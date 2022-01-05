‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ trailer: What to expect from the dark, gritty Netflix show?

Being in love is supposed to bring you joy and happiness, right? But what happens when the love turns into obsession and another person decides to invade the space between two lovers? Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix explores this space, and well, it’s going to be worth watching.

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, this romantic thriller series releases on January 14, 2022. With a stellar cast and brilliant performances, the trailer packs in a whole of high-intensity moments and have us hooked!

What to expect from Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix?

This is a love triangle, with a violent twist, that keeps getting darker and more sinister. Welcome to the world of Vikrant, a simpleton who falls in love with Shikha. But even before their love could fully blossom and take its own course, he finds himself to be the object of desire for Purva, who would stoop down to any level to make him hers.

In this web of love, deceit and destruction, Vikrant finds himself going down a spiral of dark alleys to reunite with the love of his life. But of course, when has it ever been easy to do that?

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi are at their absolute best, morphing into their characters flawlessly. Another delight is Saurabh Shukla, who is an absolute treat to watch every time he’s on the screen.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein looks like a thriller that will keep you glued to your seats in curiosity to know what happens next.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix cast and more

Tahir Raj Bhasin

The man who made his debut with Mardaani and is a regular face in the OTT circuit, Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Vikrant. He falls in love and wants a happy, fulfilling life ahead. But fate has different plans for him and things don’t work the way he thought they would.

Shweta Tripathi

Another popular face in Indian OTT movies and shows, Shweta Tripathi plays Shikha, Vikrant’s love interest. She falls in love with him, not knowing what’s in store for her. Needless to say, she has to bear the brunt of Purvi’s rage, but will she survive it to reunite with Vikrant? We shall find out!

Anchal Singh

Playing Purva, the antagonist, she will go to any length to get to Vikrant. She comes from a powerful but notorious political family, so she is used to having things her own way. But how much is too much?

Saurabh Shukla

The man who’s known to win hearts with his performances, Saurabh Shukla plays the notorious and corrupt politician. How he lets Purva get away with everything and how it backfires for him would be an interesting thing to find out.

The series also stars Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Sunita Rajwar, and others.

