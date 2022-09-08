Best places in India to celebrate Navratri, with unique traditions and customs

Navratri brings with it a festive spirit, and is the onset of several festivals and celebrations across the country. Here are the best places in India to celebrate Navratri, and each have a unique tradition of its own!

Navratri is a festival that’s celebrated with much gusto around the country. The festivities, which celebrate Goddess Durga, have different rituals and customs across India, but the spirit of celebration remains the same. Places in the North celebrate it by keeping fasts, watching Ram Leelas and giving food and gifts to young girls, while in West Bengal, it is known as Durga Puja, celebrating goddess Durga with melas, scrumptious food and more.

As the festivities begin soon (on September 26 this year), we can already feel the festive spirit in the air. And in case you want to witness the grand celebrations across the country, these are the best places in India to celebrate Navratri.

Best places in India to celebrate Navratri

Delhi

Delhi, with its close proximity to the states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and its amalgamation of cultures, is a place that celebrates Navratri to the fullest. The city has everything during these nine days – from delicious fasting food to garba nights, and as the seventh day approaches, huge Durga Puja pandals for locals to go exploring gastronomical cuisine and indulge in nights of dancing and music.

Gujarat

Gujarat is known for its garba and dandiya nights that happen during these days. One of the best places in India to celebrate and experience the Navratri festivities, these garba nights host lakhs of people in one go. Men and women dress in their colourful best and groove to live music, which are a mix of Gujarati folk songs and popular Bollywood movie tracks.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra has its own customs and traditions pertaining to Navratri. These include placing a water-filled clay pot in the middle of a little bed of mud, sowing jowar grains, donating fruits and flowers and a lot more. In Mumbai, which is also an amalgamation of cultures just like Delhi, celebrations include garba nights and Durga Puja pandals, too.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, the last four days of Navratri are celebrates as Durga Puja. Men and women dress in their festive best, spend days (saptami, ashtami, navami/nabami and dashami) at pandals and go pandal-hopping. These places feature song and dance along with delicacies for one to feast on. Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, and on the last day, she is immersed in water with much celebration.

Punjab

In Punjab, many women fast for the first seven days, only indulging in sattvik food. On the eighth day, ie ashtami, this fast is broken, and young girls are worshipped. They are given gifts of food, clothes, and money and their blessings are sought for good luck.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has its own unique way of celebrating Navratri. Kullu Valley becomes the epicentre of activity for seven days, as the state celebrates Kullu Dussehra. The festivities centre around Lord Raghunath on the fairground of Dhalpur Maidan, and these celebrations come to an end when a heap of wood and grass is set fire to on the banks of the river Beas (to commemorate the burning of Lanka in the epic Ramayana).

Bastar, Chhattisgarh

Bastar in Chhattisgarh has its own way of celebrating Navratri. The tribals here celebrate the local goddess Devi Mavli (Devi Maoli), as she meets her other sisters. The celebrations last for 75 days, with people from neighbouring towns reaching the Danteshwari Temple in the Jagdalpur to take part in the celebrations.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh is known for being among the best places in India to celebrate Navratri. This is because of the huge Ram Leela performances that are showcased here, which depict the Ramayana and its various events – right from Ram-Sita’s wedding to their exile to Sita’s abduction and Ravan Dahan. All this ends with burning paper idols of Ravana, which are tall structures usually stuffed with firecrackers to depict pomp and show.

This story first appeared in Travel+Leisure India and South Asia