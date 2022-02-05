Bleed Blue: India Beat England to win historic fifth U19 World Cup title

India’s under-19 cricket team created history on Saturday after beating England to win their fifth World Cup title. The young team defeated their opponents by four wickets. The historic match was played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India has been dominating under-19 cricket since 2000 when it won its first World Cup title. This is the fifth time that the World Cup is coming home. India had achieved the same feat in 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Chasing a target of 190 runs, India cruised to victory in 47.4 overs, with four wickets in hand. Nishant Sindhu and Vice-Captain Shaik Rasheed played crucial innings of 50 runs each to lead India to the historic victory. On the balling front, Raj Angad Bawa took a fifer, giving only 31 runs in his 10 overs spell. Ravi Kumar also had a remarkable 4-wicket hall.

Match Highlights of India U19 Vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup final

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The playing 11 from India included Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, and Ravi Kumar.

England won the toss and decided to bat first. They had a pretty rough start with 5 wickets down for just 45 runs. Ravi Kumar got an early breakthrough for India by dismissing Jacob Bethell LBW when England had only registered 4 runs on the scoreboard. Soon, England’s top order was demolished by Raj Angad Bawa and Ravi Kumar. However, James Rew led the English team to a total of 189 runs by scoring 95 runs on 116 balls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

When it was India’s turn to bat, the team began on a disappointing note. India lost its first wicket before they could score their first run as Joshua Boyden sent Angkrish Raghuvanshi back to the pavilion a little too early on the inning’s second ball itself.

With the help of half-centuries by Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu, India managed to bounce back in the game. Captain Yash Dhull scored 17 runs. Sindhu and Bawa’s crucial partnership made the chase easier for India. Dinesh Bana led India to its record fifth title by hitting a memorable six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Former Indian captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took to his Twitter account to congratulate the team on the World Cup win. “Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way. The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value …magnificent stuff,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

BCCI Chairman Jay Shah also lauded the boys in blue for their incredible performance. “Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal,” Shah tweeted.

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on winning the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win against all odds. Each of our youngsters has shown the heart and temperament needed to make history in these trying times #INDvENG #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/amuzSbarbc — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

Speaking about the win, India U19 skipper Yash Dhull said that it was a proud moment for India. The youngster credited the healthy environment in the Indian dressing room for the victory and said that the players enjoy a solid bond with each other.

Feature Image courtesy: BCCI/Twitter