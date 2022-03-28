facebook
Luxury trips, beauty treatments, and more: What's inside the Oscars 2022 swag bag?
Luxury trips, beauty treatments, and more: What’s inside the Oscars 2022 swag bag?

Luxury trips, beauty treatments, and more: What’s inside the Oscars 2022 swag bag?
Luxury trips, beauty treatments, and more: What’s inside the Oscars 2022 swag bag?

This year’s Academy Awards was back in full force and has been making news for several reasons, but the celeb-favourite remains the Oscars 2022 goodie bag.

Like every year, nominees will receive a magnificent goodie bag filled with gifts, holidays, and experiences. The 2022 ‘Everyone Wins’ Nominee gift bag is won by all the 28 nominees, who battled it out at the main stage but walked back home with this sumptuous gift bag.

What is the Oscars 2022 goodie bag?

Oscars 2022 goodie bag

Oscar nominees are treated to the supremely famous goodie bags every year, also known as swag bags. From beauty regimes to designer food to skincare items — you name it and they have it!

LA-based marketing company Distinctive Assets has been arranging and distributing these swag bags for the last 20 years, and this year is no different. Founder of this marketing company Lash Fary, told in an interview to CNBC.com, “The gift bags have their own reputation within the entertainment industry. They are a hit not only with the nominees but with their representatives, agents, and managers.”

What is inside the Oscars 2022 goodie bag?

This year’s Oscars goodie bag was an extravaganza worth a whopping US $140,000, containing 52 items, experiences, and treatments.

First up is an entire plot of land in Scotland. Yes, you read that right. But that’s not just all. This land comes with the exclusive title of a Lord or Lady. The land in Glencoe will be gifted to the nominees through Highland Titles, which allows recipients to “directly contribute to the establishment of nature reserves in the country”. Lady of Glencoe sounds like a suitable title for Jessica Chastain!

 

There are also two luxurious holidays in store for all the nominees. There’s an all-inclusive three-night stay in Scotland’s Turin Castle, worth $50,000, that comes with butler service and a fully personalised concierge service. The nominees have also won a four-night trip to the Golden Door resort spa in San Diego worth $15,600. This trip for two includes spa and nutrition programs, personalised fitness, daily massages, gourmet meals, and much more.

There’s also a $12,000 Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at Art Lipo. A $25,000 worth of home renovations from the Los Angeles-based Maison Construction, $10,000 of treatments and rejuvenation procedures like chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing, botox, and more from Dr Konstantin Vasyukevich, and a $ 1,200 life coaching session with wellness expert Kayote Joseph.

 

But this luxurious extravaganza doesn’t end here. The range of edible gifts in the box includes Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes, chocolate-dipped Posh Pretzels, a limited-edition set of Trust Me Vodka bottles, the world’s first-ever flavour-wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop, and a tea gift set from Oprah-approved The Chai Box.

 

Apart from that, there’s also a lot of alcohol, skincare items, toys for kids, books, and other luxe items.

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
