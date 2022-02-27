8 Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics athletes to watch out for

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics will be held from 4 to 13 March in China. Like the Winter Olympics, the tournament, officially known as the XIII Paralympic Winter Games, marks the country’s first Winter Paralympics, which is governed by the International Paralympic Committee.

Embodying the spirit of the Games, this year’s mascots for Beijing Olympics quickly gained worldwide popularity. While the giant panda named Bing Dwen Dwen was the mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Shuey Rhon Rhon is the mascot for the Paralympics. Shuey Rhon Rhon is depicted as a red Chinese lantern child with a glowing heart which is a symbolic of courage, friendship, perseverance and warmth. The lantern and the colour red are cultural symbols of celebration in China.

When it comes to the para athletes, some of the world’s best will be participating in the men’s and women’s events across the sports to be played in Beijing.

There will be 78 medal events across multiple programmes. As per the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics schedule, para Nordic skiing will have the highest medal events (38), followed by the para alpine skiing programme (30), snowboarding (8), and one each of para ice hockey and wheelchair curling. Of these, 39 events are for male athletes, 35 are for female athletes and four are mixed events.

Para athletes who are among the strongest contenders to win medals

Mike Schultz — the US

The Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics is the second Paralympic Games for the snowboarder and won a gold and a silver at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Forty-year-old Schultz has three silver medals at the world championship level — one each in dual banked slalom, snowboardcross and banked slalom.

The American athlete met with an accident during a snocross race in 2008, which led to the amputation of his left leg above the knee. However, a determined Schultz used a prosthetic knee, which he made, to win a motocross adaptive silver medal at the X Games. He has since climbed the ladder of success on multiple occasions in this sport.

Rico Roman — the US

Roman is a para ice hockey legend. Playing as a forward for Team USA, he bagged gold at the Paralympic PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympics and the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics. Therefore, as defending champions, Team USA is banking on the highly experienced 40-year-old to take them to a third straight gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

One of the most celebrated players at the Winter Games, Roman is a war veteran. He was serving in the US Army in Iraq when injuries from an explosion led to the amputation of his left leg above the knee in 2007.

He started playing sledge hockey the following year and won the first gold for Team USA at the world championship level in 2012. Subsequently, the team, with Roman as the forward, won four more medals, including the 2021 gold at the world level.

Jung Seung-hwan — South Korea

If there is one para ice hockey player who can overshadow Roman at the Games, it is Jung Seung-hwan. Nicknamed Messi on Ice, he is an icon in his home country, which helped his team win a bronze at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics. He has also been his team’s leading scorer for four consecutive World Championships.

Jung, who is often dubbed ‘Rocket Man’ and hailed as the fastest man on a sledge, is perhaps the singular reason behind the attention that para ice hockey has been garnering in South Korea. The 35-year-old retired from the game following the medal win at the 2018 Games to take up cross-country skiing but returned to the sledge within a few months.

“Cross-country skiing is totally different even though it is also a Paralympic sport. My arm strength helped me a lot but after trying a few months of skiing I realised that I enjoyed it the most when I was on ice, so I decided to go back [to Para ice hockey] as soon as I could,” he was quoted as saying by the Korean media.

Jung suffers from an acquired limb deficiency and has been playing for his country since 2005. He was the flag bearer for South Korea at the opening and closing ceremonies of the Sochi 2014 Paralympics but fractured his ribs during a match against the US at the Games.

Henrieta Farkašová — Slovakia

Farkašová is one of the most decorated Winter Olympians of all time, with 12 medals across disciplines of Super-G, combined, giant slalom and downhill. This makes her a major competitor at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The Slovakian Alpine skier is vision impaired. She won her first three gold medals at the Vancouver 2010 Paralympics — her first, with guide Natália Šubrtová. At the same tournament, she also won a silver.

Her winning run continued through the following two Winter Paralympics. At the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics, Farkašová won four gold and one silver, bagging the highest number of medals by an athlete at the Games.

Other than the Winter Paralympics, she has won multiple World Championships.

Farkašová was awarded the 2018 Para Athlete of the Year at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Award ceremony in Monaco in 2019.

Oksana Masters — the US

Among the many inspiring Paralympians in history, the story of Oksana Masters is perhaps the most well documented.

Masters was born near Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1989. Her biological mother is believed to have been affected by the nuclear disaster at the plant in 1986. Thus, when Masters was born, she had one kidney, no thumbs, webbed fingers, 12 toes, missing shin bones, different-sized legs and only parts of her stomach. By 14, both her legs had to be amputated near the knee.

She was adopted by Gay Masters, an American woman who brought young Oksana to the US in 1997.

Today, Oksana Masters is an icon, having represented the US in multiple sports in both Paralympics and Winter Paralympics.

Masters won two golds, three silvers and two bronzes in Nordic skiing at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics and the Sochi 2014 Paralympics. She also has a para rowing bronze medal from the London 2012 Paralympic Games and won two gold medals in para cycling at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Additionally, she has 22 medals, including 11 gold, in the World Championships.

Marie Bochet — France

In January 2022, Alpine skier Marie Bochet won a gold in giant slalom at the Lillehammer 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships. It was her 30th championship title at the Paralympic Games or World Championships — proof of the French icon’s absolute dominion in Alpine skiing.

Bochet made her Paralympics debut in 2010 in Vancouver at the age of 15. She shot to stardom by winning four events at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics. However, she entered her name as one of the greatest of all time and the most decorated French para alpine skier ever by repeating the feat four years later in PyeongChang.

The phenomenally strong contender is the most likely candidate to increase her gold medal tally at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics. She is renowned for excelling at all levels of alpine skiing and across its disciplines, which makes her a complete athlete.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bochet, who has agenesis of the left arm, was awarded the 2014 Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability. In 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron honoured her with the Officier of the Légion d’honneur.

Other than her skiing career, she is part of the French Army’s ‘Army of Champions’ programme.

Benjamin Daviet — France

Daviet is a cross-country skier and biathlete of the Nordic skiing standing category. He was 17 years old when he lost the flexion of his left leg after contracting staphylococcus aureus, following a motorcycle accident in 2006.

Although he could not win a medal in the biathlon at the Sochi 2014 Paralympics, he won two golds and a silver at the PyeongChang Games four years later.

His performance in cross-country skiing, however, has been consistent. Daviet won a bronze at Sochi and followed it up with a silver and a gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympics.

Daviet also has a total of nine gold, five silver and two bronze medals from three World Championships in his two disciplines.

Ekaterina Rumyantseva — Russian Paralympic Committee

Rumyantseva started participating in biathlon and cross-country skiing in 2014, inspired by the Games at Sochi.

She made her World Championships debut in 2015. Three years later, she won three gold and two silver medals at the PyeongChang Games in her Winter Paralympics debut.

For her accomplishments in such a short time, the Nordic skier was honoured with the Order of Honour in the Russian Federation in 2018.

Hero image: Joel Marklund/OIS/IOC/AFP; Featured image: Benjamin Daviet/@davietbenjamin/Instagram