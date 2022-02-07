Home > Culture > Events > Wish with hearts and flowers this Rose Day via these floral delivery services
Culture
07 Feb 2022 06:14 PM

Sanyukta Baijal
Culture
Happy Rose day! Valentine’s week has officially begun, and we are here for the mush stuff. 

Be it a bunch of exotic flowers or a bouquet of blooming red roses, all the top gifting and floral delivery portals are brimming with the latest collections for you to impress your loved ones. So, scroll ahead to check out the list of these trusted florists online that will help you leave no stone unturned in professing your fondness for the special one.

6 of the best flower delivery services in India

La Fleur

1 /5

La Fleur

When it comes to one of the premium florists online, La Fleur has to top the list. Apart from simply ordering and sending the flowers, this portal also boasts an endless collection of exotic blooms assorted by the UK’s leading florist Jo Moody. La Fleur has been in business for a decade and has fresh flowers directly sourced from local growers with sustainable and biodegradable packaging.

 

 

La Fleur
Address
Tejas Apartment, Plot No 218, Yashwant Nagar, Talegaon Dhabhade, Flat No 1, Pune, Maharashtra 410507, INDIA
Order Now
Interflora

2 /5

Interflora

Even if you wish to pick a bunch of some exquisite bunch of flowers other than roses, then Interflora is the answer. They have a wide range of blooms like carnations, lilies, kaminis, and more for you to pick from. Interflora has been operating for almost a decade and features luxury flower gifting with attention to minute details.

 

Interflora
Address
A006, Lower Ground Floor, Kanakia Boomerang, Chandivali Farm Road, Powai, Mumbai - 400072.
Phone
+91-(22) 3965-0333
Order Now
Velvet Ribbon

3 /5

Velvet Ribbon

Velvet Ribbon is one of the go-to options for luxury floral deliveries that offers a variety of blossoms — from fragile hydrangeas to gorgeous roses. This premium portal was culled by famous fashion stylist Petals Deas, who worked closely with Jane Packer floristry workshop in London. The site is best loved for its boxed flowers and imported bouquets from Holland and South Africa.

 

Velvet Ribbon
Address
Tardeo, South Mumbai
Phone
+91 9819922305
Order Now
The Maeva Store

4 /5

The Maeva Store

The brainchild of one of the leading manufacturers of home fragrance products, Ramesh Flowers India (P) Ltd, The Maeva Store not just lets you deliver the flowers but also caters to home decor in the Indian market. You can even opt for its service if you want to present Valentine’s Day goodies or other festive gifts to your near ones.

 

The Maeva Store
Address
#1056,1st Cross, 7th Main road, Opp to Vars Magnolia, HAL 2nd stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore- 560038
Phone
+91 73977 04430
Order Now
The Flower Company

5 /5

The Flower Company

Almost every bunch of blossoms in The Flower Company are aesthetically appealing to the eye. Their collections include Classic Ronde, Crystal Grande, Petite Heart, Vases, among many more. Catering to all the metro cities, The Flower Company offers budget-friendly bouquets and customised flower arrangements, too. All you need to do is pick your city of delivery and sit back and relax.

The Flower Company
Phone
+91 9811105989
Order Now
Sanyukta Baijal
Apart from scrunched up paper with recycled aspirations, Sanyukta is also a writer. When not reading or scribbling, she loves playing copious amounts of video games and watch tons of films.

