‘Yashoda’ review: Twitter applauds Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s flawless performance

11 Nov 2022 10:45 AM

Sreetama Basu

The highly awaited Telugu movie Yashoda released on November 11 and if the internet is to be believed, Yashoda reviews are pouring in. The verdict? Superhit!

An action thriller written and directed by Hari–Harish, Yashoda stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. With a bold premise and plot and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a never seen before role, the film had set high expectations. If the initial reviews are anything to go by, the movie delivers on all fronts.

Yashoda is the story of a woman who decides to become a surrogate mother in exchange for money. When she gets pregnant, she is advised to follow a few guidelines about her physical and mental well being and safety. But she starts to unearth dark secrets about the corrupt medical world regarding surrogacy and sets out on a journey to bring justice.

While the trailer had generated a lot of buzz, the rave reviews prove that Yashoda is the latest blockbuster in the making. Netizens are saying “Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Engaging, Emotional Thriller”, while another user said “One of the greatest performances ever in Samantha’s career.” A publication said, it’s the “best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew.”

While the general consensus has been in favour of the movie with people calling it one of Ruth Prabhu’s career best performances, let’s take a broader look at what netizens and Twitterati are saying about this movie.

Yashoda review: What is Twitter’s verdict?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis that got her fans shocked and concerned for her health. But that did not deter her from working on back to back films. Yashoda earned a whopping Rs 55 crores in advance bookings even before the film released. Go and check out Samantha’s new film that’s earning rave reviews from all across.

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer, Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
