How zodiac signs could be the key to finding a perfect match on dating apps

Zodiac signs are now a factor among many others in the search for love. They are also one of the first topics of conversation when it comes to breaking the ice on dating apps. As such, singletons — and especially the youngest — now don’t hesitate to look to the stars for guidance when looking for a match. So much so that some applications have made astrology their specialty.

Do you want to avoid making the same mistakes as in the past by falling back into the arms of a Scorpio? Asking the zodiac sign of your “match” on dating apps or on a first date has become commonplace. On social networks, astrology fans give their advice on the behavior of the various zodiac signs in love, while also sharing their experiences. And, as such, it seems that love, romance and relationships are increasingly in tune with the stars.

Astrology on dating apps

Dating applications are taking an interest in astrology. Some of them even make it their specialty, like Stars Align, which can draw up your astral chart and put you in contact with compatible hopefuls. Others propose to put your star sign on your profile. According to the dating application Bumble, sharing your zodiac sign could increase your chances of a match by 62%. If this is quite common among women, men — especially those age between 18 and 25 years old — are also starting to follow the trend. And it turns out that they consider astrology a good topic of conversation.

Here, clichés about the characteristics of the various star signs are once again at the heart of the debate. According to Bumble, Leos are the most popular star sign on the app. Their romantic and fun-loving character seems to appeal to most people. But there’s no news on which signs are the least likely to find love. But, considering the relentless bad press against Scorpios — judged manipulative charmers — it’s quite possible that they fit the bill.

Finding your ideal partner

To find out which zodiac sign is compatible with your own, a basic grounding in astrology seems necessary. According to the many astrologers of social media, zodiac signs often seem to go together in pairs. For example, Leo and Aquarius are complementary signs, as are Gemini and Sagittarius. Finding the right person for you according to your zodiac sign is a trend that’s gaining momentum, whether it’s in TV shows, such as “An Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts,” or in real life.

Of course, there’s no evidence that one sign is incompatible with another or that love cannot conquer all. But, if you’re still looking for your soul mate, you can indulge this trend by looking for the Leo who will light your fire. And, if you’re an astrology fan who’s already found your other half, perhaps it’s time to start considering the zodiac sign of your future child…

[This story is published via AFP Relaxnews]

Hero Image: Courtesy Renate Vanaga/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Mayur Gala/Unsplash