in Rourkela in Jharsuguda district in Odisha in 2003. She is an Odissi classical trained dancer and is trained in Hindustani classical music, too. She is also a Yoga practitioner. She also did her dance training under Madan Mohan Purty, who won the BoogieWoogie Hip Hop in 2009.

According to Odisha Bytes, Purty was quite impressed by her determination and supported her and further nurtured her skills, despite the financial instability of her family.

She further trained under Mendo Barla and kept participating in several national and regional-level dance competitions, in order to make a name for herself. She self-taught herself the freestyle and hip-hop dance forms by following very artists online.

How is she preparing for the final show-off?

Earlier last year, Black Swan’s label DR Music had announced that they would be conducting global auditions for filling the fifth spot in the band. That is when Shreya got to know of this through social media posts and decided to give it a chance. That is when she sent an unedited video of hers to the label and was up against 4,000 girls from all over the world.

In an interview with Odisha Bytes, Shreya said “Since I have a deep voice, I faced difficulty in finding the right vocal trainer. My grandmother helped me find one. She took me to a Hindustani classical music teacher, who taught me twice a week. But, for the western songs, I had to rely on online videos and self-learning.”

Currently, Lenka is in South Korea, along with her rival, where both of them are being trained by DR Music. To bag her position in the band, she is also learning the language and working on her dialect to get the minor semantics right. After their training is over, both the contestants will be evaluated on their skills, personality, and qualities to become a K-pop artiste, and one of them will go on to become a member of the band.

Here’s wishing Shreya Lenka all the best!

