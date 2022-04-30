8 yoghurt drinks recipes by chefs that you can make at home

If there’s one food that makes summer bearable and our bodies cooler is yoghurt. But if you thought summer yoghurt staple is a glass of lassi or buttermilk, these chefs and their yoghurt drinks recipes will change your mind.

Beat the heat with these yoghurt drinks recipes

Yoghurt drink by Chef Fauzia

This is the easiest yoghurt drink recipe you can make at home without any hassle. You need some yoghurt, ice, water, sugar and rose water for a refreshing aroma. Add some chopped nuts of your choice to it to make it more filling, and you’re good to go!

Orange Honey Lassi by Chef Kathy

You must have had plenty of lassis, but you need to try this sunshine in a glass to know how good a lassi can get. This yoghurt drink recipe by Chef Kathy is creamy, tangy, and delicious and brings citrusy goodness in summers. Just blend all the ingredients, and adjust the honey according to your taste. You can opt for low-fat Greek yoghurt as well if you are counting your calories.

Avocado and Kiwi Lassi by Chef Kunal Kapur

If you don’t like the taste of a green smoothie but still want to stay healthy this summer, this green yoghurt drink recipe is the perfect replacement. Creamy and fruity, get the goodness of guacamole in this glass of lassi. All you need to do is roughly chop up some avocado and kiwi, add some yoghurt and honey for sweetness and blend them well.

Gulkand Lassi by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

This extremely cooling yoghurt drink recipe is perfect for summers as it is filling and tastes like heaven. For this recipe, you will need gulkand, yoghurt, powdered sugar, rabdi, green cardamom powder, rose essence one teaspoon, some blanched and peeled almonds and rose petals for garnishing. Just blend everything except the garnishes, top it off with sliced almonds and rose petals, and you have a beautiful drink ready in no time.

Blueberry Yogurt Smoothie by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

A blend of yoghurt, peach, and orange juice mixed with pomegranate kernels and blueberries compote, this drink is one of the best things about summer. And it is approved by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. So you can’t go wrong with this drink. It’s full of tasty, exotic fruits.

Dry Fruit Lassi by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Another yoghurt drink recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is a chilled sweet lassi loaded with dry fruits. With a preparation time of fewer than five minutes, you can quickly whip up this drink any time you want when the sweltering heat outside becomes too much. For this recipe, you can take all your favourite dry fruits. But you will also need some fresh cream, saffron water and some green cardamom powder to add a punch to this drink.

Ayran savoury yoghurt drink by Chef Sawsan Abu Farha

Who thought a yoghurt drink recipe could be savoury? But this recipe aces that and is perfect for days when you don’t feel having anything sweet. This is a wonderfully refreshing savoury drink made of yoghurt that is very popular in the Middle East. This drink also uses whey, the liquid you get from straining yoghurt. So it is not just refreshing and cooling but has health benefits.

Beet Lassi by Chef Priyanka

This one’s for the vegans who still love their lassis. This yoghurt drink recipe by Chef Priyanka uses nondairy coconut yogurt and beetroot juice, which is a great vegetable to give you good skin and keep you refreshed this summer.

