Bharat Parv 2023: All you need to know about the grand five-day event

The Ministry of Tourism will be organising Bharat Parv 2023 at the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of its 74th Republic Day. The event will which will continue for over five days will celebrate the various cuisines and cultures of different states of India. The annual celebration takes place at the lawns and in Gyan Path in front of Red Fort in the capital. Being one of the most alluring festivals to be held on Republic Day, the nation will witness several events during Bharat Parv 2023.

In the past few years, under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has seen great progress. Keeping in mind, the theme for Republic Day celebrations has been planned based on Modi’s vision of Jan Bhagidari. Apart from Bharat Parv 2023, the other Republic Day celebration events will include Republic Day 2023 Vande Bharatam 2.0, Veer Gatha 2.0, Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival and more. Here’s all you need to know about the event.

Ministry of Tourism has planned an exquisite program for Bharat Parv 2023

A large public gathering including many VIPs is expected to take part in the Bharat Parv. From food courts to handicraft stalls, many booths will be installed at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park for the public. The grand tableaux will be erected at 15 August Park, Red Fort. This year, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be the central idea of Bharat Parv 2023. It will also showcase G20, Mission Life (Travel for LiFE), and Year of Millets.

When will the inauguration take place?

The inauguration of the Bharat Parv 2023 will take place on 26 January at 5:00 pm.

Timings: 5: 00 pm – 10:00 pm on Republic Day; 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm from 27 January – 31 January

Price: Entry is free for the public

What will be the highlights of Bharat Parv 2023?

The highlights of this year’s celebration will include the best Republic Day Parade tableaux, performances by the three Armed Forces bands (static and moving), cultural performances by the Zonal Cultural Centers and cultural troupes from States and UTs. A pan India food court with 60 food stalls and crafts bazaar with 65 handicraft stalls will also be installed. You will also get to see an illumination of Red Fort, cooking demonstrations, live demonstrations by weavers, stalls by KVIC & TRIFED, and more. The entire Bharat Parv zone will be designated as a single-use plastic-free area.

Traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police

Since a large number of people are expected to attend the celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to use diversions to avoid the commotion. The team tweeted, “In view of Bharat Parv to be organised by @tourismgoi at Red Fort from Jan 26-31,2023, traffic diversions, regulations & restrictions will be imposed. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.”

