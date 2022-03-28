After winning the Swiss Open, what’s in store for PV Sindhu?

With the Swiss Open, PV Sindhu has her second title of the year to her name already. And with badminton tournaments lined up throughout the year, let’s see what 2022 will have in store for the ace shuttler.

On Sunday, ace Indian shuttler P V Sindhu bagged her second women’s singles title of 2022, by winning the Swiss Open Super 200 badminton tournament in Basel on Sunday, reports The Hindu. The match, against Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan, saw her score 21-16, 21-8 in a straight game to achieve the feat. Before this, the World no. 7 player won the Syed Modi India International in January 2022 – her first achievement of the season.

What’s in store for PV Sindhu

Sindhu’s Swiss Open win comes less than a fortnight after the All England Open, where she lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi after putting up a tough fight, reports ESPN. That being said, the 2022 season has just begun, and the Indian shuttler is still looking forward to plenty of matches and tournaments in the season.

2022 will see tournaments such as the Asian Games (in September) and the Commonwealth Games (in July), marking two major sporting events that feature badminton, apart from the regular tournaments. Sindhu seems to have set the tone for upcoming matches and tournaments already, with her two wins, proving that she is training harder than ever. According to the Badminton World Federation‘s 2022 calendar, there are plenty of events lined up, leading to the World Finals in December. These include the Korea Open (starting April 5), in which she is set to participate next, along with several other championships such as the Australia Open, French Open and more.

PV Sindhu had told Times of India last year that she intends to pick and choose the tournaments she plays this year. “We have continuous tournaments coming in 2022 also. But to keep up your shape, you need to pick and choose the ones to play in. I will do that after discussing with my coach and the team,” she told the publication, adding that she is looking forward to playing in the 2022 Asian Games. “It has always been a tough one, because all the top Asian players, who have been doing well recently, will be there,” she told TOI.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Indian shuttler keeps up the rest of the year, and we hope she continues to work hard and win against challenging rivals as the Games edge towards the World Finals.

Know the entire BWF schedule here.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of @pvsindhu1/Instagram