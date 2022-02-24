Top 5 sexiest accents in the world, arranged in order of attractiveness

French is often considered the language of love, but could the magic be wearing off its Gallic tones? If the results of a recent survey regarding world accents are to be believed, then yes.

The French accent, previously considered the sexiest in the world, has been dethroned by the British accent, aka the Queen’s English, in a global study carried out by Time Out in over 30 countries.

That’s right, the French accent appears to have lost some of its lustre, falling from grace, revealed the 2020 edition of the Time Out Index, which asked more than 37,000 people in over 30 countries which accents they thought were the sexiest in the world.

While the highest votes went to the Brits and the French, accents like the Spanish, Italian and Irish weren’t far behind.

Here are five of the sexiest accents in the world revealed in the survey:

#1 The British accent

The year 2020 saw the British accent ranked No. 1 on the list. It was crowned the sexiest accent in the world with 25 percent of the total votes. The accent proved particularly popular in countries like China, Sweden, India and the USA.

Additionally, the survey showed that Asian countries like South Korea, Japan and Malaysia were also allured by English and other UK accents.

If you want to hear different British accents, we suggest you watch interviews featuring:

Daniel Craig or Pheobe Waller-Bridge for English accent

James McAvoy or Sam Heugha for Scottish accent

Kenneth Branagh or Jamir Dornan for Irish (Northern Ireland) accent

Catherine Zeta-Jones or Anthony Hopkins for Welsh accent

#2 The French accent

Considered the world’s sexiest accent till now, the French accent ranks second, with 16 percent of all the votes. After all, we swoon any time we see Marion Cotillard in a French movie.

The survey revealed that people in Australia, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands are big fans of the language of love, and they found the French accent extremely desirable.

#3 The Italian accent

In a surprising turn of events, the French respondents voted massively for the Italian accent to be the third sexiest accent in the world, with 15 percent of the total votes. It ranked just above Spanish and Irish accents.

The Italian language, like Spanish and French, comes from Latin, and all three are among the top five on the list of the world’s sexiest accents.

Famous fashion designer Donatella Versace is one of the few celebrities who has often been heard speaking in a sexy accent.

Other stars from Italy you can hear speaking in this accent are Monica Bellucci and Sophia Loren.

#4 The Spanish accent

Taking the fourth spot is the Spanish accent.

Singers Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and actors Antonio Banderas, Elsa Pataky, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz are a few of the celebrities who can be credited for making Spanish one of the sexiest accents.

Let’s not forget the famous crime Spanish Netflix show Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, that has viewers hooked to their screens.

#5 The Irish accent

The fifth sexiest accent in the world, according to the survey, is the Irish accent.

Actors who add to the appeal of the Irish accent are Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Farrell, among others.

These top sexy accents were followed by the Australian and American.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy T/Unsplash