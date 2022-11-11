‘Yashoda’ review: Twitter applauds Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s flawless performance

The highly awaited Telugu movie Yashoda released on November 11 and if the internet is to be believed, Yashoda reviews are pouring in. The verdict? Superhit!

An action thriller written and directed by Hari–Harish, Yashoda stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma. With a bold premise and plot and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a never seen before role, the film had set high expectations. If the initial reviews are anything to go by, the movie delivers on all fronts.

Yashoda is the story of a woman who decides to become a surrogate mother in exchange for money. When she gets pregnant, she is advised to follow a few guidelines about her physical and mental well being and safety. But she starts to unearth dark secrets about the corrupt medical world regarding surrogacy and sets out on a journey to bring justice.

While the trailer had generated a lot of buzz, the rave reviews prove that Yashoda is the latest blockbuster in the making. Netizens are saying “Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Engaging, Emotional Thriller”, while another user said “One of the greatest performances ever in Samantha’s career.” A publication said, it’s the “best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew.”

While the general consensus has been in favour of the movie with people calling it one of Ruth Prabhu’s career best performances, let’s take a broader look at what netizens and Twitterati are saying about this movie.

Yashoda review: What is Twitter’s verdict?

#Yashoda A Satisfactory Emotional Thriller that works for the most part Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance. Decent! Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda is an engaging thriller ! 👍#Samantha acts with great conviction.

Intriguing plot with twits and turns. Go for it! 3.5/5#YashodaReview pic.twitter.com/wMc1Q03Xtc — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) November 11, 2022

#YashodaMovie is a best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew.@Samanthaprabhu2 taken the show on fire and one woman show and an extraordinary performance ever from her.#Yashoda Movie review : 4/5

Blockbuster Hit❤️ pic.twitter.com/HzuxWKeuaO — Crazy Cinewood (@CrazyCinewood) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Review : Fantastic Engaging Emotional Thriller Movie. Breath-Taking Performance From @Samanthaprabhu2. Directors Hari & Harish Got a Neat Script With Perfect Execution. Bgm By Manish Sharma Superb. Good Film, Give it a Watch #YashodaReview . Rating : ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/YHVg7QnnOB — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 11, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis that got her fans shocked and concerned for her health. But that did not deter her from working on back to back films. Yashoda earned a whopping Rs 55 crores in advance bookings even before the film released. Go and check out Samantha’s new film that’s earning rave reviews from all across.

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer, Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram