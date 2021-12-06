Who is Sruthy Sithara, the 25-year-old winner of Miss Trans Global 2021?

Meet Sruthy Sithara, the Kerala native who won the Miss Trans Global 2021. The entire nation is proud and elated, but the question of the hour is, who is Sruthy Sithara?

Who is Sruthy Sithara?

This 25-year-old hails from Vaikom, Kerala but is a national name today. An advocate and champion for the oppressed and minority trans community in India, fighting for their rights and standing up for them, the nation has a new star.

Speaking about her impressive career, Sruthy was a project assistant of the transgender cell, the Social Justice Department of the Kerala government. She fought for the rights of her peers and the LGBTQ+ community to validate their struggles and make sure they have the freedom to live a normal life.

In her fight against the parochial attitude of society, she along with her friends had started a campaign called ‘The Kaleidoscope’. Through this campaign, she aimed at normalising queer relationships so that they get the social acceptance they deserve.

She is also an artist and a model who uses her platform to create awareness in society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sruthy Sithara (@sruthy_sithara__)

On Miss Trans Global 2021

Miss Trans Global is an international pageant that gives trans and non-binary people from all across the world a global platform to acknowledge and raise awareness on the issues of transgender and LGBTQ+ people.

Sithara had been a part of the pageant for the last six months until the winner was declared on December 1, in an online event. She beat her co-contestants from the Philippines and Canada to win the spot.

She dedicated her win to her late mother and her late friend Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was the first transgender RJ in Kerala. Sruthy took to Instagram to share the news of her victory and thanked everyone behind her journey to achieve this title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sruthy Sithara (@sruthy_sithara__)

Sruthy Sithara’s win for the state of Kerala

Having served the state of Kerala in her post as a project assistant, the government congratulated her as she won the Miss Trans Global 2021 title. Kerala’s minister of higher education, Dr R. Bindu, took to Twitter to congratulate Sruthy Sithara.

Keralite Sruthy Sithara has been selected as Miss Trans Global 2021, a title she achieved after a long fight against prejudices galore and the narrow mindset of our society. A matter of immense pride for Kerala. Congratulations Sruthy… pic.twitter.com/tJThRAHBJy — Dr R Bindu (@rbinducpm) December 2, 2021

It is indeed a huge moment for the entire nation, especially the LGBTQ+ community, as they get a new warrior.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram