Besides R. Praggnanandhaa, 2 other Indians have also defeated Chess master Magnus Carlsen

Indians are ecstatic at Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa’s historic win against the world’s best chess player Magnus Carlsen. The 16-year-old surprised chess lovers across the nation as he defeated Carlsen at the Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament. It took the young player 39 moves to stun Carlsen. This is no ordinary feat. Defeating Carlsen is something that every professional chess player worth his salt dreams about.

Carlsen is counted among the greatest chess players in the history of the game alongside legends like Garry Kasparov and Bobby Fischer. He is currently the reigning world champion in slow, rapid, and blitz chess. He holds the highest FIDE rating. Carlsen has been the world champion for almost a decade now. He became a grandmaster at the tender age of 13 and the world’s best player at 19.

When a champion of Carlsen’s stature gets defeated at his own game by a 16-year-old from a suburb in Chennai, it’s indeed a remarkable feat. But Praggnanandhaa is not the first Indian to beat Carlsen. The modern-day legend has also been defeated by two other Indians.

Three Indian chess players who have defeated Magnus Carlsen

Viswanathan Anand

Undoubtedly, Vishwanathan Anand is the greatest chess player that India has ever seen. The five-time world chess champion became was India’s first grandmaster when he was only 18. He was India’s youngest International Master at 15. A child prodigy, Anand started learning the game when he was just 6 years old. Anand is among the handful of international chess players, who have earned an Elo rating of more than 2800. He has competed in 10 world chess championships since 1995 and has been able to win the title five times.

When the two legends first played against each other in 2007, Anand was at the top of his game and Carlsen was a prodigy on the rise. When Anand defeated Carlsen in two games at the Morelia-Linares 2007 chess event, Anand said that Carlsen would become a world champion one day. Anand also stunned Carlsen during the Grenkeleasing final at Mainz 2008. Anand’s most recent victory against the Norwegian legend came in 2017 when he defeated Carlsen at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh.

Pentala Harikrishna

Hailing from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Harikrishna is one of the most celebrated Indian chess players. During his early chess career, he was India’s best player for his age. He won all the national titles for players under the ages of 10, 14, 15, and 18. Harikrishna also bagged the world title in 1996, in the under-10 group.

The year 2000 was special for him. First, he won the third board for India at the Chess Olympiad in Turkey and then became an international master at the age of 14. When he became a grandmaster in 2001, he was the seventh youngest player in the world to achieve this feat. He won the World Junior Championship in 2004.

Harikrishna surprised the world when he pulled off a stunning win over Carlsen in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament in September 2020. He achieved the win in 63 moves in round three of the tournament, playing white.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa

The young lad is the latest entry to the list of Indian chess players who have conquered Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa created history by winning with black over Magnus Carlsen in the Airthings Masters, a 16-player online rapid tournament.

Praggnandhaa hails from Padi, an industrial township in west Chennai. His father K Rameshbabu is a bank employee. In 2018, Praggnandhaa became the second youngest Grandmaster in the history of chess at the tender age of 12. He has travelled to more than 30 countries during his young chess career.