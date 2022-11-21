Black Friday sale 2022: The best deals and offers in India to grab online

December is almost here, it’s time to make merry in the joyous Christmas season and there’s no better way to kick-start it than indulging in a shopping spree with the Black Friday sale.

The day after Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday popularly marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. And honestly, we all eagerly await it a bit too much. After all, who doesn’t love discounts, slashed prices, attractive offers and freebies! This time of the year is always a surreal dream for any shopaholic owing to back-to-back sales like the festive Diwali sales followed by Black Friday and the upcoming Christmas sales.

The Black Friday sale in India this year falls on 25 November and like every year, it is going to be massive with brands going on sale like no other time of the year. Expect discounts up to 70 percent, offers like Buy Two Get Two, cashbacks and rewards. From eCommerce giants like Amazon, Myntra and Tata CLiQ Luxury to brands across fashion, beauty, tech and food categories, almost every shopping destination is all set to spoil you with blockbuster deals on the big day. Some even going a step further with week-long sales, for that matter.

With brands and websites showering deals all around like confetti, it’s time to snuggle in your fuzzy blankets with a cup of hot chocolate and get set shopping!!!

Here are the best Black Friday deals to shop your heart out this holiday season

Tata CLiQ

An eCommerce website offering a wide range of all-things fashion, beauty, jewellery and tech, Tata CLiQ is all set to treat you with six days of Black Friday deals. With up to 85 percent off and free shipping, stacking up your wardrobe with the choicest apparel and accessories is the only way you should be spending the Black Friday week.

check out the Tata CLiQ sale here

Nykaa

Your biggest beauty shopping destination Nykaa is back with its blockbluster Pink Friday Sale which means it’s time to stock up on your favourites right away. With up to 50 percent off on your most loved brands and combos, this #BigBeautySale has a lot to offer. Go get loading your cart right away.

check out the nykaa sale here

Urbanic

Urbanic is currently running a huge discount of up to 70 percent as part of its Black Friday sale. And if a shopping hub like Urbanic is always on your list, now is the time to go shop your heart out at their website.

check out the urbanic sale here

24S.com

Luxury fashion hub 24S.com is offering irresistible deals on their edit of handpicked items for both men and women across categories like apparel, accessories and bags. You can use vouchers like BLACKFRIDAY25 for a flat 25 percent off and BLACKFRIDAY20 to get an extra 20 percent off on sale items.

check out the 24s.com sale here

Lakmé India

If Lakmé is your go-to beauty brand then now is the time to splurge on your favourite picks from the brand. As part of their Black Friday sale 2022, they’re currently running a Buy One Get One Free offer on selected products.

check out the Lakmé India sale here

Samsung

Gift yourself the best of everything Samsung with their Black Friday sale running across product categories including smartphones, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions. They’re offering up to 20 percent instant cashback on leading bank cards and up to Rs 5,000 off on app purchases apart from other limited period deals, Buy More Save Extra Five Percent offer and discounts on best-selling products.

check out the samsung sale here

Puma India

With an extra 25 percent off on different styles across their website, Puma will be going live with their Black Friday Sale 2022 on 25 November until 28 November. That’s a complete four days of shopping fest on one of your favourite sports brands. We’re excited already!

check out the puma sale here

e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics is celebrating Black Friday by offering a 40 percent discount to their Beauty Squad members exclusively for the entire week. They’re also providing flat rate shipping on order above Rs 3,784+ so, go get signing up on their website, join their Beauty Squad and avail the benefits.

check out the e.l.f. cosmetics sale here

Country Bean

If you need unlimited cups of coffee to survive through your day, the Country Bean’s Black Friday deal will further lift your spirits up as the brand is offering a flat 35 percent discount storewide. Pick from their extensive range of coffees, drinkware, milk frother and other essentials and their coupon code BLACK will be your saviour.

check out the country bean sale here

Adidas India

Adidas India is offering flat 40 to 60 percent discount across its website to make your Black Friday shopping easy on the pocket. Going an extra mile for their members, they’re giving an additional 15 percent off on purchases so go sign up on their website right away.

check out the adidas sale here

Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington’s Black Week is currently live with up to 50 percent off on select items including watches and jewellery. The sale is live until 28 November both online and in-stores.

check out the daniel wellington sale here

Hero Image: Courtesy Max Fischer/Pexels; Featured Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels