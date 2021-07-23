Here to tickle your funny bones are Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda with 14 Phere on Zee5. Here’s all you need to know about this new comedy of errors, releasing today.

Directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani, 14 Phere promises double fun and double entertainment with its comedic factor, brought to you by OTT OGs Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda.

Zee5 movie 14 Phere story —

Sanjay is a Rajput boy hailing from Jahanabad, a place infamous for honour killings. He is in love with his college sweetheart, Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda) from Jaipur. She is a Jat and has a father and brother who would go to any extent to protect their family honour. Regardless of the dangers to their lives, Sanjay and Aditi are determined to get married. Their plan? To get a set of fake parents that will execute their ceremonies seamlessly. But when has any planned proposal in an Indian setting gone according to the plan?

The idea proposed by Sanjay is simple — project Aditi as a Rajput girl to Sanjay’s parents and portray Sanjay as a Jat boy to Aditi’s parents. Hence, two weddings are planned, post which Aditi and Sanjay plan to elope to the US.

The trailer hints at a fun-filled movie with many humorous moments, a typical family drama, elaborate wedding scenes, and some upbeat songs.

14 Phere movie cast —

Vikrant Massey as Sanjay

Vikrant Massey is famous for playing versatile roles. He was last seen in Haseen Dillruba. In 14 Phere, he plays the role of Sanjay, who loves his college friend Aditi. He, being a Rajput and Aditi, being a Jat, their marriage seems very unlikely. He comes up with a detailed plan of faking one another’s parents to make the actual parents approve of the weddings.

Kriti Kharbanda as Aditi

Kriti Kharbanda is a popular south Indian actress who was last seen in the Zee5 original, Taish. Here, she plays the role of Sanjay’s girlfriend, who has a family that does not believe in love marriages. She helps Sanjay work on the plan to get the parents to agree to their wedding.

Gauahar Khan as Zubina

Gauahar Khan, aka Zubina, plays the role of a stage actor who calls herself ‘The Meryl Streep of Delhi.’ She is hired by Sanjay and Aditi to play the role of their fake mother.

The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Jameel Khan, Yamini Das, and Vineet Kumar in supporting roles.

All images: Courtesy Zee5