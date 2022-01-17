Check out 46 new firms that won at National Startup Awards 2021

In the era of innovation, transformation and technology, a tide of budding ventures in India are all set to take on the world and many have even put the country on the global map. The Indian startup ecosystem has been diversified over the years, and according to the stats, ours is the third largest startup country in the world. Therefore, to acknowledge the potential of the startups and their new business models, the government of India declared January 16 as the National Startup Day and also disclosed the winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.
46 new ventures win at National Startup Awards 2021 on National Startup Day
As many as 46 startups of different sectors with an incubator and accelerator were honoured for their contribution. According to the ministry, 2,177 entries were received for 15 sectors and 49 sub-sector. These applications were then evaluated on six parameters which included innovation, scalability, economic impact, social impact, environmental impact, and inclusiveness and diversity.
Addressing the new ventures coming up in the country, Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Startup mission is a symbol of self-reliant & self-confident India”.
National Startup Awards 2021
For the unversed, National Startup Awards 2021 is an initiative to laud the young firms with good potential that are coming up with innovative ideas, products or solutions for wealth creation and economic development. These awards categorised applications in 15 sectors right from agriculture to technology, and more. This time, 53 incubators and 6 accelerators also participated and 1 out of both became winners.
Surprisingly, 863 startups from women also took part in the ace competition out of which 253 were rural-based. Meanwhile, throwing some light on the winning firms, Bengaluru-based Naffa Innovations Private Limited won in the fintech category’s financial inclusion sub-sector. A company named ToneTag, which helps one to make mobile payments without the internet just by using sound and near-field communication (NFC).
On the other hand, talking about the Robotics sub-sector, Sagar Defence, which builds autonomous navigation systems, unmanned marine and aerial vehicles, was felicitated.
In agriculture, Shapos Services Private Limited, India’s first silk supply chain startup, was awarded for its idea of building a digital ecosystem for weavers, farmers and retailers. This will allow them to get the best price for their produce even during the testing times like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tamil Nadu’s Wegot Utility Solutions Private Limited is a water management solution. It was recognised and won big as it helped reduce the water demand in the area by 50% and served over 30,000 homes.
Winner’s list
- Shapos Services Private Limited
- Agrirain Agro Industries India Private Limited
- Zentron Labs Private Limited
- Athreya Global Solutions
- Stellapps Technologies Private Limited
- Wegot Utility Solutions Private Limited
- Thinkerbell Labs Private Limited
- Study At Home Private Limited
- Square Panda India LLP
- Unnati Educare Private Limited
- Nexrea Private Limited
- Zunroof Tech Private Limited
- Anaxee Digital Runners Private Limited
- Marketxpander Services Private Limited
- Llama Logisol Private Limited
- Lohum Cleantech Private Limited
- Revy Environmental Solutions Private Limited
- Dot Box Conception Private Limited
- Innocule Materials And Additives Private Limited
- Uipl Innovations Private Limited
- Arboreal Bioinnovations Private Limited
- Naffa Innovations Private Limited
- Umbo Idtech Private Limited
- Health Arx Technologies Private Limited
- Sascan Meditech Private Limited
- Bionic Hope Private Limited
- Leucine Rich Bio Private Limited
- Atreya Innovations Private Limited
- Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Private Limited
- Blinkin Technologies Private Limited
- Nayan India Science And Technologies Private Limited
- Sagar Defence Engineering Private Limited
- Repos Iot India Private Limited
- Pivotchain Solution Technologies Private Limited
- Sequretek IT Solutions Private Limited
- Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited
- Rubanbridge Private Limited
- Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited
- Treasure Vase Ventures Private Limited
- Villotale Technologies Private Limited
- Upcurve Business Services Private Limited
- Simplotel Technologies Private Limited
- Cargo Exchange India Private Limited
- Vesatogo Innovations Private Limited
- Tagbox Solutions Private Limited
- Frontier Markets Consulting Private Limited
