Backstreet Boys are returning to India after 13 years

It’s time to play Everybody, Backstreet’s Back as we have some good news for everyone. Answering the prayers of its massive fan base in India, Backstreet Boys are returning to the country after 13 years for their blockbuster DNA World Tour. Coming May, the iconic boy band will be travelling across cities in India to perform for their fans.

The world-renowned Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will be a two-city tour. The band will first stop at the entertainment capital, Mumbai and then in the national capital, New Delhi. AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson will be playing live for their Indian fans. Here’s everything we know about the event so far.

Backstreet Boys — DNA World Tour details: Date, tickets & more

The iconic 90s band will play at the Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4. They will be performing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 5. Backstreet Boys had a concert way back in 2010 in the capital.

What is the DNA World Tour about?

The Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour comes as a celebration of the boy-band favourite’s tenth studio album DNA. The tour will celebrate their rich history of music and harmony-laden vocal prowess. Expect to listen to their hits like I Want It That Way’ Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and As Long As You Love Me along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place amongst others.

Where can you get the tickets from?

Registrations for the much-awaited concert in Mumbai and Delhi are now live exclusively on BookMyShow. You can register now to get all details on ticket sales for the Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour in India.

Visit the website here.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy backstreetboys/Twitter