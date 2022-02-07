Wish with hearts and flowers this Rose Day via these floral delivery services

Happy Rose day! Valentine’s week has officially begun, and we are here for the mush stuff.
Be it a bunch of exotic flowers or a bouquet of blooming red roses, all the top gifting and floral delivery portals are brimming with the latest collections for you to impress your loved ones. So, scroll ahead to check out the list of these trusted florists online that will help you leave no stone unturned in professing your fondness for the special one.
6 of the best flower delivery services in India
When it comes to one of the premium florists online, La Fleur has to top the list. Apart from simply ordering and sending the flowers, this portal also boasts an endless collection of exotic blooms assorted by the UK’s leading florist Jo Moody. La Fleur has been in business for a decade and has fresh flowers directly sourced from local growers with sustainable and biodegradable packaging.
Even if you wish to pick a bunch of some exquisite bunch of flowers other than roses, then Interflora is the answer. They have a wide range of blooms like carnations, lilies, kaminis, and more for you to pick from. Interflora has been operating for almost a decade and features luxury flower gifting with attention to minute details.
Velvet Ribbon is one of the go-to options for luxury floral deliveries that offers a variety of blossoms — from fragile hydrangeas to gorgeous roses. This premium portal was culled by famous fashion stylist Petals Deas, who worked closely with Jane Packer floristry workshop in London. The site is best loved for its boxed flowers and imported bouquets from Holland and South Africa.
The brainchild of one of the leading manufacturers of home fragrance products, Ramesh Flowers India (P) Ltd, The Maeva Store not just lets you deliver the flowers but also caters to home decor in the Indian market. You can even opt for its service if you want to present Valentine’s Day goodies or other festive gifts to your near ones.
Almost every bunch of blossoms in The Flower Company are aesthetically appealing to the eye. Their collections include Classic Ronde, Crystal Grande, Petite Heart, Vases, among many more. Catering to all the metro cities, The Flower Company offers budget-friendly bouquets and customised flower arrangements, too. All you need to do is pick your city of delivery and sit back and relax.