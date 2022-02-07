Wish with hearts and flowers this Rose Day via these floral delivery services

Happy Rose day! Valentine’s week has officially begun, and we are here for the mush stuff.

Be it a bunch of exotic flowers or a bouquet of blooming red roses, all the top gifting and floral delivery portals are brimming with the latest collections for you to impress your loved ones. So, scroll ahead to check out the list of these trusted florists online that will help you leave no stone unturned in professing your fondness for the special one.

6 of the best flower delivery services in India