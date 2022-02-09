Zendaya to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London

HBO’s Euphoria fame Zendaya adds another feather to her cap as she is set to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds London. Yes, the wax museum took to its official social media handle to share the news by posting a glimpse of the 25-yr-old global icon’s statue on Tuesday.

Going by her wax sculpture, the creators have kept in mind Zendaya’s signature chic style. Her statue can be seen dressed in a fuchsia pink pantsuit with diamond studs and glittery eyes.

As per reports, the artists created the Spider-Man star’s wax figure based on her measurements from 2015. It will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds London on Friday, February 11, 2022. Apart from her, there are a number of celebrities like Kate Winslet, Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more that grace the museum.

Talking about the Zendaya statue, the general manager at Madame Tussauds London, Tim Waters said, “Zendaya just exudes cool. She uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself, and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that [she] is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better. We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone.”

For the unversed, Zendaya is one of the most famous Gen Z celebrities in showbiz. Recently, the actress and her beau Tom Holland got identified as one of the most influential celebrity couples in fashion by a global fashion search engine Stylight.

She rose to fame for her stint in a lot of shows like Shake It Up, Dancing With The Stars, and most recently, Euphoria, where she was seen playing the role of a drug addict teenager. She is the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award. The American actor and singer have received various other accolades like Satellite Award and Saturn Award.